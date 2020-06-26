The pandemic does have a negative impact, but this isn't seen as lasting, the shares offer compelling value at these levels.

The company has four-folded production capacity, enjoys increasing gross margins and has lowered its break-even point as a result of cost cutting.

But the company has even larger market opportunities in the oil & gas industry and power plants, as well as a number of smaller segments.

The company has a dominant market share in marine scrubbing with its proprietary SiC filter technology, and growth seems assured due to new regulations.

We think investors are overlooking a little Danish cleantech company called LiqTech International (LIQT). It is nearly four-folding the production capacity for its proprietary SiC (ceramic silicon carbide) membranes which are used for liquid filtration with a host of applications, but at present mainly used in the marine scrubber market.

The big jump in production capacity is in anticipation for orders from the oil & gas industry, which, together with the power plant market are bigger opportunities compared to the marine scrubbing market.

While the company is veering off course at least a little due to the COVID-19 pandemic, management argues this is temporary and we tend to agree. Both gross and operational margins are also set to increase.

Fellow SA contributor 1035 Capital Management did us all a service by providing a comprehensive introduction to the company and its markets, so we're going to be briefer.

The company produces proprietary SiC (ceramic silicon carbide) membranes for liquid filtration which are responsible for the bulk of the company's revenue and DPFs (diesel particulate filters) for the control of soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

The company has multiple interesting market opportunities of which the main ones are at present:

Marine scrubbing

The oil & gas industry

Diesel particulate filters

But there are other market opportunities as well, most notably in power plants.

Marine scrubbing

The company is the market leader for water filtration systems for marine scrubber systems, supplying about half the market, which looks to be expanding. From the 10-K:

The market for marine water filtration systems is rapidly developing due to new regulations for sulphur and ballast water emissions. Industry experts estimate that 8,000-10,000 ships will be retrofitted with a scrubber water treatment system over the next five years. At the end of 2019, the industry statistics note that nearly 4,000 ships have installed or ordered scrubbers (according to DNV GL report March 2020), with most installations being open loop scrubbers.

These existing open loop scrubber systems are likely to be replaced with closed loop systems which is where the company's strength is.

The addressable market for LiqTech is focused on closed loop scrubbers, where the scrubber wash water goes through the LiqTech filtration system to remove sulfur and other particulates, and the clean water is then recycled as wash water. So this offers another opportunity. From the May 2020 IR presentation:

What causes this shift towards closed loop systems? From the 10-K:

the use of open loop scrubbers to clean the exhaust from marine engines that use high sulphur residual oil and diesel fuels may lead to the discharge of high concentrations of harmful compounds in the waters from vessels using such scrubbers. Several trials have been conducted onboard vessels by scrubber suppliers to define the constituent concentrations in wash water discharge. The trials find that scrubber wash water also contains suspended solids, heavy metals, hydrocarbons and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Already some 90+ ports around the world are banning open loop scrubbers as a result of this.

Oil & gas market

This is potentially by far the biggest market opportunity for the company where it claims an advantage over competing solutions. (Q1CC):

What makes LiqTech solution unique for this market is our ability to treat difficult water and reuse it in the process. We have tested our technology together with some of the largest oil and gas companies, and we have proven that our technology offers a better solution in terms of both quality and cost compared to existing alternatives in the market.

The company is beginning to penetrate this market with one system already in place and two others which have been commissioned, at least that's what they said in their 10-K.

Curiously, in the Q1CC, this is yet to happen, or so it seems, although expectations are positive:

We think that the second and third quarters will see first orders from the oil and gas industry. In fact, we have great confidence in that. We have been working on it for a long time now. We talked about it last six months now. And there are no changes. The projects in the Middle East are related to water scarcity and so, they are moving forward.

The point management is stressing is that these projects are related to water scarcity and LiqTech's solutions allow for the reuse of water. These considerations are not related to the present woes in the oil market, so the chance of cancelled projects hasn't increased much, if any.

Management is so optimistic about this segment that it expects it to be the biggest revenue creator already next year.

Diesel particulate filters

It's perhaps best formulated in the 10-K, as this also mentions the strength of the product:

We have developed a robust silicon carbide diesel particulate filter that is especially effective for vehicles that produce a high soot load, and, if properly maintained, should last as long as the vehicle's engine. Our DPFs are ideal for off-road vehicles because of their strength, chemical non-reactive nature, temperature resilience and thermal conductivity. Our DPF Filters can handle higher soot loads than filters that do not use a silicon carbide membrane, which makes them ideal for situations in which engines infrequently reach high enough temperatures to burn off soot. Examples include: Garbage trucks;

Port vehicles;

Diesel pickup trucks not carrying a full load;

Off-road construction vehicles that idle for long periods of time; and

Intra-city vehicles that do not reach highway speeds.

Expectations are here for sales of $6M-$8M for the year, basically unaffected by the pandemic.

Other applications

Industrial applications, including power plants

Swimming pools

Drinking water

The company has already generated some revenue from industrial applications as well as for swimming pools (10-K):

We have delivered complete water treatment systems for certain targeted, aggressive fluids applications, such as the removal of heavy metals for energy providers in Denmark and Finland and the filtering of mining wastewater for a European mining company... We have supplied several turnkey water filtration systems for medium to very large public swimming pool installations in Europe.

There are some proto-developments in drinking water. From the 10-K:

The potential of LiqTech SiC Filters in drinking water production is diverse and the benefits are numerous. Some examples include ground water removal of precipitated salts such as iron and manganese; surface water removal of organic suspended solids and humic acid; and sea water pre-filtration before reverse osmosis. We have entered into a cooperation agreement with Grundfos, a leading pump producer to market a newly developed water treatment unit for ground water.

The most promising of these looks to be the power plant segment. Management argues that both the power plant, as well as the oil & gas markets, are inherently considerably larger than the marine scrubbing market.

Then the company has a plastics business it acquired when taking over BS Plastics in September last year, but this is primarily for internal use although it does generate revenue (see below).

Capacity explosion

In order to profit from the rapid market growth the company is greatly expanding its production capacity, adding four new customized furnaces to manufacture its SiC membrane filters. Two of these have already been completed with the other two scheduled for Q3. How much capacity is this adding? From the May 2020 IR presentation:

You see that there is a decommissioning of their existing furnaces but the revenue capacity is greatly increased from $20M-$25M in Q4 2019 to $160M-$200M by Q4 2020.

The CapEx for this involves $4M, together with some other CapEx for a power plant and some other stuff the company's CapEx will be $6M this year and the company embarked on a $8M private placement in May to pay for this.

Q1 results

While revenue (coming in at $10.3M) didn't match the $12M guidance as a result of the pandemic, it was nevertheless up by 39% y/y.

From the 10-K:

COVID-19 impact and guidance

The pandemic is likely to have a considerable impact but what management said about it during the Q1CC seems somewhat contradictory. The most pessimist description is the following:

As I mentioned back at the end of the March during our year-end call due to the impact from COVID-19, the rate of incoming orders for the marine scrubber industry has slowed and will likely impact the second and third quarter revenues. We are currently working through and delivering orders received earlier in the year, but with the slowdown in orders and difficulties in delivering and commissioning systems, this will translate into a slowdown in deliveries this and next quarter.

But this could be just a reminder of what they said during the previous CC, as with respect to the marine scrubbing, management argued (Q1CC, our emphasis):

Our market share remains in the 50% range. And while there was a lot of orders, and given the global disruptions, activities once again picking up with us contemplating on more than 70 orders, which we believe will translate to return to our historical levels of growth later this year.

But then there is also this (Q1CC, our emphasis):

I want to emphasize that our lack of visibility for the next two quarters is not due to our inability to manufacture products, but based on customers being able to receive product. We are currently in discussion on more than 17 marine system orders, but the convention later this year and beyond. This is a strong number that represents roughly $30 million in savings and based on our historical conversion cycles, I expect us to receive the vast majority of system orders... especially what we've seen in the last couple of weeks leads us to believe that the situation is now normalizing. We're not completely back to normal. But as I mentioned, we are negotiating a significant number of new contracts.

What is positive is that there was not a single cancellation of orders that were already in backlog. Their DPF business isn't expected to be negatively affected though with expectations still at $6M-$8M for the year.

What to make of this? We think that due to the fact that Q1 revenue figures came up short the safe interpretation is that the pandemic will have a considerable impact, albeit one that is likely to be temporary.

Margins

Data by YCharts

There is a nice upward trend in gross margin and this is set to continue as deliveries to their main market (marine scrubbing) shift from the old Mark 6.0 system to the newer Mark 6.1 system introduced in Q3 last year. The difference is really significant (Q1CC):

When you break out the contribution margin by systems, the Mark 6.1 had contribution margins of more than 40% during the quarter as compared to the older Mark 6 systems which had contribution margins of approximately 4%, 5%.

The acquisition of BS Plastics last year is also supposed to increase margins. From company PR:

By bringing the manufacturing of certain plastic tanks and machined plastics products for our water filtration systems in-house, we expect to save upwards of $1 million annually based on our current production levels

And "current production levels" (the PR is from last September) will be greatly exceeded in time so these savings increase.

Operational margins are also set to improve with the company cutting annual cost run rate by $1.9M to assure they operate break-even at $7M in revenues per quarter, phased in over the next several months as the layoffs will take effect.

Cash

Data by YCharts

This is less scary than might seem at first hand, in Q1 the company did produce positive operational cash flow, albeit only just ($303K) but there was a $1.77M increase in receivables and the company actually reduced accounts payable by $1.11M so there was a nearly $3M negative impact from working capital (inventories also increased a tad, by $125K).

They also incurred additional cost with respect to the large production capacity increase, so this is not something that we worry about, unless things deteriorate from here. There have been several rounds of financing:

Data by YCharts

We think this is likely to taper significantly given the increases in capacity and revenues, although the pandemic impact is compromising this to some extent.

The company has $6.3M in cash and equivalents on the books at the end of Q1 but there was an additional $8M added to that on May in a private placement consisting of 1.6M shares at $5 (no warrants).

There are just 100K warrants outstanding with a $6.6 execution price. The company also has a $6M tax credit so it's not likely to pay taxes in the near future.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect break-even this year and an EPS of $0.52 for next year, but in the present climate these estimates are less useful, needless to say. It would make the shares really rather cheap.

Much more remarkable is that these same analysts expect revenue for this year to come in at $32.7M, rising to $61.5M next year, almost a double. But we don't know when these estimates were made and again, in the present uncertain climate they are less useful.

The share price is a little further depressed (on Wednesday June 24) by existing holders offering 1.6M shares (515K of which related to a warrant exercise).

Conclusion

We think the company has numerous things going for it:

It has a market leading position in the marine scrubbing market where it is going to benefit from the gradual switch to closed loop systems.

It has at least two other new market opportunities, in the oil & gas market and power plants, both of which are considerably larger than the marine scrubbing market. Orders are expected this year.

In anticipation of entering these segments, the company has greatly increased its production capacity, which has already been financed.

Gross margin is set to rise with increasing sales and a shift to the Mark 6.1 systems and the company is reducing cost to a quarterly break-even run rate of $7M.

The main risk is, like so many other companies, with the pandemic. The worse that gets and the longer it lasts, the more lasting the economic damage it causes, but we have seen in numerous countries that it is possible to greatly reduce its impact.

