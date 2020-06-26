U.S. Vs U.K. Stocks: A Valuation Mismatch Of Atlantic Proportions

While our conviction is long-term in nature, the short-term picture is looking increasingly bright for U.K. stocks on a relative basis as market breadth improves relative to the U.S.

U.S. dividend growth would have continue outstripping that of the U.K. in order to justify such valuation extremes, which we think is unlikely given recent years of U.S. outperformance.

Despite many economic, political, and governance similarities between the U.S. and the U.K. there is a huge valuation gap between S&P 500 Index and the FTSE 100 Index.

Similar Outlooks Warrant Similar Valuations

The U.S. and the U.K. share a number of important similarities economically and politically. Both countries have similar levels of corporate governance and economic freedom. Both have rapidly deteriorating demographics, extreme public and private debt levels, minimal savings, and high levels of external debt. Both countries also face rising inflation pressures owing to the explosion of public spending and government debt. Furthermore, both countries are facing major political and social challenges with mob rule increasingly gaining sway over public policy and further undermining the country's institutions. These similarities suggest that both markets should be trading at similar valuations. However, this is far from the case.

U.K. Stocks Trade At A ~60% Discount To The U.S.

Trailing earnings figures for the UKX paint an unfairly negative picture of the true prospects for U.K. corporate profitability over the coming years as they reflect a once in a lifetime economic event in the Covid-19 lockdowns. We always prefer to use valuation metrics which as less susceptible to short-term changes. The forward price-earnings measure is an improvement in that it is at least forward looking in nature, and currently shows U.K. stocks are roughly 30% cheaper than the U.S. However, profit margins tend to mean revert over the long term while dividend payments tend to move more slowly as companies only chose to raise or cut dividends if they think current changes in profitability will continue. We therefore believe that the trailing dividend yield is a much better gauge of likely future returns. Currently the UKX is trading at a 4.6% dividend yield versus the U.S.'s 2.0%, marking a ~60% discount on this measure.

FTSE100 Vs S&P500 Trailing Dividend Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. Dividend Growth Unlikely To Continue Outperforming

The 2.6 percentage point spread represents a wild departure from historical trends and means that U.S. per share dividends will have to grow 2.6 percentage points faster in order for returns to be equal in the two markets absent any change in valuations. This will have to come either from faster dividend payout or share buyback growth. However, from a long-term perspective it is difficult to see the U.S. continuing to grow dividends at a faster pace than the U.K. from current extreme levels.

The chart below chart shows U.K. and U.S. dividend payments as a share of domestic and global GDP weighted for the percentage of sales that come from domestic and overseas sources. The recent collapse in U.K. payouts has caused the ratio of U.K. over U.S. dividends to fall to new multi-decade lows. With real GDP growth is likely to remain equally weak in both countries owing to demographic and debt headwinds it is difficult to imagine the U.S. corporate sector continuing to outperform to such a degree. In order for companies to continue growing dividends per share faster than the U.K. we would need to see the U.S. corporate sector continue to gain local and global market share or the U.K. corporate sector continue to decline global relevance.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Much of the U.S.'s outperformance in terms of dividend growth over the past decade has come from the outperformance of the U.S. tech sector and the underperformance of financials and commodities generally. We do not expect a continuation of this trend for two reasons. Firstly, deteriorating trade relations between the U.S. and China and the rising trend of protectionism do not bode well for the prospects for U.S. tech companies to continue expanding overseas. Secondly, rising global inflation pressures should provide support to U.K. financials and commodity-related companies.

Don't Worry About Current Profit Margins

Our expectations for similar rates of dividend growth in both countries rest on the assumption that profit margins mean revert lower in the U.S. and higher in the U.K. U.S. trailing profit margins are currently more than double the U.K. meaning that dividend payments remain modest relative to earnings in the U.S. and extremely high in the U.K. It is possible that the divergence in profit margins remains in place allowing U.S. dividend payments to grow and forcing U.K. dividend payments to shrink.

FTSE100 Vs S&P500 Net Profit Margins, %

Source: Bloomberg

However, mean reversion is the norm and not the exception when it comes to profit margins. While U.S. stocks have shown a remarkable ability to maintain high profit margins, it would be historically unusual to see them remain so elevated in the event of slower sales growth, particularly considering that interest costs and tax payments have already been cut to record lows. Similarly, we do not expect U.K. profit margins to remain at current depresses levels amid the recovery in commodity prices and inflation expectations which should lift financials and commodity-related sectors.

The Long Term Is Approaching Now

While our conviction is long-term in nature, the short-term picture is looking increasingly bright for U.K. stocks on a relative basis. Even though both indices are likely to remain highly correlated and trade in the same broad direction, market breadth indicators suggest that the U.K. is the more attractive market currently and should outperform following recent weakness. The following chart shows the performance of U.K. relative to U.S. stocks for small cap, equal-weighted, and market-cap weighted indices.

Over the past few years the UKX's underperformance has largely been driven by a handful of large-cap stocks, while the equally-weighted ratio has held up and the small-cap ratio has seen the U.K. outperform. This corresponds with the fact that a greater percentage of U.K. stocks are trading above their respective 200-day moving averages despite the UKX remaining below its own 200-dma and the SP500 trading above it. These breadth signals, combined with the extreme valuation divergence and negative sentiment towards the U.K., suggest that a major reversal could be on its way.

