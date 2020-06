Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The July 2020 Heat Map

We share the heat map of the most investable candidates that may be worth your time for further analysis.

We are only interested in those targets that are attractively valued in historical comparison.

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings

Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit into the 4- or 5-star category deserve to be the subject of further analysis. See the detailed explanation and the underlying evidence of our first step in this article.

We focus on those companies that are covered by a Morningstar analyst as assigning a wide-moat rating without thorough analysis is a questionable practice in our opinion. As of June 25, there were 176 wide-moat stocks meeting our criteria.

Only 5.1% (9 stocks) of this wide-moat group earned a 5-star (most attractive) valuation rating. Here are they:

Company Name Ticker Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD Baidu Inc BIDU Bayer AG OTCPK:BAYRY Compass Minerals International Inc CMP Core Laboratories NV CLB Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY Pfizer Inc PFE Philip Morris International Inc PM Wells Fargo & Co WFC

We believe that the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks is a good indicator of market sentiment. When this percentage is high, even the best companies are on sale. When the percentage is extremely low, market conditions may warrant caution. (Please note that this is not an indicator for market timing!)

It is no surprise that as the market climbs higher, the percentage of 5-star-rated wide-moat stocks declines further. (It was 6.8% according to the May 27 data, and 8.1% on April 24.)

As these best of breed companies may be worth a closer look even when they are just slightly cheaper than their fair value but are not in the bargain bin, we also list the 4-star-rated wide-moat stocks as of June 25:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA Altria Group Inc MO Ambev SA ABEV American Express Co AXP Aspen Technology Inc AZPN BAE Systems PLC OTCPK:BAESY Bank of America Corp BAC Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK.B Biogen Inc BIIB Boeing Co BA Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY British American Tobacco PLC BTI Caterpillar Inc CAT Cerner Corp CERN Charles Schwab Corp SCHW Coca-Cola Co KO Comcast Corp CMCSA Constellation Brands Inc STZ Corteva Inc CTVA Deere & Co DE Enbridge Inc ENB Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD General Dynamics Corp GD Harley-Davidson Inc HOG Honeywell International Inc HON Intel Corp INTC John Wiley & Sons Inc JW.A JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM Julius Baer Gruppe AG OTCPK:JBAXY Kellogg Co K Lockheed Martin Corp LMT Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP McDonald's Corp MCD Medtronic PLC MDT Merck & Co Inc MRK PepsiCo Inc PEP Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX Roche Holding AG OTCQX:RHHBY Royal Bank of Canada RY Starbucks Corp SBUX The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD U.S. Bancorp USB Westpac Banking Corp WBK Yum Brands Inc YUM Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH

All in all, we have 55 firms that pass our very first criteria. (Down from 59 a month ago.)

Step Two: Historical Valuation in the EVA Framework

We believe that the most widely used valuation multiples are terribly flawed. See this article on why we consider the Future Growth Reliance metric the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms. We want to buy our top-quality targets when the baked-in expectations are low, since that is when surprising on the upside has the highest probability. As investment is a game of probabilities, all we can do is stack the odds in our favor as much as possible.

38 of the 55 stocks survived this second step. Here’s the list:

Company Name Ticker 3M Co MMM Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA Altria Group Inc MO Ambev SA ABEV American Express Co AXP Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD Aspen Technology Inc AZPN Bank of America Corp BAC Biogen Inc BIIB Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY British American Tobacco PLC BTI Caterpillar Inc CAT Cerner Corp CERN Charles Schwab Corp SCHW Coca-Cola Co KO Comcast Corp CMCSA Compass Minerals International Inc CMP Core Laboratories NV CLB Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD General Dynamics Corp GD Honeywell International Inc HON Imperial Brands PLC OTCQX:IMBBY John Wiley & Sons Inc JW.A JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM Kellogg Co K Lockheed Martin Corp LMT Magellan Midstream Partners LP MMP McDonald's Corp MCD Merck & Co Inc MRK PepsiCo Inc PEP Philip Morris International Inc PM Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX Royal Bank of Canada RY Starbucks Corp SBUX The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD U.S. Bancorp USB Wells Fargo & Co WFC Westpac Banking Corp WBK

We are rather strict when it comes to historical valuation. There are stocks that unquestionably fail both or short- and long-term tests like Boeing (BA):

Source: evaexpress.com

There are some targets, however, that may look attractively valued if you only focus on the short-term (like the last 5 years), but the longer you zoom out, the more you lose your appetite. It comes down to personal preference where you draw the line. For us, only those stocks are allowed to appear on the heat map in our third step that seem attractively valued in both a short-term and long-term context. (We go back as far as 20 years, calculate averages and medians on different time frames and let our algorithm do the ruthless work.)

Step Three: The Heat Map of the most investable wide-moat stocks

Seeing the stocks of our shortlist on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove very useful when we need to make a decision on which candidates to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our previous article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team.

All in all, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis). All factors in this model were chosen heuristically based on common sense, and not by data mining, yet strong and statistically significant backtests prove the soundness of the PRVit approach both in the U.S. and globally. (See the details here.)

Here is the heat map as of June 25:

Source: evaexpress.com

We also present the results in a table format to make your decision easier.

Source: evaexpress.com, Morningstar

(Stocks highlighted in light blue are Morningstar’s 5-star-rated wide-moat names that survived the second step of our process.)

Each company has a composite 0-100 score in each category, where higher is better for Performance and lower is better for Risk and Valuation. We believe that stocks in the upper quintile of the PRVit ranking (with a PRVit score above 80) are worth a closer look.

