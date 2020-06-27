We still like the company, but would wait for a better price to enter.

Q1 earnings announcement was not spectacular due to the uncertain environment, but the strength in Q2 GMV guidance has brought the stock to a yearly high.

In the post-COVID world, the luxury goods industry will be challenged, but we believe Farfetch's long term thesis remains intact due to the resiliency in luxury e-commerce.

We presented a bullish case on Farfetch back in January at ~$11/share and, after a 60% appreciation, we'd like to revisit our recommendation.

Coming into 2020, Farfetch (FTCH) was one of our conviction picks for the year. We thought the share price was very reasonable at ~$11/share, and presented a detailed write-up on SeekingAlpha. Two quarters into the year, we'd like to revisit our investment thesis and provide an update on Farfetch.

How has COVID changed the luxury goods industry?

In early May, Bain & Company released an update on the global luxury goods market post-COID. There are four main takeaways from the study:

2020 will be a very challenging year for the luxury market, Bain expects a 20-35% contraction for the year Traditional retail channels have seen a sharp drop, while e-commerce has remained resilient Chinese shoppers are still the most important customer segment in the luxury industry A recovery to 2019 levels will not occur until 2022 or 2023

There is nothing surprising with Bain's report. The lockdown post-COVID and the near-term uncertainty are no good news for any retailer. In fact, we have seen a large number of retail bankruptcies in 2020, including names such as Neiman Marcus, J. Crew, Aldo, and J.C. Penney. One of the key risks we pointed out in January was a potential economic slowdown.

2020 and potentially 2021 will be painful years for the industry. However, there is a silver lining for Farfetch as COVID has accelerated the shift towards luxury e-commerce for both the consumers and the brands. Through the pandemic, the outperformers in the retail space have been those embracing digitalization, including Amazon (AMZN), Etsy (ETSY), and Wayfair (W), just to name a few.

Let's take a look at Farfetch's most recent quarterly earnings result and how it has dealt with the crisis.

How has COVID impacted Farfetch's business?

For Q12020, Farfetch's result wasn't spectacular, but respectable given the environment we are in:

Digital platform GMV up only 19% YoY as the result of the pandemic.

$331M in revenue topped estimate of $313M and the performance from NGG was strong.

EPS loss of (0.24) missed expectation of (0.20) due to a dip in gross margin, which fell to 46.3% from 47.9%. This was the result of promotional activities. The average order size also dropped to $571 from $601.

Adjust EBITDA improved to ($22.3M) from ($30.2M) as a result of cost-cutting in G&A and technology expenses.

The two positives for Q1 was the successful integration of NGG, which contributed to a meaningful revenue beat, and an improvement in adjusted EBITDA. While Farfetch is still earnings negative, management did reiterate its focus on adjusted EBITDA profitability for 2021. However, the pain caused by COVID-19 was obvious as average order size decreased, and earnings would be worse if not because of promotions and cost reductions.

Similar to many other firms, Farfetch did not provide guidance on the call. However, CEO Jose Neves presented his confidence in Farfetch's business model and listed six company-specific advantages:

"Our unique business model has enabled us to remain operational throughout the COVID-19 crisis, which have in turn allowed our tens of millions of monthly marketplace visitors to continue to shop for beautifully-crafted fashion items and enabled our suppliers to continue selling their curated collections during a period when most have had to shut their physical retail businesses. Looking towards the medium to long term, I am more confident than ever in our prospects as the global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Over the course of the past decades and economic downturns, the luxury fashion industry has proven to be extremely resilient, and we expect that to remain true. But one thing that has become evident over the past weeks is that the world will not go back to the same normal as we knew with pre-COVID-19. I believe we have six key differentiating advantages which position us to emerge from the current situation in an even stronger position."

A business model that enables Farfetch to serve customers with minimal disruption A digital platform that outperforms traditional bricks and mortars Localized operation in China and other key markets such as Brazil and Russia E-concession model that will help brands transform into digital Enterprise Solutions business that will help department stores transform into digital Augmented retail strategy, an example being the "Store of The Future" solution launched with Chanel

On 6/25, Farfetch gave a Q2 2020 update at the "Bricks to Click" Digital Conference, and it was a big surprise to the upside. It now expects a 25-30% YoY growth in Digital Platform GMV, compared with an average of 4% expectation by Wall Street analysts. Demand in China has also accelerated and EBITDA profitability for FY2021 is still on track.

With the strong guidance, Farfetch has proved its business model resiliency and the six advantages listed by Jose Neves are the results of its past investments and strategy.

That being said, the stock will need to take a breather after such a big run. We don't think it's a buy at today's price given the valuation and the short term uncertainty that remains in COVID the economy. In our opinion, Farfetch is still a good company to own, but will wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FTCH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.