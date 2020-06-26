Latency is simply the time it takes for information to travel from the data center to the end user's device, i.e., a mobile phone or laptop.

In very simple terms, the company operates data centers at the edge of larger data center networks. These edge data centers reduce latency and increase user experience quality for customers.

Cloudflare, and edge computing at large, will continue to grow at the heart of secular growth trends revolving around the digitization of our earth.

Investment Thesis

Cloudflare's (NET) rival Fastly (FSLY) is the fastest-growing stock in 2020 (and was recommended by Beating The Market in the $40s recently), and truth be told, Cloudflare has had a fantastic rally itself. However, Cloudflare might still have room left to run, and we will see why that's the case in today's article. The major pros of investing in Cloudflare are listed here:

Cloudflare is an integrated global cloud platform company that offers edge cloud services, including security, performance, and reliability. As the digital transformation trend accelerates, Cloudflare is set to benefit big time.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Cloudfare was growing at ~50% CAGR for the last four years. Further, gross margins of ~77% highlight the unique proposition and high-value of Cloudflare's platform.

By riding the cloud transformation megatrend whilst setting up the next-gen internet infrastructure, Cloudflare offers investors potential double-digit annual returns for the next decade... at the right price, of course.

I will use the following outline for this research note:

Introduction to Cloudflare A look at Cloudflare's key financial metrics Estimation of intrinsic value and total expected return

So, let's begin.

What is Cloudflare?

Think of Cloudflare as a collection of smaller data centers on the edge of the major data centers' networks; hence, the company is often referred to as an "edge computing" company. Perhaps calling them satellite data centers would be of use to the general reading public.

In short, Cloudflare is building the infrastructure of the new Internet. The company offers an integrated global cloud platform with services across Security, Performance, and Reliability.

Cloudflare's solutions include the following:

(1) Security: Firewall, IoT Security, Bot Management, SSL/TLS, DDoS Protection, Secure Origin Connection, Infrastructure Protection, Rate Limiting, Zero Trust Security, and Gateway.

(2) Performance: Cache, Mobile Optimization, Intelligent Routing, Image Optimization, Content Optimization, and Mobile SDK.

(3) Reliability: Load Balancing, Domain Name System (DNS), Anycast Network, DNS Resolver, Virtual Backbone, and Always Online.

Additionally, Cloudflare offers services like Serverless Compute, Cloudflare Apps, and Analytics.

Cloudflare is disrupting legacy markets that include traditional internet infrastructure companies like Cisco (CSCO), Juniper (JNPR), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), etc.

Let's look at some of Cloudflare's use-cases:

1. Content Delivery Network (CDN):

2. Cloudflare for Enterprise:

3. Cloudflare's TEAMS solution for Remote Workforces:

An Expanding Total Addressable Market

According to Cloudflare, its total addressable market was valued at $32 billion in 2018. The company projects its TAM to grow to $47 billion by 2022, as can be seen below.

Moreover, the TAM figures do not include adjacent growth opportunities like Serverless, Internet of Things, and 5G Cellular. With TTM revenues of just ~320 million, Cloudflare surely has a long growth runway.

Analyzing Cloudflare Through Numbers

In the last three years, Cloudflare's annual revenue grew from $85 million to $287 million (3.37x times) at ~50% CAGR. Just last quarter (i.e., first-quarter of 2020), Cloudfare's quarterly revenue reached $91 million, which yields an ARR of ~$360 million.

All of Cloudfare's revenue is subscription-based, and 52% of it comes from outside of the United States. Thus, Cloudfare's revenues are well-diversified on a geographical basis. Moreover, a Dollar-Based Net Retention rate of above 115% (over the last nine quarters) illustrates the immense strength of Cloudflare's platform to garner more revenues from existing clients.

A rapid rise in customer count underlies the robust revenue growth rate. In the last two years, the number of paying customers grew from 58,330 to 89,223 at ~24% CAGR. The more impressive growth is visible in the number of large customers, which is growing at ~68% CAGR.

In addition to the rapid growth, Cloudflare also enjoys attractive gross margins of ~77%. The high gross margins show the unique value that Cloudflare's platform brings to its client's table.

That is, the company's unique product offering allows them to command industry-leading gross margins.

Hmm... What To Pay... What To Pay...

To determine the intrinsic value for Cloudflare, we will employ our proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In Step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out Cloudflare's valuation.

As you can see above, Cloudfare's intrinsic value is $25.75, i.e., the stock is currently "Overvalued" by 35.91%.

But these are only steps 1 and 2 (the latter of which I've omitted as I don't believe dilution will be exorbitant without growth simultaneously accelerating).

Let's check out step 3 to determine if we have a high probability of outperforming the market via an investment in Cloudflare.

It Could Still Beat The Market

Now, we know that a traditional DCF model illustrates whether a stock is over- or under-valued; however, it does nothing in terms of demonstrating what one can expect in the way of future expected returns. For that, we must employ step 3 of the LASV model, the results of which can be seen below.

Step 3 entails a simple process of projecting intrinsic value via the growth of free cash flow per share. In essence, we simply grow the initial free cash flow per share ($0.37 in this case) by the assumed growth rate for ten years; at the end of which, we apply an assumed price to FCF multiple.

This creates a target price in 2030, by which we are able to create CAGR or annualized return projection.

Now, some commenters may take issue with such a lengthy projection, as they might claim we cannot project that far into the future.

In order to remedy the issues associated with projecting 10 years out, i.e., variable growth rates, unforeseen technological developments, we employ a financial concept known as "margin of safety".

There are numerous methods by which one could implement a margin of safety; however, we simply implement it by using conservative assumptions, i.e., conservative growth assumptions and a conservative price to free cash flow multiple in the year 2030.

This allows us to be very wrong and still be right.

Now, with all of this in mind, let's check out what Cloudflare could offer us in the way of future returns.

So, if one were to buy Cloudflare at today's price of $35 and hold for ten years, he/she could expect base case returns at ~11% CAGR. These returns are not significantly higher than 9.8% - "our hurdle rate"/ "90-year annualized S&P 500 return rate." Hence, I do not expect Cloudflare to outperform the market by a mile, and thus it is only a very modest buy at these lofty valuations.

Conclusion

Cloudflare's operating margin is negative; however, the company is in a high-growth phase, and I expect it to maintain growth at 30%+ CAGR for the next three years. Edge Cloud Computing is emerging as an even more significant part of the digital transformation than it has been in the past, and Cloudflare is laying down the necessary infrastructure with a veritably disruptive global cloud platform.

The expected return of ~11% CAGR conveys to us that it is still a solid investment at about $35. However, the total expected return is not significantly higher than our hurdle rate of 9.8%; thus, Cloudflare is only a modest buy at the current price. I recommend long-term investors to initiate a small position and add to it on any significant dips.

Key takeaway: I rate Cloudflare a modest buy at $35.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.