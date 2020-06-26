The company is in market-capture mode; with best in class CPU offerings, there's a very large market opportunity to realistically grab away from Intel in most computing segments.

AMD (AMD) is by every measure a brilliant company that has risen from the ashes in recent years and now develops class-leading products for the CPU market, with improving market share. I don't expect that to change even as Intel marches on with their next-gen chips. What should be considered, however, is the drying up of overall consumer demand that may batter consumer-driven revenues perhaps later in the year.

I've rated AMD a BUY and hold a modest long position. In this article, I've discussed industry cyclicality and growth, guidance and outlook, and competitive positioning to draw conclusions on what's in store for AMD in the long run.

AMD & Competition Since The Last Recession

The above chart displays the historical cyclicality of AMD and its key competitors, Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA), for CPUs and GPUs respectively since the start of the GFC. It depicts year-over-year revenue growth on a trailing-twelve-month basis.

The cycles depict the history of chip sales from these three companies, which I believe is important to consider when we're facing what could be a major down-cycle in the latter half of the year. Late 2008-Mid 2009 saw a major drop in sales due to the GFC. The pullback was followed by a surge in sales during the recovery in 2010-2011. AMD's relatively weak tech led to a major erosion in market value from 2012 to 2016 as they sold products at low prices to stay in the game. This period is highlighted by the deep red troughs on the chart and AMD traded in penny stock territory. During the same period, Intel dominated with relatively minor hits in sales growth during counter-cycles, exercising pricing power.

Late 2016 onward saw a fantastic AMD rally and marked the Lisa Su era at work. Datacenter revenues, the demand for parallel processing compute, Nvidia and their absolute dominance in GPUs, and increasing use cases for computing power with cloud computing and big data going into full swing. AMD's balance sheet completely transformed during this period and the company's products chipped away at the total CPU market share, which accelerated with products in 2019 with 7-nanometer architectures: Ryzen 3000 series, EPYC, etc. Their RDNA based GPU releases, however, haven't made too much of an impact with Nvidia still in a clear tech lead although Radeon GPUs have gained some market share. On the CPU, front, AMD is giving Intel some serious competition and as it comes to PC chips (Ryzen), sever chips (EPYC), with better performance per watt ratios across the board.

Each of the three companies sees a mix in revenue streams from both cyclical (gaming, PC) and secular trends (datacenter). Dissecting those trends and putting them in the context of the company's valuation is what matters when viewing AMD with a long-term lens. Will the switch in the consumer down-cycle hit soon and to what effect will it impact AMD's growth and bottom line? Can AMD continue acquiring market share in this environment? What does the valuation factor in? I've discussed my views in the following sections.

Q1 Earnings, Guidance, Outlook

AMD's figures for Q1 2020 were strong and matched expectations. Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC have been excellent drivers of revenues and gross margins. The company is making significant strides in the Notebook market with Ryzen 4000 series chips; OEMs are expected to launch more than 135 consumer and commercial Ryzen notebooks in the coming quarters. Next-Gen, GPUs will launch late in the year with an expected 50% performance per watt increase when compared to current-gen. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releases are expected to drive semi-custom revenue during the latter half of the year. The EPYC portfolio has been expanded with 2nd Gen EPYCs that includes both the highest performance per core and performance per socket processors in the industry.

For FY 2020, the company expects 25% yoy revenue growth +/- 5%, and a 45% gross margin.

As it stands, the biggest variable factor, which both analysts and management remarked upon was consumer demand and macro headwinds. The following extracts from the earnings transcripts quote Lisa Su on the matter.

I want to say that, like I said, there's those two competing forces. One is, there's a strong pull for work from home trends. And the other is just, what is the impact on macro going to be for discretionary consumer spend? And so I think that's the place where we lack full visibility and we continue to talk to our customers. And I think we're all trying to make sure that we are well prepared for any of the scenarios as they come about. So we are expecting that computing and graphics business will be down sequentially. So it's offsetting some of the growth on the EPYC and semi-custom side. Within the computing and graphics business, we see notebooks up strongly as a result of the launch of our new Ryzen 4000 platforms and some of the other trends that we've talked about. We see desktop down sequentially and we see graphics down sequentially.

- Lisa Su, CEO of AMD

Source: Seeking Alpha, Q1 2020 AMD Earnings Transcript

The takeaway here is that there are mixing forces at play. Work from home, enterprise, and console releases in the year will offer tailwinds while overall macro factors are expected headwinds. The sustained impact of how discretionary consumer spending is impacting the broader market will be revealed further as we head deeper into the Q2 earnings season. As of now, the guidance is strong and the expected revenue growth in a pandemic-recession for the chip-stock is just outright impressive. This is largely due to the fact that AMD is still in market capture mode rather than mature company mode. As long as the company has a durable technological lead, this trend should continue.

Market Share Capture & Momentum

Source: AMD April 2020 Investor Presentation

To put the opportunities for AMD in context, Intel does about $75B in sales and Nvidia about $11B in sales annually when compared to AMD's $7B. AMD is the underdog amongst their primary competitors and 7nm releases last year provided the right catalysts to aggressively expand and take away market share from both companies, but mostly Intel.

If the macro environment gets ugly, both Nvidia and Intel could see negative growth as they've filled in their TAMs (Total Addressable Markets) that may undergo the down-cycle, while AMD can still expand as a market share taker. The situation could have been quite dangerous for AMD if they offered inferior CPUs. With contracting TAM and poor offerings, the financial pressure on the company could have been immense. It remains to be seen if AMD's new Radeon releases can go head to head with Nvidia on the higher end of the market, but the inflection point in CPUs already came last year with Ryzen and EPYC not just matching but surpassing Intel's equivalent chips.

While the Intel vs. AMD argument has existed since the birth of the industry and products have been benchmarked to death, I'd like to put the odds in the favour of the business that's had more tech momentum. The leaps between consecutive Ryzen offerings have been larger than that of Intel's offerings, and whatever magic Lia Su has used, clearly, seems to be working from both an R&D and business execution standpoint.

Financials: Top Line Growth & Trends

Source: Author, Data from AMD SEC Filings

Source: Author, Data from AMD SEC Filings

The charts above display top-line trends, growth, and changes in revenue mix from segments across the past two years. Computing and Graphics saw a resurgence over the past year. On the other hand, Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom (EESC) contributed to a smaller proportion of overall revenue. Despite significant strides in datacenter offerings, some weakness in semi-custom products offset the gains. With PS5 and Xbox Series X on the horizon, the company expects a surge in EESC revenues which should offset some weakness in PC related revenue streams. The segment's revenue contribution will increase going forward.

Lisa Su stated that they plan on moving from 5% market share to 10% share in the datacenter, an area where Intel has held a virtual monopoly. With an estimated $30B+ TAM and EPYC 2nd gen, there is immense room to grow further. It's worth stressing that AMD will likely be top-line driven for some time now with Intel working on iterations on their 10nm chips likely until 2021 before the next node jump. The market share tends to follow technological superiority, and there's no reason that will change unless Intel surprises with a spectacular leap in performance.

Financials: Gross Margins and Free Cash Flow

Source: Author, Data from AMD SEC Filings

The metrics produced in the chart above have been reported by AMD. The non-GAAP gross margin has steadily improved over the last two years and came in at a very strong 46% for Q1 2020. The company has guided a 45% margin for FY 2020. This margin expansion from 35% two years ago has transformed the bottom line and the company is fairly FCF generative on a TTM basis. A 5.9% FCF margin is a great improvement and if the 25% yoy revenue growth guidance comes to fruition, it is still set to expand rapidly. This should inspire confidence among investors and will provide some cushion if macro headwinds are worse than expected. I am still focused on the top line to see how much incremental market share the company can gain and would weigh the sales more heavily in assessing AMD's success.

Valuation

Source: Koyfin

Valuing AMD appropriately is somewhat difficult as it features both cyclical and secular growth elements, as with most of the semiconductor industry. This has made it a good speculator's stock rather than a long-term investor's. Intel, by comparison, is a GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) stock and is more predictable at the free cash flow level. Nvidia as well is strongly FCF generative and has enjoyed monster top-line growth due to end demand for parallel processing power. An apples-to-apples comparison isn't exactly telling but it's worth noting that their competitor's performance is driven a lot more by macro and industry trends, while AMD's is driven by market capture. This is what makes it so compelling, even in the current economy.

If one were to look at NTM EV/S ratios, AMD is at 6.9x, NVDA at 14.2x, and INTC at 3.8x according to Koyfin. The denominator, the sales value, is subject to change across the years and it depends on what long-term growth potential we see for the company. I believe AMD is extremely well-positioned for the next year to keep executing its growth strategy on the strength of its product portfolio. Even if they double sales from here in 3 years, there'd still be a lot of room to grow if their tech holds up. At the NTM EV/S of 6.9x, there's further upside to the stock price based on its growth runway. Furthermore, the 6.9x estimate is factoring in ~22% yoy growth for the next twelve months. The analysts are conservative in my opinion, even after considering console tailwinds, cloud and enterprise demand, and next-gen Zen & RDNA architectures set for release in the latter half of the year. I find the risk-reward compelling.

Risks

Competition: Intel can close in on the tech gap and engage in a pricing war that may erode shareholder value for both companies. Nvidia could strengthen its lead in the GPU business.

Economic Risks: Both consumer and commercial spend could vastly impact the entire industry and could incur high losses for AMD. In every recession, semiconductor companies have seen large drawdowns. While I've argued the case for sustained growth for AMD for the coming year, the environment can drastically change. Industry risks are high at the moment.

Systemic Risks: AMD is a growth stock and is subject to volatility. It may incur serious drawdowns based on systemic factors and short-term market forces.

Conclusion

AMD is a BUY, in my opinion. Despite the economy, guidance and outlook appear strong and the fundamentals will be driven disproportionately by market share capture, more so than industry-wide chip demand like its competitors. Their product portfolio is very compelling and should help sustain their upward trajectory in the coming year. Weakness in PC segments will be offset to an extent by new console launches and next-gen chip releases in coming quarters. At an NTM EV/S estimate of 6.9x, the risk-reward is attractive for an entry point.

