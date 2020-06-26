Here's What We Are Seeing For U.S. Oil Production

Oil prices will continue to move higher into year-end, but the near-term question becomes the trajectory of demand recovery. The key is to watch government response.

After that, US oil production is expected to keep trending lower down to ~11 mb/d for exit 2020.

We should continue to see base production erode with full recovery of shut-in productions by August at ~11.6 mb/d.

US oil production is starting to rebound, but this should not be a surprise to anyone as WTI has now recovered back to $40/bbl. Anything above $35/bbl for an extended period of time will allow US shale producers to bring back shut-in production. Fixed cost erosion makes it impractical to keep barrels shut to save for higher prices later.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

After hitting a low of ~10 mb/d, US oil production has recovered back to ~10.75 mb/d as of last week's data.

This is in-line with our assumption that US oil production will recover back to 11 to 11.5 mb/d for July.

The key figure to watch for now is where is the total level of US oil production today even after factoring in shut-in barrels returning. We can go back to our leading indicator as the guide for this and the figure is ~11.8 mb/d.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

At the moment, based on return of shut-in associated gas production along with pipeline flows, we are seeing ~11.8 mb/d as the absolute level for US oil production even post shut-in barrels returning.

This would mark a ~1.3 mb/d decline from the ~13.1 mb/d level we observed in March. This makes sense intuitively as well considering the absolute low level of well completions over the last 3 months, US oil production basin decline has eroded ~325k b/d per month.

Going forward, we think US oil production by August will be around ~11.6 mb/d. This is likely to represent a near-term top in US oil production.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Once US oil production recovers back to that level, we expect the decline to resume and push US oil production back to ~11.1 mb/d.

Keep in mind that our figure for US oil production now encompasses the adjustment factor, which we believe is missing production. Either way, the figure makes it into supplies and storage, so we need to track the absolute level of supply.

This represents a rather bullish outlook for oil prices down the road so long as demand recovery continues.

And at the moment, demand recovery is on track. The question for the broader market and oil will be how the governments respond to the coronavirus case spikes happening in some states.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Source: EIA, HFI Research

Takeaway

Given everything we laid out above, if refinery throughput returns to ~15 mb/d by August, we should start to see steep draws in US crude storage. Lower tanker rates have also contributed to better economics on US crude exports. As a result, the combination of lower imports, higher crude exports, and lower production should match if not exceed the crude draws we saw in 2017.

Three weeks ago, we noted that energy stocks were due for a pullback. With many names now forming a healthy consolidation, we will look to re-enter over the next few weeks.

