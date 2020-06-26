The constituent holdings have managed to battle the pandemic, and the outlook for cybersecurity companies looks positive.

The rally in the technology sector has raised concerns among a few investors. The S&P 500 Informational Technology is already 50% up from its 52-week low, and many ETFs in the technology sector have also recovered.

Source: S&P

Many of the shares in the Technology space have managed to reach their pre-COVID-19 levels, and level that was already considered overvalued by many metrics. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK), too, has established an uptrend since March. The ETF invests in companies operating in the cybersecurity space. Despite having rallied so much, there is significant potential that investors should be aware of.

High growth in cybersecurity demand

During the pandemic, many companies were caught on the backfoot due to poor IT infrastructure. Capital expenditure on IT infrastructure has ramped up during the past few months, and expectations are for increased spending. Along with this development, new threats emerged that have the potential to create huge losses for companies. In a report by Interpol, 2,022 malicious and 40,261 high-risk, newly registered domains were created under the banner of COVID-19. Working from home has also created the need for more security features since the workspace is now being replicated back home. It is believed that the cybersecurity space is expected to grow at almost 30%, with a key focus being on fraud detection and prevention.

While the US and European markets seem to be more advanced in implementing such technologies, many outsourcing venues like India and South East Asian countries still lack IT infrastructure. There is an expectation that the lockdown will encourage companies to make investments in this area as well.

How does HACK seek to benefit?

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF is a highly diversified fund, and its holdings operate in all major economies of the world.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Many companies have projected a muted revenue outlook for the year, but many companies in this ETF seem to have benefited from the pandemic. A look at their revenue forecasts reveals that the future looks bright.

2019 2020 Est. 2021 Est. Cloudflare, Inc. 287.02 M 391.49 M 512.32 M Cisco Systems, Inc. 51.90 B 49.21 B 49.56 B Splunk, Inc. 2.36 B 2.43 B 3.06 B Fortinet, Inc. 2.16 B 2.50 B 2.90 B Qualys, Inc. 321.61 M 357.53M 404.62 M

Source: Seeking Alpha

From the above table, only Cisco (CSCO) seems an outlier, likely because figures for the company are based on June-end instead of December-end, giving it less time to recuperate from the shocks of the pandemic. The smaller cap players have a lower base have more significant potential to expand. For example, Tenable Holdings (TENB) is set to grow at a pace of 20% this year due to strong demand for its enterprise platforms.

Where does the ETF stand in terms of valuation?

We compare the valuation indicator with two other ETFs focusing on the cybersecurity industry. These ETFs are First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) and First Trust Nasdaq CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR).

HACK CIBR SKYY P/E 27.95 24.25 22.34 P/B 4.19 6.63 6.41 P/S 3.13 3.42 3.93

Source: Yahoo Finance

We see that all three seem to be overvalued compared to ETFs covering other industries. This is generally expected, given the high-growth environment in which the constituent companies operate. Among the three, HACK is the cheapest according to P/B and P/S, while P/E suggests that it is overvalued. This could be because about 95% of equity (90% of the portfolio) for HACK is invested in the Technology sector, whereas CIBR and SKYY have 90% and 80%, respectively.

It should also be noted that the estimated growth of the top 5 holdings (18.63% of the portfolio) is reasonably high. While this may not justify the high valuations, the smaller holdings have the potential to drive the revenues or earnings. Investors should consider that the estimates and earnings are based on the last quarterly results during which the pandemic was gaining momentum, and many companies pulled guidance.

What are the risks that the ETF carries?

Concentration Risk: There holdings are focused mostly on a particular sector. Some of the companies are heavily dependent on a single product for their revenues. The subscription drawn from these products is on a yearly basis. There is a possibility that the clients may not renew the services. The growing number of attacks could also threaten these companies' reputations if they fail to counter these threats.

High Valuations: While this may be a trait of the technology sector, HACK seems to be available at a higher premium. While we believe that the growth in revenue could justify these valuations, there is a possibility that the sector may not deliver on this front.

Increase in Competition: Almost 80% of the holdings are based out of companies in the US. With opportunities arising in this niche, there is a possibility that low-cost providers could crop up in other economies. This could stifle the growth for the constituent companies.

The underlying risk of HACK is high, but this is backed up by superior expected return. The level of diversification is strong enough, with the holdings offering tremendous opportunities for growth. And with countries already experiencing an extended first or second wave of COVID-19 cases, investors could look to HACK as a pandemic safety stock, as demand should remain in both a weak and robust economy.

