The hard-to-supervise work-from-home environment will eventually compel business managers to order their employees back to the office. Busy offices are good for Canon's hardcopy printing business.

We can hold our breath while we are all underwater on CAJ. This company is solid enough. It can endure this pandemic for several more quarters.

Canon's stock has a 1-year return of -28.35%. Many of us who can't swallow the jagged pill of selling at a loss can average down.

We cannot afford to sell our Canon (CAJ) position at a loss. Our fearless forecast is that CAJ can bounce back next year after this COVID-19 headwind dissipates. We should average down because the -28.35% 1-year price return of CAJ is something we (true believers of Canon) comprehend and forgive. We can hold our breath and buy more CAJ while it trades at below $22.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The chart above states that Seeking Alpha's AI Quant Rating System gave CAJ a Value grade of A. It is justified to average down rather than sell CAJ at a loss. If you do not have the cash to buy more, you can also hold on to your Canon holdings. Hold until this COVID-19 headwind dissipates and CAJ will eventually bounce back to $30 or higher.

We cannot pray a lie... but we can average down and comfort ourselves that Canon became affordable. Canon's stock is severely undervalued when compared to Tesla (TSLA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). We should cash out our profits on AMD and TSLA. This will let us average down on CAJ.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Please not castigate me for comparing these three diverse companies. Yes, they operate in different industries. However, all publicly-traded companies are covered by fundamental investing principles. Canon is a buy because it has lower TTM Price/Sales, EV/Sales, and Price/Book ratios than AMD and Tesla. Any profitable company that has less than 1x P/S valuation multiple automatically becomes a good-value opportunity in my book.

CAJ is a buy because it makes more money than Tesla and AMD. CAJ's 0.80 TTM EV/Sales valuation is incorrect when you consider its long history of consistent profitability. It is best to invest mostly in undervalued (but profitable) companies. The chart below does not lie. The Canon enterprise is far more profitable than the over-hyped enterprises of AMD and Tesla.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Yes, Canon's 5-year revenue growth performance is pitiable. I remain loyal to CAJ because its declining revenue did not lead to it totally abandoning its dividend payments. CAJ is a buy because it can still keep paying dividends while its digital camera business is getting pummeled by smartphones. Canon has seen decreasing dividends over the last five years. However, the steady net income should help CAJ maintain a dividend yield of over 2%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Canon is durable because its declining revenue did not lead to Canon posting annual net losses. We should feel guilty that many of us made capital gains on TSLA even though the company itself is still bleeding losses. Averaging down on CAJ while the market currently dislikes it should soothe our guilty conscience.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

COVID-19 Is Not Permanent

Yes, Canon's printing and camera business segments will continue to have a pandemic headwind this year. However, governments are easing up on their anti-COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. I live in the Philippines and I am happy to report that professional photographers and videographers are again out making money covering weddings, pre-nuptials, debuts, birthdays, corporate and government events/occasions.

As long as the Canonista global horde of photographers and videographers are making good money, CAJ will not lose customers for its pricey DSLR cameras and lenses.

We went long on Canon because of its hefty printing business. However, we believe a future improvement in camera sales will attract more optimism over CAJ. The Imaging System business unit still accounts for 23% of Canon's annual revenue.

(Source: Canon)

Profit-first companies will not like the hard-to-supervise nature of work-from-home for their employees. My Israeli employers at I Know First can attest that letting me work-from-home since 2015 did not produce the best productivity out of my employment. After this COVID-19 pandemic gets neutralized, profit-motivated corporations will favor in-office working environments for their employees. Unsupervised work-from-home employees do not perform at optimal productivity. Kids and wives at home can be serious distractions to work-from-home employees.

Managers and business owners can put up CCTV cameras to monitor the productivity of their employees. No right-thinking worker will allow his company to put up surveillance cameras in his private home.

My point is that busy offices will lead to more hardcopy printing from Canon's inkjet and laser printers. This ongoing pandemic will not change my belief that hardcopy documentation for companies with priceless trade/financial secrets is still safer than digital document management.

The lifting of restrictive COVID-19 rules and the return-to-the-office of many corporations will allow Canon to perform better for the rest of 2020. My fearless forecast is that Canon's printing business or Office Business Unit can still finish 2020 with 1,500 billion yen ($13.99 billion). The recent move to make Canon DSLR cameras become vlogging tools will also help the Imaging System business unit to finish this year with 750 billion yen ($7 billion) in annual sales. The stay-at-home quarantines that got imposed last March made many Filipino photographers join the lucrative YouTube vlogging industry.

The lifting of travel restrictions should also boost out-of-home advertising. The return to normal daily travels means Canon's industrial printers for CAD/construction and billboard/in-vehicle advertising should also see better sales this second half. My expectation is that the Industry and Others business unit of Canon will finish 2020 with $6.5 billion in annual sales.

Canon's medical unit has no COVID-19 vaccine or drug in the works. CAJ would trade above $30 immediately if Canon Medical (formerly known as Toshiba Medical) would dare issue a press release that it is also working on a COVID-19 cure or vaccine.

The best thing Canon Medical has offered to underwater CAJ shareholders is its work on developing rapid genetic testing for SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 respiratory disease).

Canon Medical has an extensive product range. It has trickle-down benefits from COVID-19 treatment in the United States. America has the greatest number of COVID-19 victims. A clever PR employee at Canon Medical can help boost CAJ's stock price if he/she can spin out news items that Canon Medical is actively doing a lot toward improving COVID-19 treatment.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Canon Medical needs to be promoted more. Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) was bitter when it lost to Canon in the bid for Toshiba Medical. The unorthodox way that Canon won with its $6 billion purchase of Toshiba Medical should compel current managers to be more unorthodox in other things too. Associating Canon Medical with any of the pharma firms that are working on COVID-19 cures or vaccines could boost CAJ's price.

Final Thoughts

Average down on this profitable company while everybody else is ignoring it. Canon is not a value trap. Canon is not a Jurassic tech firm. Canon is slow but it is evolving to the current trends. Evidence of this is its release of the EOS webcam software that made Canon cameras function as vlogging webcams. After many years of recalcitrance, Canon is now all-in on mirrorless cameras. Canon Medical might also become an important tailwind for CAJ.

CAJ is temporarily handicapped by this ongoing pandemic. Canon has $4.11 billion in total cash & ST investments. Its TTM free cash flow is more than $1.7 billion. Canon can endure 2 or 3 more quarters of COVID-19 headwinds. More importantly, there are now more than a dozen of COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 1-to-3 trials. This pandemic problem will not last for years.

Canon DSLR cameras and lenses have a safe long-term niche in professional photography. No right-thinking photographer will dare use an iPhone 11 or Huawei P40 to do paid gigs at weddings or any events.

Unless the best hackers are brave enough to break into the secured/guarded physical offices of companies, hardcopy printouts of corporate communications/secrets still make Canon printers very relevant for many years to come. Canon's large-format printers have a solid future in out-of-home advertising. There is no ad-block software that can make drivers not see the giant Canon-printed billboard ads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAJ, FUJIY, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.