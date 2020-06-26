After the bell on Wednesday, we received fiscal first quarter results from BlackBerry (BB). While expectations were very low going into this week as management had basically issued a warning at the previous earnings report, the company still found a way to disappoint. CEO John Chen's tenure continues to be one of terrible performance, and this week's report did nothing to change that narrative.

For the quarter, the company announced non-GAAP revenues of $214 million. This missed street estimates by a little more than $1.5 million, despite the average street figure coming down by a massive $58 million since the previous earnings report. This top line figure was down from $267 million a year earlier. Since the fiscal Q4 report, analysts had slashed their fiscal year revenue estimate by almost $180 million, more than 15% of the expected total. As most were expecting, management blamed the pandemic for the weak results. BlackBerry did provide the following yearly guidance in its Q1 financial information document, which came in basically in-line with street estimates, unlike CrowdStrike's (CRWD) recent report which had guidance well above the street.

The Company expects to generate total Company adjusted revenue of approximately $950 to $965 million in fiscal 2021, assuming a gradual re-opening of the global economy as the measures undertaken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic are reduced.

While BlackBerry Cylance competitors like CrowdStrike are showing massive revenue growth, 85% in its most recent period, BlackBerry continues to be stuck in the mud. The ongoing struggle to get the top line going in a meaningful way, especially in regards to Cylance, is likely a key reason why institutional investors continue to flee this stock. CrowdStrike's annual recurring revenue ("ARR") increased 88% Y/Y in its latest quarter, and grew to $686.1M as of April 30, 2020, of which $85.7M was net new ARR added in the quarter. On the other hand, Cylance's ARR has nearly flatlined since BlackBerry acquired it more than a year ago, and management didn't even include this key statistic in its Q1 financial information document.

If we look at revenues on a GAAP basis, the year over year decline was from $247 million to $206 million. Licensing and other revenues dropped from $79 million to $58 million. The company also consolidated its prior other categories of software and services revenue into one, with these revenues declining by $20 million year over year to $148 million. As the chart below shows, this was actually the lowest fiscal Q1 GAAP revenue figure BlackBerry has reported under John Chen. Dollar values are in millions.

(Data sourced from company earnings reports, the latest of which are found on company IR site, other reports were retrieved via Google search.)

When it comes to the bottom line, the company produced a non-GAAP profit of 2 cents per share. However, this number really isn't that meaningful, as the company has beaten here every quarter since August 2015. The company always makes a bunch of adjustments to its results, like taking out stock-based compensation that many world leading technology companies do not take out anymore. To put things in perspective, non-GAAP net income was $12 million for the period, but stock-based compensation was $14 million. BlackBerry's operating expenses were also $9 million lower than they could have been thanks to $9 million in government subsidies resulting from claims filed for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program to support the business through the COVID-19 pandemic in the quarter.

On a GAAP basis, the company announced a massive loss of $636 million. This was mostly due to a $594 million in a non-cash, one-time goodwill impairment charge primarily related to the impairment of the BlackBerry Spark reporting unit. The company's goodwill category on the balance sheet dropped by more than 41% during the quarter as a result. Goodwill and intangible assets remain around 90% of the total stockholders' equity balance. Cash and investments declined from $990 million to $955 million, and the company still has $605 million in principal debt coming due later this year.

BlackBerry shares continue to be one of the worst performers in the tech space right now. As the chart below shows, the name has lost more than a third of its value over the past year, while the NASDAQ index has seen a rise of more than 23%. Even another recent buyout rumor, which was eventually knocked down like several ones before, failed to ignite the stock. If we go back to the day in November 2013 when John Chen was named interim CEO, shares are down more than 23% despite a 144% rise in the NASDAQ index. Hiding your money under your mattress would have been a much better decision than holding BlackBerry. Many tech stocks have been hitting all-time highs recently, but this name is certainly not one of them.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

I don't mean to be a broken record, but how much longer can this company stick with John Chen at the helm? He was brought in to fix the hardware division, which was supposed to take 18 months, and three years later he finally gave up after a massive failure. The Good and AtHoc acquisitions were supposed to transform BlackBerry's enterprise offerings. Cylance was brought in for its massive revenue growth. Despite all of the above, plus QNX, Radar, and everything else, the company's non-Licensing revenues were under $150 million in the quarter. Management can keep talking all it wants about this massive addressable market that the company serves, but it's not really translating into any meaningful results. BlackBerry shares continue to significantly underperform the market, and this week's earnings report has done little to change that.

