We have reviewed the top five airlines in the S&P and carried out a DCF valuation based on our forecasts.

Thesis Summary

The airline industry has been under scrutiny in the last few months. With the hopes that the worst is now behind us, investors are now looking at airlines as potential baggers over the next few months. For this reason, we have reviewed five major airlines in the industry to determine which one offers the best risk/reward for investment based on our forecasted DCF valuation.

Our analysis has shown that LUV offers a substantially better risk/return investment than the other airlines.

The Industry

Without a doubt, airlines have been one of the most affected businesses by the coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns. The challenge that these companies face is two-fold. Firstly, they have to deal with severely reduced revenues. Secondly, airlines must forcibly indebt themselves further. Unlike other businesses that can shut down and reduce their costs to a minimum, airlines are capital intensive and they have billions in assets that are depreciating every day.

The implications and extent of the damage done by the coronavirus cannot be fully calculated yet, but the people at Oliver Wyman have tried. According to their research, airlines should see around 60% of pre-COVID-19 passenger revenues by late autumn, at which point it will plateau with signs of a potential second wave. According to this scenario, the airline industry will be "back to normal" by the end of 2021.

The lower levels of demand will, in turn, affect fleet sizes, which are not expected to recover to their pre-COVID-19 levels until 2020:

While the situation could indeed be worse, we subscribe to this more "optimistic" scenario. Having said this, we have made our revenue adjustments based on our expectations of the coronavirus impact.

What is certain though is that the airline industry has been shaken up by this event, and this will create winners and losers in the months to come.

The Players

In this section, we will briefly introduce the main players in this sector and assess their recent performance and financial health. The players are: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL).

Southwest Airlines: Southwest is, by market cap, the biggest airline under review in this article. It is also known for being a low-cost carrier. Despite this, it is one of the most profitable by Net Income margin (8.46%). It also has the best FCF margin of all the airlines. In the last few years, growth has stagnated, but over the last decade, the company has achieved a CAGR of 7.1%. The balance sheet is lean, and the company is projected to need around $3 billion in financing to stay afloat, which is not much by airline standards.

Alaska Air Group: This company, with a market cap of 4.51 billion is the smallest of the pack. Alaska is the highest grower of the pack, especially in recent years, achieving close to 10% revenue growth in the last 5 years. Profitability though is not as good as Southwest but is the overall middle of the pack. Lastly, valuation wise, Alaska is the second most expensive, after Southwest, as measured by the P/S ratio. However, the P/B ratio at 1.12 is the second-lowest.

American Airlines: American is perhaps the best-known airline with the most coverage. Financially, they are in the poorest shape. The company has a negative book value and will need to secure, by our calculations, debt as high as 100% of revenue in 2020. Similar to other carriers, a 10-year CAGR comes in at 8%, but growth has plateaued in the last 5 years. Due to its high leverage, AAL has the highest ROE, 45%, but also the lowest ROA, 2.2%

Delta Air Lines: Delta is the second largest of these airlines by market cap. As far as growth goes, the company has had much more steady growth, with 10-year and 3-year CAGR both at around 4%. DAL has the highest EBITDA margin, but FCF is still negative, like with most of these airlines. The company has a massive balance sheet, which will aid it in obtaining the financing that it sorely needs. By our calculations, they could need over 130% of revenues in debt by 2021.

United Airlines: United has followed a similar growth trend to AAL. The company is the most attractively valued in terms of Price/Cash Flows (2.07). However, the company is financially riskier than others, needing at least $2.5 billion to carry on. The company also has the lowest levered FCF margin at -4.91%.

Valuations

We have used a trendline analysis to forecast cash-flow and derive an expected return based on today's price for each of the companies listed above. Below we can see a simplified balance sheet, income statement, and some growth ratios for the forecasted period as well as a target price/return based on the discount applied. The B/S and income statement shown here are for the next 10 (2021-2030) years, but the forecasted period and target price/return is reached through a full forecast ending in 2050.

We have "altered" the trend to account for the impact of the coronavirus. Revenues for this year are 62% of the estimate and we have also factored in a 10% long-term drop. Other than that, the numbers speak for themselves.

There are three important measures to look at: The evolution of the Balance Sheet, Free cash flow, and what we call the debt coefficient. The first two I am sure you are familiar with, but let me explain the debt coefficient. This can be seen as a measure of financial "safety" and it is derived by adding the Net Debt to revenue over the years. In other words, it is a measure of how long it would take the company to repay all of its debt. Therefore, the lower the better. Bear in mind, our DCF valuation assumes that the companies reduce debt as quickly as possible.

Southwest

Beginning with Southwest's forecast, it has the best debt coefficient and an expected 10-year CAGR for the next decade of 1.48%. As seen by the operating income, our model forecasts an improvement in profitability and the company yields an 8.4% return without too much risk (as measured by the debt coefficient).

American

American is one of the most indebted airlines, and we can see it has a very high debt coefficient at 710.2%. Understandably, this extra risk is reflected in the price/expected return, which we have forecasted at 9.4%. Our model estimates strong cash-flow growth after 2029 if the company can make it through this trough.

United

Growth for UAL is expected to be quite low, coming in at 0.29% CAGR for the next 10 years. However, the stock is also quite discounted and offers a 9.3% return. This is similar to AAL, we must take into account that UAL has a much lower debt coefficient.

Alaska

Alaska has the strongest growth trendline, with CAGR for the next 10 years at 7.26%. The debt situation seems to be manageable and at today's price, the stock would yield around 8.1% return.

Delta

Finally, we have Delta Air Lines, which offers the lowest expected return based on today's price. Although revenue growth is decent, free cash flow will not grow until 2029. With a debt coefficient of almost 300%, the company is middle of the pack in terms of safety, although they have more collateral to offer. Perhaps it is this "safety net" which creates a price premium and lowers the expected return to 6.1%

The winner is...

So, which is the best airline? The highest return is offered by AAL, but it also has a lot more inherent risks. As far as the risk-reward ratio, this is where we stand:

What we have here is a comparison of the return/debt coefficient for each of the companies. This is a return/debt coefficient ratio. As we can see, LUV is the one that offers the highest return vs. debt coefficient, by quite a bit. This makes it in our eyes the best risk-reward investment. Second in line is ALK, which has strong growth and not that much debt. UAL comes in at third and AAL and DAL both fight for the bottom two spots. Again, investing is a matter of risk-preferences, but at today's price, we certainly feel LUV looks like the best investment in this space.

Takeaway

Many would agree that Southwest has been one of the most well-run airlines in the last decade. And yet, investors haven't caught on to the fact that Southwest is, by far, the company that is best prepared to deal with a slowdown in demand. And when others fail, Southwest will be there to pick up the pieces and extra demand.

The future of both Southwest and the whole sector is still unclear, and the risk introduced by the coronavirus is far from over. But at the end of the day, planes will continue to fly, and Southwest will come out stronger at the other end.

