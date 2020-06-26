The REIT should continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in the U.S. once COVID-19 is contained.

Investment Thesis

WPT Industrial (OTCQX:WPTIF) (TSX:”WIR.U”) delivered another quarter of positive same property net operating income growth in Q1 2020 and maintained a high occupancy ratio. Despite near-term uncertainties caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, industrial properties should remain in hot demand once COVID-19 is contained thanks to 1) strong e-commerce sales, and 2) more essential industrial operations moving back to the U.S. WPT currently pays a 6%-yielding dividend and is trading at a discount to its historical average. While near-term uncertainties exist, we think this is a stock worth considering for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2020 Highlights

WPT delivered a good Q1 2020 with positive top and bottom line growth. Its investment properties revenue increased from US$25.2 million in Q1 2019 to US$32.5 million in Q1 2020. Similarly, its adjusted funds from operations increased from US$0.123 per share in Q1 2019 to US$0.137 per share in Q1 2020. The company also posted another quarter of same property NOI growth. As can be seen from the table below, its same property NOI increased by 1.4% in the past quarter.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Earnings And Growth Analysis

COVID-19 brings uncertainties, but long-term growth outlook remains intact

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created some uncertainties as many businesses are facing the challenge of lower revenues and order cancellations. This has inevitably impacted WPT’s tenants. The company has so far collected 98% of the rent in April and 97% of the rent in May at the time of the release of its Q1 2020 results on May 14, 2020. However, this rent collection rate may decline if there are multiple waves of pandemic in H2 2020. While we cannot predict whether there will be multiple waves of pandemic or not, we noted several favorable trends in a post-COVID-19 world:

First, e-commerce as a percentage of total retail sales will continue to grow. In fact, a report recently published suggests that e-commerce sales will increase by 18% in 2020. This trend will not stop in a post-COVID-19 world as many people become acquainted to online shopping. In fact, many retailers will be forced to accelerate their investments in e-commerce logistics in order to compete and defend their market shares. Therefore, demand for industrial properties will not diminish.

Second, the global supply chain interruption caused by COVID-19 will result in a new trend of de-globalization as many countries including the U.S. now realize the need to establish essential manufacturing operations within their countries. This will result in higher demand for industrial properties. WPT should benefit from these two favorable trends.

Acquisition of a portfolio of 26 properties is beneficial

WPT has closed its acquisition of 26 properties on March 26, 2020 with a total transaction cost of US$730 million. This portfolio should significantly increase the size and scale of WPT’s portfolio with a 39% increase in total gross leasable area. This brings its total GLA to 32.2 million square feet. About 67% of the base rent is derived from investment grade tenants in this newly acquired portfolio. Management indicated that there will be some value creation opportunities through building expansion and future land development of land parcels.

A strong balance sheet to weather the headwind caused by COVID-19

WPT has a healthy balance sheet with a staggered debt maturity profile. The company has ample liquidity of US$162.7 million and only has about US$35.7 million of debt maturing in 2020. Management also expressed that it will be reviewing all planned discretionary capital expenditures and may defer the expenditures to H2 2020 or into 2021. Therefore, we believe WPT is in a good position to weather this storm caused by COVID-19.

Source: Q1 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

It is difficult to estimate WPT's AFFO per share in 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Thanks to several acquisitions that were made in the past year, we think it is like that its AFFO will increase to US$0.70 per share from last year’s US$0.65 per share. Therefore, WPT is trading at a price to AFFO ratio of 18.2x. This is towards the low end of its historical range of 18-20x before the outbreak of COVID-19. Therefore, we think WPT is attractively valued.

A 6%-yielding dividend

WPT Industrial currently pays a monthly dividend of US$0.0633 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 6%. Its dividend yield is higher than Summit Industrial’s (OTC:SMMCF) 4.8% but below Dream Industrial’s (OTC:DREUF) 6.6%.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

If the current economic uncertainties continue for a lengthy period of time, WPT may face an occupancy ratio decline as many of its tenants may be forced to shut down their facilities in order to preserve cash and this will impact WPT’s revenue negatively.

Investor Takeaway

We like WPT's portfolio of quality properties. This portfolio should continue to benefit from several trends we pointed out in our article once COVID-19 is contained. Its shares are trading at an attractive valuation with a 6%-yielding dividend. Although we cannot rule out any more downside at this moment, we think this is a stock worth considering for income investors with a long-term investment horizon.

