Earnings of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) dipped by 22% quarter-over-quarter to $0.67 per share in the second quarter due to a surge in provision expense. Earnings will likely remain low in the remainder of the year due to elevated provision expense. LKFN has high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries that will drive credit costs in the year ahead. Moreover, the net interest margin is quite rate sensitive, which will pressurize earnings following the policy rate cuts in March. On the other hand, high loan growth under the Paycheck Protection Program will support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 15% year over year to $2.88 per share in 2020. There is a chance of a negative earnings surprise because provision expense is difficult to predict in an uncertain economic environment. LKFN's high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries increases the difficulty of forecasting provision expense. The December 2020 target price suggests a single-digit upside from the current market price. Based on the limited price upside and the high level of risks, I'm adopting a neutral rating on LKFN.

High Exposure to COVID-19 Sensitive Industries to Drive Provision Expense

LKFN's provision expense increased to $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2020 from $0.3 million in the last quarter of 2019. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, the management deferred compliance with the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, to later this year. Therefore, the management used the old incurred loss model to determine the loan loss provisioning. Additionally, the management used an economic factor that covered the impact of COVID-19 on future credit quality. The worsening of the economic outlook since the end of the first quarter will likely lead to additional provisioning in the coming quarters.

LKFN has high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries that will likely drive provision expense in the year ahead. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, vulnerable industries, including recreational vehicles, nursing homes, hotels, transportation, etc. made up 19% of the total loan portfolio as of March 31, 2020. Further, LKFN accepted payment deferral requests on 11% of the total loan portfolio up till April 22, 2020, which shows the extent of the debt servicing problems facing borrowers. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the company to book a provision expense of $13.6 million in 2020, up from $3.2 million in 2019.

LKFN currently faces high credit risk because of the high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. Due to the high exposure and the uncertain economic environment, the provision expense is difficult to predict for the year ahead. Furthermore, LKFN has not yet become compliant with the CECL standard, which adds a layer of uncertainty. Relative to the incurred loss methodology, the CECL methodology requires increased use of judgments and dependence on forward-looking information and forecasts. Consequently, there is a chance that actual provision expense will differ materially from the estimate in the remainder of the year.

Rate-Sensitive Margin to Pressurize Net Interest Income

The 150bps cut in the target policy rate will likely squeeze the net interest margin, NIM, in the second quarter. LKFN's NIM is quite rate-sensitive because more assets than liabilities will mature this year. The total repricing gap is around $511 million, according to details given in the latest 10-K filing. The management's rate-sensitivity analysis shows that a 25bps interest rate cut can reduce the net interest income by 2.19% over 12 months. The following chart from the first quarter's investor presentation shows the rate sensitivity.

Considering the rate sensitivity and assuming no further interest rate cuts this year, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 22bps in the second quarter. For the full year, I'm expecting NIM to dip by 27bps, as shown below.

The Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will give a substantial boost to loan balances in the second quarter, which will partially offset the impact of NIM decline on net interest income. As mentioned in an April press release, LKFN facilitated $530 million of PPP loans, which is a large amount relative to its asset size. Consequently, I'm expecting loans to increase by 13% in the second quarter from the end of the first quarter. However, the loan balance will reverse most of the second-quarter increase in the third quarter as PPP loans will likely get forgiven within a few months. LKFN will book unamortized fees for PPP loans in its net interest income at the time of forgiveness. Apart from PPP, there will be limited opportunities for loan growth due to economic uncertainties. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the year-end loan balance to stand at $4 billion, up 1.5% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Earnings Likely to Dip by 15%

The elevated provision expense and NIM compression will likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, participation in PPP will support the bottom line. Further, the management mentioned in the 10-Q filing that LKFN may postpone growth initiatives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The postponement will curtail non-interest expense growth this year. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 15% year over year to $2.88 per share. The following table presents my estimates for income statement items.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19 on provision expense. Due to the high exposure to vulnerable industries, LKFN currently faces significant credit risk.

December 2020 Target Price Suggests a Limited Price Upside

I'm using the historical average price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, of 1.95 to value LKFN. The following table shows historical P/TB multiples.

Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $24.7 gives a December 2020 target price of $48.1. This price target implies a 7.5% upside from LKFN's June 25 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the limited price upside, LKFN offers a low dividend yield of 2.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.3 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 42%, which is manageable; hence, there is little threat of a dividend cut. As discussed above, LKFN faces a high level of credit risk. Based on the limited price upside and a high level of riskiness, I'm adopting a neutral rating on LKFN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

