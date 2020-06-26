Brazil has seen repeated lows within the USDBRL exchange rate, even after Economy Minister Paulo Guedes a rate over 5 per dollar would be a "mess up".

PAGS has remained flat YTD after rallying over 130% since its March low even as Brazil's economy has yet to show any meaningful recovery.

Brazil’s economic situation is still quite poor, as the Brazilian real has hit multiple new lows this year against the USD and as annual GPD is expected to shrink to an all-time record. Bolsonaro’s highly questionable handling and acknowledgement of the outbreak and the damages associated have not helped the economic or political situations either. While most Brazilian stocks are still down sharply YTD, PagSeguro (PAGS) has remained nearly flat YTD after plunging in March, showing a remarkable 130+% rebound. As an online-payment platform, PagSeguro can capitalize on the growing digitization of transactions even though the Brazilian economy remains lackluster.

The IMF is forecasting a 9.1% economic contraction for Brazil this year, yet senior Economic Ministry official Adolfo Sachsida thinks that the data that the country is seeing currently only points to about a 4.7% GDP decline, although other officials in the Treasury see up to a 7% decline. Either way, this would represent the steepest annual decline in GDP on record, since 1900. The 4.7% estimate had a June economic reopening as a major assumption, so the Treasury’s estimate could be more realistic as of now.

Brazil suffered a long-lasting recession from late 2014 through 2016. Over that period, GPD fell about 8%, and the real fell from 2.20 per dollar to just over 4 per dollar at the heart of the recession period, after which it has floated in the low-3 to low-4 per dollar range.

The coronavirus situation has seriously worsened Brazil’s economy – April saw the largest monthly fall in employment in 28 years, and labor market participation fell to 51.9% as 71 million are no longer in the workforce. Unemployment is likely to still continue to rise, while the real is still not really showing positive signs – on March 5 (admittedly before the majority of the market plunge), Paulo Guedes announced that if he “really mess[es] up” the real could hit 5 per dollar; it now sits at 5.35 after peaking at almost 6 per dollar.

Source: Bloomberg

Although April showed record plunges in “retail sales, service sector activity, industrial production and purchasing managers indexes,” recovery still has not occurred, and will be prolonged. Growth from the end of the previous recession has now been wiped completely away, yet the mismanagement of the outbreak socially and politically from Bolsonaro still threatens to impact Brazil for months, as the country has seen rapid ascent to second highest cases in the world.

Even with the political stance possible extending the duration/extent of the economic damage caused by coronavirus, PagSeguro still remains strong within growth in TPV and merchants and is paving the way forward with new partnerships. The company is like a mix between Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) as it provides both devices to help with PoS transactions as well as online based solutions and secure e-commerce powered checkouts.

PagSeguro’s earnings report for Q1 2020 published last month showed solid growth metrics. TPV rose 29.7% YoY to R$31.6 billion as the company added 1.1 million more merchants since Q1 2019 (a 25% increase). However, rising expenses dampened overall results, forcing net margin down 2.3%. Therefore, the company only saw a 15.2% gain in net income whereas revenues rose 26.8% YoY and net take rate rose to 3.31%.

PagSeguro offers multiple different PoS platforms through its Moderninha and Minizinha lines, with each having the ability to conduct transactions through debit, credit, and voucher. Also offered with the machines is a PagBank card, which links sales made through the machines straight to a bank account, which provides international use, free 24 hour withdrawals, free unlimited transfers and payments, 2% back on cell charges, online loans and savings through interest.

Source: PagSeguro

Prices for the machines range from R$58.8 for the Minizinha up to R$478.8 for the Moderninha Smart, yet PagSeguro is running promotions currently where purchases are at a discount for the Minizinhas and Moderninha Smart, while the rest have applicable refunds that bring the costs lower.

For example, the Moderninha Pro2 has decreased in price from 12 monthly installments of R$59.9 to an effective price of R$19.9 after receiving a R$60 refund. The Moderninha plus costs only R$6.9 per month after the R$96 refund. Some of the benefits of the Moderninha Pro2 is that it allows up to 6 different users to share the same device, yet each user receives their payments to their own account.

Source: PagSeguro

PagSeguro also is offering a referral program for purchases. For the Moderninha Smart, the referring party would receive R$60, while the referred receives R$48; the other machines have smaller rewards for the referred party, while the referring receives a higher reward for sharing the product and business.

This could be very cost-effective for smaller merchants, or families involved in different business, as they could share the same device across multiple people for a fraction of the overall cost compared to buying a single machine for each user plus earn little amounts (which do add up); especially now as the real has weakened and the economy has shrunk, cost-effectiveness within merchants could be at the forefront of their minds, and PagSeguro looks to have hit that bell with discounts/refunds as well as the sharing feature.

Source: PagSeguro

With its checkout feature users can pay through PagSeguro powered checkouts through the app or online, and even through a link, mimicking that of PayPal’s services. PagSeguro powers most major Brazilian cards, American Express, Visa and Mastercard as well as online debit through some Brazilian banks, with fees ranging from 2.99% for installments up to 4.99% + R$0.40 per transaction for quicker processing times. Checkout services offer disputes as well and facilitation of closing disputes if needed.

The payment link service is quite a unique feature, as it allows users to create unlimited links that can be shared on social media platforms – Facebook (FB), WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter (TWTR), for example – and receives payments there for fees as low as 2.49%. These fees, as well as online checkout, are quite reasonably priced - about in line with that of PayPal at the lowest - but well within the range that would be acceptable for online payment processing and for the range of services that PagSeguro offers.

So even as the Brazilian economy is not in a position of strength, with unemployment rising and GDP falling, and consumer spending likely down as well, PagSeguro can still benefit from payment processing and empowering of online, e-commerce transactions as PayPal has done. Much of the current quarter has seen increases in transactions processed online in card-not-present transactions, taken from a read-through from Visa’s (V) May transactions report (read: Visa's Recent Transactions Report Reaffirms A Bullish Stance).

Sales of machines could benefit from the combination of the offered discounts and refunds to lower the true cost of the machine as well as the referral benefits, which could put small amounts of cash into the pockets of current users while expanding the number of merchants using PagSeguro’s machines.

In addition, PagSeguro has aligned with Shell and Cabify in recent partnerships - to power payments for Cabify users and drivers and allow more frequent deposits, and to provide cash back for fueling at Shell stations. PagBank also partnered with the Bolsa Merenda voucher system provided by Minas Gerais to families, and provided an extra R$20 on top of the R$200 given by the voucher. PagPerto, a virtual shopping extension which connects vendors with buyers through geolocation, and PagBank Health, a subscription service that offers prices for medical services as well as discounts on exams and pharmacy purchases, were both launched in April.

PagSeguro is hitting all the right notes in its platforms to help keep merchant growth high while also fueling TPV growth. By connecting to 270,000 families in the Bolsa Merenda voucher program and continuously offering deals to draw new merchants to the platform, PagSeguro is attracting huge numbers of users to its services.

Economic risks still do remain, with the GDP contraction and weak real key to watch, especially in regards to upticks in consumer spending habits once/when the pandemic situation cools and economic reopening in Brazil can commence. Merchants on the system already likely would not face any issues, but for those looking to adopt PagSeguro’s machines or services, footing the bill in such an uncertain period of consumption could cause some to turn away from that spend, even with discounts and other bonuses offered.

Yet at the end of the day, PagSeguro is still small, in that it only has 5.5 million merchants in a country of over 200 million; its TPV of just below $6 billion USD for the quarter is still just a fraction of PayPal’s TPV of nearly $200 billion USD. Growth numbers for merchants and TPV are still strong and should remain strong given the partnerships and deals offered to new users and potential merchants, on top of the wide range of services offered within PagVendas, PagBank and the rest of the services offered. PagSeguro looks to be headed for long-term benefits even as its home country could be economically weak as digitization trends within e-commerce and shopping and PagSeguro’s range of quality PoS machines can keep growth rates high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PAGS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.