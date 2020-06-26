With Q2 ending next week, we're just a week or so away from finding out quarterly production and delivery estimates for electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). The quarter will not be the one that many were expecting several months ago, as the coronavirus forced the shutdown of the company's Fremont factory for nearly half of the quarter, but the company still should be able to almost approach its Q1 delivery figure. Today, I want to look at the most important numbers that we'll be getting rather soon.

First, let's look back at the past four quarters. In the graphic below, you can see Tesla's production and delivery numbers across the S/X and 3/Y lines. As a reminder, Q2 2019 was the first full quarter of Model 3 deliveries in Europe and China, and the Model Y started its journey in Q1 2020. These are the final numbers for each period, which are slightly different than the initial unit figures we receive in the reports like the one we should receive soon.

(Source: Tesla Q1 2020 investor letter, seen here)

In the investor letter, the company stated it had installed annual production capacity of 690,000 units across all of its lines between the Fremont and Shanghai factories. Of course, Shanghai was still ramping up at that time, and the Model Y had just started, so we can't just divide that number by 4 to get a quarterly maximum. Also, Fremont was closed for nearly half of the quarter, and Shanghai was also down for a week or so for a holiday break.

In the middle of May, just after the Fremont facility opened back up, I provided what I thought was a reasonable estimate for maximum production. This figure came to just under 100,000 units for the quarter, but given potential supply chain issues and other items, I'm going to discount that by an extra week out of a 13-week quarter for my final estimate. That would leave total quarterly production of about 92,030 vehicles. The ratio between S/X and Model 3/Y should slant a little more to the cheaper two models thanks to Shanghai's ramp. It will be interesting to see if Tesla actually breaks out more details regarding the Model Y this time, something it didn't do for Q1 2020.

Many Tesla bulls will continue to push the production constrained narrative, one where the company sells every vehicle it can build. In this quarter, that would seem even more true, given the Fremont factory shutdown for nearly half of the period, but something interesting happened last week. Just two days after CEO Elon Musk tweeted out the following reply about no more supercharging forever being free, the below e-mail was sent out regarding inventory vehicles. While the Model 3 supercharging benefit is only for a year, the wording implies that S/X orders get it for life. Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that Tesla has brought back this kind of perk, but it is amazing how many times Elon Musk can say it's not coming back only for it to do so yet again.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter, seen here, and Mark Spiegel Twitter, seen here)

Tesla makes these large delivery pushes at the end of most quarters, although this one carries a bit of extra weight. The company is likely going all out to get a GAAP profit during the quarter, which could allow for inclusion into the S&P 500 index. We will likely see another large amount of credit sales recognized, and management also will tap into its full self-driving deferred revenue balance as it released its stop sign and traffic light features during Q2. Also, the company has pushed back merit awards to July, which should help bring down operating expenses a little as well. Should Tesla get into the S&P 500, it should mean Elon Musk gets the next tranche of his massive pay package in late July or early August, which would result in a lot more stock-based compensation being recognized during Q3.

As for total deliveries, that is likely an even bigger mystery this time around due to the coronavirus. Investors would like to see actual numbers out of China, although management might not provide that much transparency. In a previous article, I mentioned how current analyst estimates implied total Q2 deliveries of 73,000 units. An increase in the street's numbers since then has brought that number up by a few hundred. Still, that figure just seems way too low in my opinion, given Tesla produced 14,000 units more than it delivered in Q1, and we have that potential Q2 production as I noted above.

For my deliveries estimate, here's what I'll do. I'm going to take the implied street average as well as my Q2 production plus Q1 carryover, and average the two. In the end, that gets me to 89,830 vehicles for the quarter. Bulls will probably tell me I'm trying to set a high bar so that Tesla will miss, but when you are the world's most valuable automaker, you need to deliver. My figure still represents a decline of more than 6,000 vehicles over Q2 2019, despite Tesla having opened the Shanghai factory since then, as well as launching the Model Y this year.

In the end, Tesla's rally may be put to the test when the company reports its initial Q2 production and delivery figures. Even with factory shutdowns, the company should have been able to produce north of 90,000 units given the Shanghai ramp. With a bit of inventory left over from Q1, deliveries shouldn't be too much lower than that. You can also expect management will go all out to get a GAAP profit in the quarter, as Tesla looks to gain S&P 500 inclusion. Street estimates seem rather low, so it wouldn't surprise me if we hear afterwards about Tesla beating expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.