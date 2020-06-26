Think of the new CZR post virus only: 60 properties, a blended 60m strong, database-feeding customers, and an attack on more than $500m in synergies we think available.

Mr. Market is diverted by technicals and irrelevant data during the crisis and fails to see past it to a company with a big, post-virus upside.

Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) mandating a masks-for-all policy last week brings continuing uncertainty throughout the sector, slamming the Eldorado Resorts' (NASDAQ:ERI) shares around 7% overnight to ~$40. Caesars closed at $12.05, down $0.40. At the same time, ERI announced debt refinancing and a common stock issue to build the war chest to fund its $17.3b acquisition of Caesars. ERI will assume the funding entity's debt upon conclusion of the merger. The average pricing of the three debt tranches is ~7% with maturities running to 2025. Add to that an issue of 20.7m shares of common at $39 which includes 2.7m shares already taken up by the underwriters, totaling $7.8b. The debt and equity issuance totals $14b, virtually quashing any conjecture that began rising several months ago that the deal was in jeopardy because the bankers were becoming skittish. All that remains now is several state regulators' nod. Those approvals are expected within weeks or less, so it would appear that the deal is a go.

The only bugaboo remaining is indeed a horrible bug infecting the entire sector: the pandemic and consequent uncertainty about its duration. Since no credible health agency at any governmental level which daily weighs in on the ensuing media drama can confidently predict either virulence or duration, we must consider CZR as a post-virus stock only.

During the interregnum between now and the ultimate arrival of the vaccine, the trading is fundamentally meaningless. Volume is partially driven by retail, day trading and naked or covered options crap shooters. Our guidance is directed to investors who understand that part of the price of holding gaming stocks is that you accept volatility short term because the long-term rewards have outperformed many sectors.

The post-virus outlook for the industry suggests continued growth, industry consolidation and expansion of the potential of sports betting being legalized in as many as 23 states covering over 66% of the population. Casino operators command the pole position in that space given the partnerships and deals already in place with online platforms. This is why I think the algos at the institutions are guiding bankers' fingers on the buttons to HOLD virus or no virus, debt load or no debt load headwinds. ERI shares have ramped north despite the horrific news feed we get every day. And this could well be the secret sauce that helps drive the deal to cross home plate intact in a few short weeks.

So serious investors who see long-term rewards in owning the imminently merged new CZR seem best advised to stake a position now and sleep tight. Daily virus headlines will continue unabated. Firstly, because the virus jealously guards its time table from the most astute of scientists. And secondly, any interim CZR or ERI operating results or forward projections during the virus pandemic merely contribute to the knee-jerking up or down already driven by the ever eyeball-hungry media. The deal imposes a mountain of debt on ERI. But moving mountains is what the company has proven it can do over the past five years. It's accelerating growth from a Reno siloed operator to a national gaming power has been remarkable . Don't buy or sell this stock on technical or standard metrics alone. It is a giant in the making.

Now with the financing fully in place, we can anticipate the scale of the new CZR post virus. It is in the conviction that the company will redeem the promise of those who pulled the trigger on the merger that we build a case to buy now, anywhere around the issue price of the common at $39. If you already own ERI, especially if you bought in at the virus shock bottom hit last March 20th at $5.82 a share or anything near it, you are sitting very pretty indeed.

What you don't want to do is remain on the sidelines now waiting for another dramatic dip before jumping in because your investing life is run by current numbers or scare headlines. As I have always noted in my articles, investing in gaming stocks is not a play for anyone who does not understand that the basic dynamics of the business are rooted in the ancient proclivities of human nature.

If you are a quick round trip trader, by all means roll the dice. If you are very skittish about the burden of inherited debt load ERI will take on, stay clear for sure. But we direct this last CZR look before the official close to patient investors only whose understanding of the business invariably brings home the fattest slice of the gaming upside bacon.

The founding fathers: Reeg, Icahn and Rodio

Above: ERI's Tom Reeg, one of the triumvirate who did the deal. Source: ERI archives.

We trace the evolution of the new CZR from the vision, and yes, the distinct grasp of what the business is really about from the three key actors in the drama. Tracking the disastrous tenure of the prior management and its private equity partners since 2008 is well known and bears no repeating here.

Let's look at the deal from the year "AD1" with the triumvirate of emperors who have brought this new empire into being. What they saw is a teaching moment for investors who may still harbor doubts - not without reason. The deal was expensive. By much standard analysis, it does not meet many classic rationales for good multiples. I agree with that to an extent. But I think the three emperors who will run the new empire are proven performers with whom you want to be in business.

Carl Icahn: What he saw and why he acted

(Above: Carl Icahn master chess player on the gaming board was the igniting force that kicked open the deal). Source: Google archives

It is fundamental for investors to understand that Icahn's primary diversion from money making is the game of chess. That game involves two key elements: You build a powerful offense by moving power pieces around the board, and at the same time, probe your opponent's weaknesses. When both converge from a strategy that sees three or four moves ahead, you call check, then mate and you win the game.

Icahn's history as an activist investor in the gaming sector for over 35 years reflects just that chess mentality. He scans balance sheets for moves few others see; no less are willing to lay down their own cash to buy. He probes management weaknesses. More often than not they are rooted in bad decisions by interests that always don't coincide with investors. And by his calculations, their stocks are cheap. Icahn historically sees a gap between what a casino hotel could produce if poor decisions had not been made and if the managerial sleeping at the switch continues too long. Then he pounces and calls mate on the board.

Donald Trump had wrestled control of the unfinished AC Taj Mahal project from entertainer/investor Merv Griffin of Resorts International. He loaded it down with debt, installed a terrible management and drove ahead believing in the fundamental glamour of the property in an otherwise dull Atlantic City. He was correct, but overstretched. He fired the management and brought in a new senior team - including yours truly in late 1990. We rolled up our sleeves and produced. But not enough.

We battled back briskly, but the cash clock was running out, and we counseled a bankruptcy deal. Icahn bought into the heavily bargained bonds and made a ton. His premise as he told associates at the time was this: It's the best place in town with the biggest capacity. The bonds were cheap relative to the potential of the still ebullient AC gaming market. And back then the Trump name on the door did indeed mean something when the guy's pictures and foibles ran on the front pages of the tabloids almost weekly.

In 1998 Icahn bought the long troubled Las Vegas Stratosphere, improved it and ultimately sold it to Golden Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) for $850m.

His moves in the business going forward: In 2010, he bought the badly managed portfolio of Tropicana Entertainment out of bankruptcy for $200m. He brought in Harrah's gaming veteran Anthony Rodio to run the eight properties, and spin off the losers. Rodio got results. In 2018 Icahn sold the Trop properties to - guess who - Tom Reeg of Eldorado for $1.85b.

Above: Anthony Rodio, a gaming operations veteran Icahn brought into Tropicana who turned the properties around. Interim CEO of CZR, he is a talent Reeg may wish to keep on board. Source: Tropicana archives.

The ever savvy Reeg used REIT sales and sell-downs of the weak sister properties and brought Tropicana's assets back to a semblance of value, eventually unloading them to Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) which in turn sold the Trop realty to Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), a REIT.

Icahn had been on a roll. Before the Trop cash out, in 2017, he had bought the unfinished Fontainebleau project in Vegas for $145m and flipped it for $600m. He bought the above noted Las Vegas Stratosphere and locals place Arizona Charlie's for $300M and made $1b on the deals. All his deals presented the same chessboard to the master (Icahn is in fact a ranking chess master). He saw weaknesses in his opponents in what was basically a sound business. And he aligned his power pieces: read cash on the barrelhead and he attacked with a proven strategy of finding alphas few others were prepared to act upon with their own money.

He has often told his associates that his perception of the casino business was basic: Unless you are profoundly dense, or overly self-impressed by adding an excess of costly bells and whistles to properties, you must make money. It's a simplification yes, but it bears much basic truth.

So what we see in all this is the interaction of the same three actors in the CZR/ERI drama: Icahn, who brings in Rodio to run the failing assets he buys on the cheap, who in turn accesses Reeg, a supreme financial engineer and top gaming guy.

And soon CZR will become the biggest of them all as the merger closes and produces a 60 properties in 13 states and the 60m Total Rewards data base. To be rechristened Caesars Entertainment, the combined company could have a very bullish post-virus outlook. Icahn's moves prior to his entry into a big CZR position last year was that of a bottom fisherman of beaten-down, no-name assets moving pieces on a chess board.

But in his CZR gambit, he picked up the most single famous brand name in gaming the world over. The decision by ERI to rename the emergent company CZR tells it all. The name meets the core criteria of what really constitutes fame, namely when after you say a name, you need not explain who or what it is or does. Say the words The Beatles. Do you have to explain what they do? Say the word Caesars to tourist gamblers all over the world and there's no need for further description.

(Below: Caesars Palace. Total Rewards can feed the flagship with players from all its regional properties). Source: Caesars Palace

Enter Reeg: What he saw

Some analysts have since questioned the deal in the light of the falling values of stocks in the gaming sector due to the virus.

After CZR's $18b bankruptcy filing in 2015, the company's stated mantra to the financial community echoed the same happy talk: We have the name, the Total Rewards data base of 60m, a newly trimmed management team in place and we are headed for great things. As proof, the slowly healing company once more began preening. It entered a $775m partnership deal for a South Korea casino, aiming at the fecund Asian market - a day late and a dollar short by the way. It continued snapping up US regional casinos as well. It became apparent after a while that no lesson had been learned as to what specifically CZR was or wanted to be post its bankruptcy exit.

Enter the pretenders to the throne. A series of potential buyers seeing possible opportunity made somewhat fugazy offers or mused about them. Most of them fell into the area of no-cash stock swaps or bargain basement efforts to steal the company.

In late 2018, Tillman Feritta of Landry's Restaurants Inc. made an offer to exchange his stock for CZR.

Enter Carl Icahn in February of 2019. He disclosed he had acquired 9.8% of CZR stock and added more with swaps. We calculated he had averaged around $8.45 to $8.25 a share. (Under the present ERI deal, he will take $8.40 a share cash off the table and have the balance of his investment in new shares essentially free). Investors will get an equivalence of 77m shares of ERI.

Icahn reportedly told reporters, "Nobody laid money on the table until Reeg stepped up to the plate."

Tom Reeg, ERI's CEO, didn't hesitate. He laid a heavy cash component and stock deal on the table with a single proviso: CZR had to show $500m in synergies and accept Rodio as the interim CEO. Talks ensued and the deal closed for $17.3b in June of 2019.

In the light of subsequent events, some analysts have questioned the deal proceeding at a pre-virus valuation. Last March 27, I wrote a SA article raising the idea as to whether a re-pricing of the deal was in order. But the deal has gone forward as originally cut and is now fully financed. So we turn to the post-virus prospects of the company with the reins in the hands of CEO Reeg and possibly Rodio as COO. Rodio is an Icahn guy who could remain in some top senior capacity. Both he and Reeg bring considerable operating talents to the party in any event.

They are a quantum leap in experience, judgement and gaming know-how from the prior management.

The new CZR: An agenda for a fresh start giant

We do see the new CZR holding a very strong post-virus hand as the sector slowly but very steadily recovers from the present virus challenges. Anecdotally, I have received a steady stream of positive reports from Vegas associates on the ground. They have confirmed as late as this morning that despite reports that the immediate pent-up demand has faded, CZR and other Vegas properties are still crowded with players. Reports from regional locations confirm similar news. It remains early but virus spikes continue to make mischief on the best-laid plans of MICE and men. Yet, as we have noted, investors must look at this stock post-virus, that is a return to a semblance of normalcy base lined 2019's revenue and EBITDA.

We have spoken to CZR associates both in Las Vegas and key regional concentrations of properties around the nation. What bring us to a bullish outlook are fundamentals and the reliable track records of the three key players in this drama. Icahn entered the fray because he saw the stock as very cheap, the asset base strong, the mighty 60m database a powerful magnet to keep the flow of revenue going. Normalized for the virus battering that is just what is happening.

Rodio's hands on operating skills include cost control and marketing initiatives that worked when he was at Harrah's and later under Icahn's ownership, Tropicana. Reeg's expansive view envisions consolidation continuing with fewer and fewer major head-to-head competitors both in Vegas and the US regional space. Both Vegas and US regional casinos comprise a pre-virus pie that was growing in low single digits. Add the rapidly spreading geographic reach of sports betting and capex projects bringing more non-gaming amenities to existing leadership brands and you have a potent mix for growth.

The only numbers that count

Bears are making a case that the interest load ERI will take on including CZR is $19.7b plus cash payout to stockholders (over $7b) and annual interest payments running near $450m. They believe that the successor company will be stretched beyond its capacity to earn its way out of the solvency threat. It's a risk in our view, but unlike the bears, we think it's manageable.

Here's why:

We know the company innards fairly well from an everyday management perspective. We think the estimated $500m in synergies that served as a baseline can not only be found, but also probably be more. There was so much fat in the CZR system accumulated over time according to our on-the-ground associates that we went back to our calculations. We put the possible realistic synergies at somewhere around $620m over the next three years under the leadership of the new management. We think some of the bankers in the notes deal may have concluded as we did that there was indeed more room for cost savings above the $500m.

We also think the bankers who just priced the debt deals were very cognizant of the risks and would have walked away in the light of forward virus uncertainties. That tells us their numbers probably forecast that even in a worst-case scenario of the longest possible virus duration, CZR will be able to generate enough EBITDA to meet ~$450m in interest payments. Then, as revenues recover, I believe the company stock will move up positioning it to either comfortably refinance or begin paying down debt probably within the next 36 months.

The shelf offering of the $6.250b in new notes will be issued by the Colt escrow unit to be transferred to ERI commensurate with satisfaction of certain conditions which our debt associates believe will pose no barriers.

At writing CZR shows cash and cash equivalents of $6.979b. Its present portfolio by market is split 50/50 Las Vegas and US regionals. I like that balance going forward.

You should not be in this stock if you see the new CZR crushed by its huge debt with post-virus revenues insufficient to meet monthly cash burn. If on the other hand, you believe that the bankers book running the deal has expressed confidence that CZR will indeed make it through robustly to the other side of the virus headwinds, buy now.

Book runners on the deal are:

The 18m share issue of common will be run by joint book lead running group consisting of Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Capital, Suntrust Robinson Humphrey with Citizens Capital Markets, BTIG, Fifth Third Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel and Union Gaming. Another 2.7m shares have been offered at the $39 price to the underwriters. They have already exercised that option.. So the new issues total 20m shares with proceeds estimated after fees of $772m.

Post-virus revenue base. The combined 2019 revenues of ERI and CZR were $11.7b, throwing off an adjusted EBITDA of $2.8b. Operating cash flow is $619m and an FCF of -$380m. There is no way to confidently forecast both the re-ramp time and ultimate revenue picture post virus. Our conviction is that at the very least the new company will meet and possibly exceed its basic obligations for rent, interest and ongoing operations. Either you buy into the idea that revenue recovery will in fact appear well before cash burn could take the company down or you do not. CZR will slowly recover based on its powerful Vegas core, huge database, plus a generally sound chain of regional properties and possible sale later of some of the marginal properties, including some of its global positions.

The new consumer: Challenges of the break in habit patterns

In studying the numbers of bear analysts I find a certain coherence in some of their concerns about the massive debt burden undertaken, overwhelming the capacity, even post virus, to meet interest and cash burn obligations. I have no dispute with that insofar as looking at the tight little world of data points referencing past performance of baseline 2019 revenues. Where I do differ strongly from the bears is what I sense is a notable lack of understanding beyond the numbers into the meshing gears of the gaming consumer dynamic.

(Above: The millennial bulge that has spooked casino operators who have yet to prove that skill-based slots can appeal to them. But sports betting will. Properties already reporting upsides in table play from young demo sports bettors - even as leagues are shut down. Once up, it's a no brainer. Source: US Census Bureau.

I've lived with it over 30 years. That by no means entitles me to pontificate unchallenged for my own take on the CZR future. What it does attempt is to provide investors an insider's view of how a gaming business works to build revenues over time and beat off inevitable cannibalization when markets flourish.

Weaknesses in the bear case IMHO

The cannibalization effect. The mother of all monkey wrenches thrown into the profitable conduct of a gaming enterprise in a given market is cannibalization. A new competitor steals market share cheaply merely by being new. Gamblers like shiny new pennies. They chase deals and comps which often accompany new property launches. Player development department stars get poached for big salary bumps to divert VIP play. There is a defined arc to cannibalization. It can take anywhere from 6 months to 14 months for a market to fully absorb new capacity while the existing matrix of properties sees some revenue losses. Afterward, the age-old phenomenon of market expansion kicks in. More available rooms, more dining experiences, growing sense of "seen it, it's okay" among players who begin to shuffle their way back to continue building their comp points.

Atlantic City could not stave off cannibalization coming at it from New York and Pennsylvania with the hangover of its original sin as it were: The legalization back in 1976 should have mandated an eminent domain leveling for the entire part of the island that is the City of Atlantic City. It should have created quality, onshore affordable housing for displaced populations. And starting from massive vacant acreage facing the magnificent asset of the Atlantic ocean, then distributing gaming licenses to companies willing to build superb properties at the Vegas level not add-ons to faded dowager hotels. They could have developed non-casino land with parks, shopping and new non-casino amenities. Had that been done, AC could have fought off cannibalization with minimal damage.

In the case of CZR, its Total Rewards program gives it a bigger, more heavily loaded retaliatory marketing gun than almost everyone else. They can bury a new competitive thrust with player offers inundating 60m (the combined databases of ERI and CZR de-duped). And remember, building customer points can move regional players into nicely comped stays at CZR Vegas flagships, in particular, the always magnetic attraction of Caesars Palace.

So the cannibalization presently foreseen in my survey of regional markets is minimal. In Vegas, we have the probable debut of $3.9b Resorts World (Genting) Asia-themed mega property slated to open next summer - unless the virus has other ideas. But assume that date sticks. The property will poach Asian business for certain. But so has almost every other major property in Vegas eaten away at CZR's long dominant share of the Asian baccarat business. And it is still standing, pretty much amazing given the fact that it has no Asian feeder property as do Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), and Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN). CZR will hold its own. Other than that, very little new Vegas capacity is planned that could materially dilute CZR's market.

The fresh look effect. What you don't want facing a new property is a dated one. CZR's prior management in one of its few enlightened moments invested over $1.2b in renovating its room base in its Las Vegas properties. Not only does that put a capex expense in an earn-out mode, but it also presents a fresh product that already has been proven competitive enough to increase CZR's RevPAR numbers in renovated rooms pre-virus.

MICE business. It is in this realm that the virus could indeed have a long-term negative impact. If conventioneers take a lesson away from the virus crisis is that much business can indeed be conducting via Zoom screens. The urgency of face showing at conventions may wane a while. But what happened when the industry had endured during the 2008/9 recession? A revival of convention business proved that the ultimate value of the face-to-face schmooze between suppliers and customers has some resilience.

The arrival of the NFL. While I don't consider the coming of the Las Vegas Raiders as a massive city wide game changer, I do believe it has the legs to make a genuine contribution to rebuilding arrivals in the town. The key of course is nine NFL games played against teams from cities with active gaming populations. I think we will see spikes in arrivals during the football season spurred on both by sports betting as well as package deals with available seats at games fans might otherwise not be able to see. I have heard that many MLB and NBA's weak sister franchises are watching the NFL's Vegas impact very closely.

Conclusion

Here's the bet against the bears. One, CZR will generate enough EBITDA to meet its $19b in debt. Two, little cannibalization faces the industry either in Vegas or in states where it has casinos. And where it does, look for Reeg to unload them. Three, the pent-up demand effect will have a longer tail than the bears think. Human nature will make that call post vaccines. Four, sports betting will bring millennials in great numbers to town during every major event on the sports calendar. Regionals are already reporting that the little sports betting that has been available to date has definitely increased table game volume in blackjack and live poker.

My takeaway on the new CZR: Send the bears back to their caves to hibernate and lick their honey pots. Give the triumvirate time to do its magic and watch the company overperform in revenue recovery. Watch Icahn's next move. Does he hang in or take the money and run back to his Florida estate? That will be telling. We're betting he's going nowhere. He's got his power pieces positioned. It's your move.

