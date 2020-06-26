The top line is likely to stabilize within a year or two, as declining legacy services now represent a smaller part of the revenue base.

CenturyLink's revenue has been falling since the late-2017 Level 3 merger, mainly due to declines in legacy voice services and exiting low-margin contracts.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

CenturyLink (CTL) has been a battleground stock in recent years. Much of the debate about the communications giant's stock has centered on its dividend policy. For parts of 2017 and 2018, CenturyLink had a mid-teens dividend yield, making the stock a top choice of income-focused investors. Other investors and analysts looked at the company's weak balance sheet and high payout ratio and concluded that a dividend cut was inevitable.

Ultimately, the bears won the argument, as CenturyLink slashed its dividend by more than 50% in early 2019. Predictably, this has been bad news for the stock, which trades near a multi-decade low. (Ironically, that has pushed the yield up to around 10% again.)

Data by YCharts

This singular focus on the dividend has obscured what I see as the true opportunity in CenturyLink stock: capital appreciation. CenturyLink stock trades for less than four times free cash flow. That's a ridiculously low valuation, even considering that the company carries a fairly high debt load.

As the top line stabilizes after a period of steady declines following CenturyLink's late-2017 acquisition of Level 3, investors' confidence in the company's long-term earnings power should improve. Meanwhile, deleveraging will drive substantial interest cost savings and reduce balance sheet risk, justifying a higher valuation.

A tale of two companies

Declining revenue is probably the biggest reason for CenturyLink's low valuation. Revenue declined 2.8% on a pro-forma basis in 2018 and fell another 4.4% in 2019. Yet the company's core business consists of enabling reliable, high-speed communications using fiber technology. This is clearly a long-term growth market.

There are three main reasons for this discrepancy. First, and most significantly, CenturyLink does have substantial declining legacy revenue streams, primarily linked to voice communications (e.g. landline phones). Second, management has been exiting certain low-margin contracts over the past couple of years. Third, CenturyLink operates in highly competitive markets, which inherently leads to some level of pricing pressure over time.

Sure enough, over the past two years, a little more than half of CenturyLink's revenue decline has been driven by voice-related product lines. Lower-margin offerings like linear TV and wholesale connections are driving the rest of the revenue weakness, reflecting management's pivot towards maximizing free cash flow rather than revenue.

Despite this revenue pressure, adjusted EBITDA has been stable at just over $9 billion (excluding integration costs and special items) since the Level 3 merger. This is a testament to management's success in executing against targets of $850 million of merger synergies and $800 million-$1 billion of transformational savings. Walking away from low-margin business has also contributed to the improvement in EBITDA margins.

(Source: CenturyLink Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation, slide 10)

In short, revenue losses thus far haven't hurt the bottom line. Moreover, with the culling of unprofitable revenue winding down and declining legacy businesses like voice representing a smaller part of the revenue base now, top-line pressure should start to fade. A key sign of progress is that revenue declines have moderated sequentially for three consecutive quarters.

Taking a closer look at the consumer business

Obviously, CenturyLink can only cut costs so far. That means a bullish investment case ultimately must hinge on the idea that revenue will eventually stabilize. A look at the company's consumer segment (which represents about 25% of annual revenue but has been the largest source of revenue declines in recent quarters) shows why that's a realistic expectation.

As recently as 2017, broadband internet accounted for just 41.8% of CenturyLink's consumer revenue. Furthermore, much of that broadband revenue came from low-speed, high-churn DSL connections. Legacy voice services accounted for most of the rest, with smaller contributions from linear TV offerings (classified in other revenue) and regulatory revenue.

By Q1 2020, broadband accounted for 54.4% of consumer revenue. On an absolute basis, broadband revenue has been growing despite declining subscriber numbers. (CenturyLink has been shedding low-price DSL customers while growing the number of fiber subscribers with connection speeds of at least 100 Mbps by about 50,000 quarter after quarter.) Meanwhile, voice and other revenue has fallen to 33.8% of the consumer revenue mix in Q1 2020 from 46.8% in 2017.

Of course, 33.8% is a long way from zero, and while voice revenue may not be headed precisely to zero, it has plenty of room to fall. Nevertheless, the pace of revenue declines is already slowing at the segment level. Total consumer revenue declined 5.8% year over year last quarter, compared to an 8.2% year-over-year drop in Q1 2019.

The current work-from-home and stay-at-home trends should help the consumer broadband business. Stable, high-speed internet connections are more important than ever for many Americans, and the fiber-to-the-premises solution that CenturyLink offers in many markets is superior to the alternatives. This could accelerate the process of stabilizing revenue over the next year or two.

Huge upside from debt reduction

While I do expect CenturyLink's top line to stabilize within a year or two, I don't expect meaningful growth in the near future. As a result, investors shouldn't count on much upside to EBITDA over the next few years. Any EBITDA growth will have to come from cost cuts.

Yet maintaining stable or slightly growing EBITDA could still lead to substantial earnings growth for CenturyLink as the company pays down debt and reduces interest expense. Indeed, the opportunity to dramatically reduce interest expense is why I think the early-2019 dividend cut was a good move for long-term investors. CenturyLink is now paying out $1.1 billion of dividends annually, whereas free cash flow has consistently exceeded $3 billion. The company's initial 2020 guidance called for $3.1 billion-$3.4 billion of free cash flow, and as of last month, management still expected annual free cash flow roughly in that ballpark.

Data by YCharts

Interest expense totaled $2.02 billion in 2019, down from $2.18 billion in 2018. CenturyLink expects interest expense to improve again to around $1.8 billion in 2020. This reflects a combination of lower debt and lower average interest rates.

As of the end of Q1, CenturyLink had about $34.6 billion of debt. Despite various refinancings in recent years, it still has a lot of high-coupon debt. Over the next couple of years, CenturyLink should be able to use its free cash flow to pay off some of this debt while refinancing other borrowings at lower rates. Highlighting this opportunity, CenturyLink issued $1.2 billion of debt at a 4.25% interest rate last week. It used the proceeds to redeem $1.2 billion of debt with a weighted-average yield of 5.45%, thus unlocking more than $14 million of annual interest savings while also extending its maturities.

Looking ahead, CenturyLink has three bullet maturities between June and December of 2021, totaling $2.3 billion. Repaying those will reduce annual interest expense by over $150 million. It also has $1.4 billion due in March 2022 at a 5.8% interest rate ($81 million in annual interest expense). CenturyLink should be able to cover all of these maturities using the free cash flow it generates between now and early 2022.

If CenturyLink continues to devote $2 billion or more of annual free cash flow to debt reduction, leverage could decline to around 3 times EBITDA (the midpoint of management's target range) by the end of 2022. If the top line stabilizes by 2022, that balance-sheet improvement could put the company's corporate family credit rating on the cusp of investment-grade status.

Assuming interest rates remain low (which seems likely, with 30-year Treasuries yielding less than 1.5%), a better credit rating could allow CenturyLink to refinance billions of dollars of debt at lower rates over the next few years. Low interest rates are also yielding immediate savings, since CenturyLink has nearly $10 billion of floating-rate debt, less than half of which is hedged. All told, I expect annual interest expense to moderate to between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion by 2023, continuing the recent trend of falling interest expense.

Data by YCharts

CenturyLink stock is way too cheap

Modest EBITDA growth and lower interest expense should offset most if not all of the headwind from higher cash taxes that CenturyLink will face a few years down the road. That will keep annual free cash flow in the vicinity of $3 billion, if not higher.

Meanwhile, CenturyLink's balance sheet has already improved significantly since the beginning of 2018 and will get even stronger over the next 2-3 years. The top line should also stabilize by 2022 at the latest. These developments will support a much higher valuation for the company.

Today, CenturyLink's market cap stands at less than $11 billion and its enterprise value is approximately $44 billion. At a modest valuation of nine times annual free cash flow of $3 billion, CenturyLink stock would be worth $25 by 2023. Assuming all free cash flow after the dividend is applied to debt reduction over the next few years, a $25 stock price would correspond to a 2023 enterprise value of roughly $55 billion, or six times adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 billion (slightly above recent levels).

This upside more than outweighs the risk that revenue declines continue apace, offsetting cost-cutting initiatives and causing EBITDA to decrease over the next few years. For now, CenturyLink represents a relatively small allocation in my portfolio. But if the share price falls further or the Q2 earnings report shows further sequential improvement in revenue trends despite the impact of COVID-19, I intend to add to my current position.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.