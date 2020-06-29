FactSet's customers are still struggling and uncertain amid the pandemic - FactSet has said nothing about 2021 expectations.

On May 18, I published an article titled "The Active Gold Rush Is Over, And FactSet Is Stuck With The Shovels", where I shed some light on the business model and argued that FactSet was facing a challenging operating environment in the wake of COVID-19 and the rapid shift toward passive investing. I want to revisit this thesis and update my thoughts after FactSet reported fiscal Q3 earnings on June 25, and talk about the impact of the results on competitors and the market data industry as a whole.

Fiscal Q3: A Nice Surprise For Bulls, and a Heat Check for Yours Truly

FactSet reported fiscal Q2 earnings in late March at the height of the COVID-19 panic for both markets and the economy. 2020 guidance that already reflected a tepid outlook for revenue and EPS growth was lowered, reflecting uncertainty among FactSet's customers on market data spend and investment for the remainder of the year:

As fiscal Q3 wore on, revenue and earnings estimates came down to reflect the updated guidance, and a stock that had outperformed the market pre-COVID began to move in-line with the broader averages:

Then, on June 25, FactSet reported an impressive EPS beat with revenue largely in-line, signaling substantial margin expansion and causing the stock to jump 15% in one day:

With the stock now modestly higher than the day my pessimistic article published, it's time to take a hard look at the anti-bullish thesis and check whether the negative outlook still holds true.

Below shows a high level summary of FactSet's results and YoY growth vs. Q3 2019:

(Source: FactSet)

FactSet's subscription model flexed its muscles in Q3 - while most of the company's revenue is largely locked-in for the year, variable expenses can be scaled back quickly when the need arises. With COVID-19 forcing employees to work from home, discretionary costs like travel, entertainment and some facilities costs came down precipitously. The company also pointed to lower health insurance costs as employees had less hospital and doctor's visits. The better than expected expense story certainly contributed to the upside surprise and the positive stock reaction.

The other driver comes from guidance - because of the expense savings and a lower tax rate, FDS was able to raise 2020 EPS guidance above its original range at the start of 2020 - now projecting 5% EPS growth at the midpoint vs. original guidance of flat growth:

(Source: FactSet)

With all the positive news out today, where did the negative thesis go? I'll explain my thoughts below:

Mind the GAAP

FactSet's upbeat story is built on non-GAAP results and forward guidance, which involve adjusting out certain financial items management believes are one-time in nature and not relevant to the focus of most investors. In Q3, FactSet made 2 important non-GAAP adjustments I think are worth highlighting. The first adjustment was to the tax rate:

GAAP net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was adjusted by $0.7 million or $0.03 per share of income tax expense primarily due to a one-time tax audit settlement. GAAP net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 was adjusted to exclude $5.3 million or $0.14 per share of income tax expenses primarily related to finalizing prior years' tax returns and other discrete items.

(Source: FactSet)

This makes sense; FactSet had certain one-time tax expenses in Q3 2019 that did not repeat in Q3 2020, so the company took this out of the comparison to make results more apples-to-apples.

The second adjustment is less straightforward, and more important:

GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was adjusted to exclude $5.5 million of pre-tax net expenses primarily related to professional fees associated with the ongoing three year investment plan and facilities costs, which reduced net income by $4.4 million and diluted earnings per share by $0.12.

(Source: FactSet)

To untangle: in Q3 2020, FactSet incurred $5.5 million of expenses related to their 3 year investment plan, in the form of legal/consulting fees and facilities costs (like double rent on multiple leases, etc..) that they argue are one-time in nature and should be excluded from the results investors should focus on.

Let's look at these two adjustments in the context of FactSet's broader results - below compares GAAP growth rates to non-GAAP growth rates for Q3:

(Source: FactSet)

While the ~$5 million tax adjustment generally offsets the expense adjustment to make EPS growth look similar GAAP vs. non-GAAP, the adjustments change the story from "growth driven by 1x tax items" to "growth driven by expense management and expanding operating margins". Certainly a key change in the minds of investors and worth understanding.

Whether the consulting & facilities costs are worth non-GAAPing are up for debate, but I personally don't think they should be excluded from expenses. FactSet is spending this money as part of their 3 year investment plan and will in theory realize revenue in the future from these investments - revenue they most likely will take credit for. Shouldn't management be responsible for the initial investment spending?

During the earnings conference call, UBS analyst Alex Kramm made a similar call out:

… when you look at your adjustments to your numbers these days, obviously, some of those adjustments are getting -- have been getting bigger and bigger. I think it was like $5.5 million this quarter for, I guess, onetime-ish items. But when you look at the footnotes, it's kind of related to some of these investment spend that you're doing. So can you just flush out why you think it's reasonable to back out some of that stuff because, quite frankly, if you're backing out a lot of these investments, then you may as well invest more, if it doesn't come towards EPS, if you know what I mean. So yes, please just help us why that's reasonable in your opinion.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

While non-GAAP results look good on first glance, closer examination reveals a muddied picture that is worth understanding fully before buying the headline positivity.

The Void of 2021

With a highly visible and stable revenue model at FactSet, analysts and investors pay close attention to annual subscription value (NASDAQ:ASV) as the critical indicator of the sales pipeline and long-term revenue growth. 2019 ending ASV growth was 5.1%; 2020 guidance going into Q3 earnings was ~4%. Among the company's Q3 guidance changes was an upward change to ASV projections for 2020, tweaking their outlook up to ~4.5% - part of the positive story met with glee by the market. When asked about 2021 expectations, however, management was silent. No guidance has been given to the market on what FactSet thinks growth will look like past fiscal Q4 of this year, ending in August. The only commentary management gave was that they're talking with their biggest customers - large banks and buy-side institutions - and will know more in August during their next earnings call.

Meanwhile, FactSet's customers have been dealing with problems of their own amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic fallout. Originally planning to enact layoffs throughout 2020, banks like HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, and others decided to put these plans on hold during the pandemic as a show of goodwill amid massive uncertainty:

(Source: CNBC, Reuters, American Banker)

The message we're starting to see more clearly as the pandemic wears on, however, is that these layoffs are paused, not cancelled - we're already starting to see banks revive some layoff plans and give more clear signals of what's to come in 2021:

(Source: Bloomberg, Forbes, ABC)

What's more, the Federal Reserve chose to restrict buybacks and limit dividend payments at the large banks after stress test results showed some banks would drop to minimum capital thresholds in the event of a double-dip recession due to coronavirus:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Whether it be pressure from regulators, economic shocks due to coronavirus, or the long-term threat of low interest rates, banks are facing multiple headwinds right now and are reacting with plans for lower headcount in 2021.

This bleak outlook for FactSet's customer base reverberates back to the company in the form of a smaller paying user base for its services and lower client counts. I think it will be very difficult for FactSet to sidestep the challenging omens coming from its largest customers, which will reveal itself when FDS gives 2021 guidance in three months' time.

On top of this, we saw an 8-K filing by FactSet in early June that it had parted ways with its global head of sales, Franck A.R. Gossieaux, after only 1 year in the role. While not on its own indicative of underlying weakness, it does add to potential concerns about the sales pipeline when the company's head of sales role is vacant.

Wrap-Up: Still Plenty To Keep Me On the Sidelines

It is difficult to maintain a negative view of a company whose shares have just blasted through all-time highs after beating earnings estimates. However, after looking through the numbers and considering the forward outlook, I think a substantial amount of risk remains with FactSet and urge investors to be cautious. Earnings beat estimates on lower expenses due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, along with a large non-GAAP adjustment I think is debatable. The company hasn't given sales guidance for 2021 against the backdrop of large potential layoffs at its top clients, which I think carries meaningful risk.

At the end of the day, an incredible amount of uncertainty remains among FactSet's management team, client base, and in the macro environment as a whole. No one truly knows what 2021 will look like in the wake of an unprecedented pandemic and a deep recession - including me. Could banks decide to cancel layoffs? Absolutely. Could FactSet's sales team succeed without a head of sales? 100%. I'm not willing to take the risk, however, of owning FactSet at all-time high prices and at ~33x 2020 EPS and ~32x 2021 EPS. Too much has to go right from here for the stock to have meaningful upside, and I'm looking elsewhere for a better place to put my money.

