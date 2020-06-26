Because of the conversion adjustment, convertible notes are a better investment than common shares.

DHT shareholders face the risk of equity dilution from potential conversion of $125m of convertible notes due in 2021.

Shareholders of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received generous dividends during the past two quarters. The expectation is that a fat dividend will also be declared for the second quarter of 2020. This should be reason to rejoice. Except that each dividend declaration raises the likelihood and extent of equity dilution should holders of $125m in convertible notes exercise their option.

The convertible senior notes were originally issued in August 2018. Holders earn an annual interest of 4.5% and they have the option to exchange the notes for common shares at any time before maturity on August 15, 2021. These long-dated options have a peculiar feature, not found in an ordinary call option. Their strike price, known in this case as the conversion price, is adjusted lower every time a cash dividend is declared.

This works in favor of note holders and against shareholders, given that a lower strike price raises the conversion value and potential equity dilution.

Each conversion adjustment is based on a specific formula that mirrors (more or less) the declared dividend. The original conversion price when the notes were issued was $6.2599. The current conversion price, after seven dividend declarations, is $5.3470. The conversion price is expected to be adjusted even lower since there are five potential dividend declarations between now and August 2021.

Source: NYFEX Research

DHT shares closed on Wednesday, August 24th, at $5.18, which means that the conversion option is currently out of the money. However, DHT shares have traded as high as $8.83 during the past six months.

Source: NYFEX Research

The extent of potential dilution depends on two factors: The strike or conversion price, and the share price. As a rule of thumb, the lower the strike price and the higher the stock price, the higher the option value and the greater the potential equity dilution to shareholders.

The following graph shows the extent of equity dilution, as a function of DHT share price, assuming the current conversion price of $5.3407 and a hypothetical conversion price of $5.000.

Source: NYFEX Research

Issuing convertible notes is not necessarily a bad capital allocation decision. The notes carry a lower annual interest rate (4.5%) because of the conversion feature. A conversion will immediately improve the company's debt to capitalization ratio by lowering debt and increasing equity. In addition, any new shares will be issued without transaction costs.

Unless you are a stock trader worrying about short-term effects in the stock, I believe that DHT stands to gain more than lose from a debt conversion.

If you are bullish on DHT, the only question is: Should you try to buy its convertible notes instead of common shares? I would think yes.

DHT convertible notes are a better buy than its common shares, because you effectively hold a bond plus a call option with a declining strike price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.