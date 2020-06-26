The Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) bubble may explode, and not in a good way. The stock has hit grossly overvalued levels on every metric possible. The company's market cap of $73 billion assumes that revenue for the company will grow to $7.3 billion by the year 2023, which is nearly three times more than current analyst estimates.

The technical chart is breaking down and suggests that the shares fall sharply back to around $22 and possibly as far as $200. You can now track all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha on this Google spreadsheet.

Crazy Level

Analysts see revenue for the company rising to around $2.8 billion by the year 2023, which leaves the stock trading at 25.4 times 2023 revenue estimates. That is a huge multiple to pay for any stock. For the stock to trade at 10 times 2023 sales, revenue would need to rise to $7.3 billion. That is a massive difference between analysts' estimates and market assumptions. For the stock to trade at more reasonable five times sales estimates, the market is assuming revenue of nearly $15 billion by the year 2023. The market is expecting exponential growth for the business over the next few years. Revenue would need to grow by more than seven-fold to reach those levels from analysts' current estimates of just $1.8 billion in fiscal 2021.

(Refinitiv)

The big question is if you believe Zoom can grow that rapidly to justify that kind of sales multiple in the future. The stock happens to trade at 115 times 2023 earnings estimates of $2.25 per share while trading at 94.8 times 2023 free cash flow. These are huge multiples.

Vs. Tesla

To give a sense of how big these multiples are, compare Zoom's price to sales ratio for the next 12 months to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Zoom currently trades for 36.5 times its subsequent 12-month sales. Tesla never traded for more than 22.7 times that same metric. Tesla arguably has been the most significant bull/bear debated stock of all time. I know you can't compare a software company to a battery company. But it isn't about the nature of the business as much as it is about the optimism investors have about that company.

(Refinitiv)

The bears often site the huge competition Tesla faced, and ultimately the bears were proven wrong. Zoom is not all that different facing many competitors in what some could consider an easier barrier of entry. Tesla's competitors have had a much harder hurdle in developing a competitive battery pack. With Zoom, it seems to be creating a better software application. One could argue which one is harder to develop.

Technicals Weak

Technically the chart of Zoom is showing signs of fatigue and the potential for a significant reversal. The pattern in the chart is known as a rising wedge pattern, a bearish reversal pattern. The stock is breaking that pattern today, and it suggests that the stock could fall to around $225. That is where its first level of support rests. After that, the stock could head even lower to $198.

The RSI is also trending lower, forming a bearish divergence. That is when the stock price makes new highs, and the RSI begins to trend lower. This pattern suggests that momentum has shifted from bullish to bearish.

Zoom has been the rock star of the at-home trade, but it seems it may have gotten ahead of itself. If the chart is correct, then it seems that the bubble may be about to pop.

