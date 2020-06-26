Since there’s lots of uncertainty in the air right now, we believe that it’s best to avoid Hawaiian Holdings' stock and look for other opportunities that the market offers.

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) is in the middle of a crisis. In late May, the Hawaiian governor decided to extend the mandatory quarantine for all of the arriving passengers beyond June. As a result, all the tourists that will come to Hawaii in the next few weeks will be put into quarantine for 14 days. This decision will help the State of Hawaii to prevent a massive spread of COVID-19 on its islands, but at the same time, its economy will greatly suffer. As one of the biggest employers of the State, Hawaiian Holdings is likely to suffer the most. Low air traffic and weak load factor that are caused by the pandemic will prevent the airline from making any profits in the upcoming months. Right now, Hawaiian Holdings burns around $4 million to $4.5 million per day and its growth prospects are dim. The consensus right now is that the airline's annual loss would be $6.92 per share and there's no guarantee that it will be able to return to its pre-COVID-19 profitability levels in 2021. Since there's lots of uncertainty in the air right now, we believe that it's best to avoid Hawaiian Holdings and look for other opportunities that the market offers.

Painful Path Ahead

The State of Hawaii heavily relies on tourists. Around 20% of its revenues come from the tourism industry and there's every reason to believe that the 2020 summer season on the islands is over. The mandatory quarantine solves the State's health problem but at the same time, it prevents its economy from growing. At the time of this writing, Hawaii had a total of 816 cases of COVID-19, out of which 669 patients have recovered and 17 have died. This is an impressive statistic considering that the United States has a total of nearly 2.5 million cases of COVID-19. However, the current approach that the State is taking to prevent the spread of the virus has its downsides.

In Q1, Hawaiian Holdings' revenues declined by nearly 15% and were $559.14 million. At the same time, its GAAP EPS was -$3.14 and the company posted a net loss of $144 million. These numbers show how prevalent are the high fixed costs inside the airline industry. In Q2, the situation will be even worse, as fewer people travel to and from the islands and at this stage, nobody knows when things will be able to return to normal.

By trading at a P/E of 18x, Hawaiian Holdings is overvalued relative to its peers. We expect its margins to shrink even further from the current levels, which are already below the industry's median, as its load factor will be low in comparison to the previous year in the foreseeable future.

Source: Capital IQ

While Hawaii managed to flatten the curve and prevent a massive spread of the virus on its islands, more than 30% of its businesses lost an ability to make any money in recent months. Without the influx of tourists, the goal of all of the companies on the islands right now is to preserve as much cash as possible to survive the pandemic and hope for a swift recovery in 2021.

Hawaiian Holdings so far has been successful in cutting down its costs in the last few months. The company expects to decrease its daily cash burn from around $4.5 million at the beginning of Q2 to only $3.1 million by the end of the quarter. It ended Q1 with $815 in cash reserves and already received $292.5 million under the CARES Act to cover its payroll expenses up until the end of September. At the same time, the airline put 50% of its staff on the voluntary leave and it can raise an additional $400 million by issuing more warrants to the Treasury or securing capital against its unencumbered assets. Considering all of this, we could safely assume that the airline will not face a liquidity crisis in the upcoming months. However, its growth prospects look dim.

While there's every reason to believe that Hawaiian Holdings will survive the pandemic, there's a strong indication that shareholders will not be able to make any meaningful returns in the foreseeable future. Even before the pandemic, Hawaiian Holdings stock was depreciating in value and from 2017 to 2019 its share price declined by more than 45%. The expansion of Southwest (LUV) into the Hawaiian market, which took place in 2018, increased the competition between the airlines in the region. Thanks to its sustainable low-cost model, Southwest forced its competitors to drop-down ticket prices to be able to compete with the new entrant. As a result, Hawaiian Holdings EBIT margins started to swiftly decline in recent years:

Chart: macrotrends

The recovery of the air travel to its pre-COVID-19 levels will take several years. Until we find a vaccine against the virus, the passengers will be hesitant to travel by air and most of the airlines will continue to suffer from low load traffic in the upcoming years. As a result, Hawaiian Holdings will continue to be trading in a distressed territory. Under the CARES Act, the airline was required to scrap its dividends and stop repurchasing its shares. This means that owning the company's stock is even riskier than before since investors will not be able to make any meaningful returns of their investment, while the downside of owning the stock is huge.

The reality is that Hawaiian Holdings is exposed too much to things that are outside of its control. The extension of the quarantine and the inability to successfully compete with others are only some of many things that make its stock an unattractive investment. The street estimates that the airline's EPS for the whole year will be -$6.92.

Considering all of this, it makes it hard for us to justify owning its shares even at the current price. Without proper guidance from the management, we believe that it's better to protect your money and look for other opportunities that the market offers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.