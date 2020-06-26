HL Acquisitions (HCCH), a special purpose vehicle company (SPAC), has entered the business combination agreement to acquire Fusion Fuel to create New Fusion, the emerging leading company in the green hydrogen field. After the merger, the business is expected to generate a growing operating performance.

Good SPAC management

HL Acquisitions is led by an experienced businessman Jeffrey Schwarz. He is the co-founder and co-managing partner of the New York-based Metropolitan Capital Advisors. Previously, he was the chairman and a board member of several public companies listed in Australia and Nasdaq. Jeff, along with its related vehicles, including HL Acquisitions Holdings LLC and Metropolitan Capital Partners V, LLC, holds a 17.2% stake in this SPAC. Other significant shareholders are Mizuho Financial Group and Bank of Montreal that own 9.1% and 5.3% of the total shares outstanding, respectively. HL Acquisitions raised $55 million in June 2018. By June 2020, it still has $53 million in the trust. Thus, there has been just a 3.6% redemption in the past two years. There seems to be high confidence in HL Acquisitions' management to complete the upcoming merger.

Fast-growing hydrogen market and cost-effective green hydrogen production

There are several rationales behind the Fusion Fuel merger, including a massive and growing addressable market, Fusion Fuel's first-mover advantage and local content advantage. The hydrogen generation market is forecasted to grow by 8% from $135 billion in 2018 to 199.1 billion in 2023. By 2030, the whole hydrogen market could expand to as much as $280 billion. The new applications in marine transport, mobility, and storage markets could potentially add an additional $25 billion market size in the next ten years. Moreover, Fusion Fuel can grow along with Portugal's hydrogen strategy. By 2030, the Portuguese government targets to produce as much as 350 ktons of hydrogen annually, more than ten times higher than Fusion Fuel's current objectives. That implies a lot of room for growth in the next decade for the company.

Currently, most of the hydrogen consumed today is brown hydrogen, which produces 9 tons of CO2 per ton of hydrogen. Some innovations have been developed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including blue hydrogen and green hydrogen. Blue hydrogen could reduce up to 90% of carbon emissions, but its cost is 30-40% higher than traditional brown hydrogen. Green hydrogen, which is generated through water electrolysis, could eliminate 100% of carbon emissions. However, the cost of producing green hydrogen is not competitive at the moment.

Fusion Fuel is, currently, developing proprietary technology focusing on producing green hydrogen at competitive costs. Its technology would leverage waste heat from CPV systems to unlock efficiency gains in the electrolysis process. It is estimated that Fusion Fuel's technology would be 50-80% cheaper than existing commercial solutions, which is quite promising.

Source: HL Acquisitions' presentation

Fusion Fuel already has five potential Hydrogen Purchase Agreement projects, two of which are in the negotiation phase, and the other three are in the company's pipeline. All of those five projects have long concession periods of 25 years, with average leveraged IRR of 24.9% and an average payback period of four years.

Source: HL Acquisitions' presentation

New Fusion could be a billion-dollar business

It is estimated that the company would grow fast in the next seven years and stabilize afterward.

Source: HL Acquisitions' presentation

While the sales revenue is expected to grow by 68 times from €4.59 million in 2020 to €312.6 million in 2027, its EBITDA would jump by more than 5,300 times from only €21,000 to €112 million during the same period, driven by the sales growth and EBITDA margin expansion. The expected stabilized EBITDA margin is quite high, at around 41%. Because of the growing operating performance and stable free cash flow generation, New Fusion could pay a sustainable dividend to shareholders. It plans to begin dividend payments in the next three years. The merger values New Fusion at $96.7 million, which is only 0.86x 2024 revenue and less than 1x 2024 EBITDA. If New Fusion is valued at only 10x EBITDA multiple, it should be worth nearly $1 billion by 2024, 10x from the current valuation. If the same multiple is applied for 2023 EBITDA, New Fusion could be worth $520 million or 5.4x the current merger valuation. During the next four years, if we assume New Fusion needs to raise more capital for expansion, diluting existing common shareholders by 20%, the share price could be worth around $43 per share by 2023.

In HL Acquisitions' capital structure, 2,375,000 warrants are outstanding. Each warrant could be redeemed for one common share with the exercise price of $11.50 after the business combination. As a result, its warrant should be worth more than $31. The company has the choice of redeeming warrants when the common shares are trading at $18 or more in 20 out of 30 trading days. If the common shares reach $18, its warrant should be worth $6.50.

Conclusions

Hydrogen is the inevitable trend that many innovative corporations are trying to disrupt. If New Fusion can deliver its business targets, it could become a billion-dollar company by 2024. If the business merger is completed, with the high return, long concession-period projects in its pipeline with the Portuguese government and other stakeholders, we believe that New Fusion can deliver a good return for shareholders in the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCCHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.