Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended June 21, 2020

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Youanmi gold project in Australia

On June 16, Rox Resources (OTC:RXXRF) and Venus Mining released an exploration update for the Youanmi gold project and the best drill result was 25m @ 34.79g/t Au from 143m in hole RXRC287. This is equal to 870(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 6m @ 140.7g/t Au.

The companies started a 3,000m drill program in May and the latter aims to test depth and strike extensions to the Grace prospect as well as infill on some sections where a higher drill density was required due to bonanza gold grades from the previous drilling.

Youanmi is 70%-owned by Rox Resources and is a past-producing underground mine located some 480 km to the northeast of Perth.

The Youanmi Mining Centre produced 670,000 ounces of gold at 5.4g/t before it was closed in 1997. Most of the gold was produced from the Youanmi mine with some 96,000 ounces produced from Youangarra, Penny West, ColumbiaMagenta, Currans, and other minor prospects.

Infrastructure in the region is good and there is a carbon-in-pulp (CIP) plant at the property, which could treat 600,000tpa of oxide ore. The latter needs refurbishing though.

At the moment, the project has an indicated and inferred mineral resource of 12.4Mt @ 2.97 g/t Au for 1.2 million ounces of gold, of which 0Mt @ 1.65 g/t for 532,700 ounces is near surface and is free milling.

2) Plutonic gold mine in Australia

On June 17, Superior Gold (OTC:SUPGF) announced results from 19 drill holes at its Plutonic mine and the best interception was 15.1m @ 56.3g/t Au from 45.6m in hole UDD22011. This is equal to 850(AuEq.)m and is the best underground drill result outside the existing resource to date.

The new results should help the company extend and connect the Indian and Baltic Zones and boost resources at Plutonic.

The Plutonic mine is located in Western Australia and has produced over 5.5 million ounces of gold since 1990.

Superior plans to produce 80,000 to 90,000 ounces of gold in 2020 at all-in sustaining costs of between $1,075 and $1,175 per ounce. Between 2020 and 2024, the mine is expected to produce between 70,000 and 85,000 ounces per year at all-in sustaining costs of between $1,025 and $1,150 per ounce.

Production should be boosted from nearby deposits such as Hermes and Hermes South since the 1.8Mtpa CIL mill at Plutonic has available capacity of 900,000 tonnes per year. There's also a second mill under care and maintenance that has another 1.2Mtpa of capacity.

I think the main issue for Superior is the low reserve base at Plutonic. As of the end of 2018, the project had proven and probable reserves of just 343,000 ounces of gold.

3) Thunder Bay North polymetallic project in Canada

On June 17, Clean Air Metals (OTC:CLRMF) released a new batch of assays from the Phase 1 diamond drilling campaign on the Escape Lake Intrusion portion of its Thunder Bay North project. The best interception was 78.9m @ 1.66ppm Pt, 2.17ppm Pd, 0.8% Cu, and 0.41% Ni from 359.5m in hole ELR20-003. This is equal to 398(AuEq.)m and the recent results suggest the existence of a new platinum-palladium-copper-nickel discovery at Escape Lake.

Mineralization remains open in all directions and the Phase 1 diamond drilling campaign will include at least 10,000m.

Thunder Bay North is located in Ontario, some 50km northeast of the city of Thunder Bay. It's also 60km southeast of the Lac Des Iles palladium project.

Previous owners of the property have invested close to C$100 million ($74 million) in exploration. However, I think the metal found for this investment is unimpressive. According to historic estimates, Thunder Bay North contains some 378,000 ounces of platinum and 356,000 ounces of palladium.

Conclusion

Rox Resources and Venus Mining released very high-grade drill results from the Youanmi gold project and I think that the Grace prospect can significantly improve this project once its maiden resource is released. Youanmi is already a large project with resources of 1.2 million ounces and infrastructure in the area is good. I think Rox Resources looked cheap last month but its shares have increased significantly over the past weeks and its market cap on the ASX is A$169 million ($115 million) at the moment. This is a bit high at this stage, in my opinion.

Superior Gold's Plutonic mine has been producing for three decades, but I'm concerned about its remaining mine life as reserves are low. Still, the recent drill results are pretty good and should help the company extend and connect the Indian and Baltic Zones and boost the mine life. Overall, I prefer to wait until the next mineral reserve is released before making a judgment on this one.

Palladium prices have been high since the middle of 2018 and this has brought attention to several projects in the sector, including Thunder Bay North. However, I think this project isn't large enough to be feasible and that palladium prices are unlikely to remain at these levels over the long term. Still, if you want to invest in Clean Air Metals, I think that one risk you can take off the table is stock dilution as the company is well-funded after raising C$15 million ($11 million) in February 2020 through a private placement.

