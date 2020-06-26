However, oil production in the US is likely to go down, hurting the volume-driven business model of MPLX.

Something peculiar is going on with MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), the listed midstream subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC). During the sell-off in March, the stock hit a low of $6.87, over 70% below its February high of about $24. After the dust settled in April, several articles started appearing on Seeking Alpha with a mostly bullish tone. This deserves some closer examination, as energy companies can't just ignore what happened over the past six months.

It appears that crude oil is not out of the woods yet, if we look at rising inventory levels and the sub-$40 price. As the EIA pointed out, lower oil prices will lead to less exploration and development for new oil fields and this will likely dent oil production over the next years. This is a logical result from crude not covering the cost of drilling oil, including US Shale oil. After years of rising oil output, production levels are projected to decline in non-OPEC countries.

I believe that these developments are detrimental to MPLX and that investors should not want to expose themselves to a commodity speculation where they speculate that large scale (shale) oil production in the US will be sustainable.

Crude oil & oil products (L&S)

Oil (product) pipelines are a significant part of MPLX's business, as can be seen in the figure below.

Source: MPLX Q1 2020 investor presentation.

MPLX and other pipeline operators have long profited from rising oil production in the Permian and other places. That is in part due to pipeline economics, which are quite peculiar. Pipelines require a big initial capex investment, and once they're there, they can hardly be repurposed for anything else. If oil supply exceeds local demand and transport capacity, that can have a big effect on the pricing of transport capacity. In effect, transporters can capture the full difference of marginal production cost of oil and the price at the destination. On the other hand, if there is far too much pipeline capacity, transport prices will fall closer to the marginal cost of pipeline transport, which is very low.

There is a widely followed benchmark that tracks the spread between the price of oil at Cushing, OK, and in Midland. The following article from the EIA explains the reason why the spread exists well. When crude production in the Permian goes up faster than infrastructure can be constructed, there is a spread between oil produced in the Midland Basin and Cushing, OK, a major storage spot and location of the WTI benchmark. The spread has gone from zero to negative and back several times as construction of pipelines caught up with rising oil production. We have now entered into a situation where a fast increasing production isn't a concern anymore. The Permian is just one place, but the same dynamics can be found in other oil-producing areas. The absence of a spread means that crude can easily find its destination and that there is no immediate demand for local storage or pipeline capacity.

The picture below shows the activities of MPLX on the map of the US. A lot of the terminals and pipelines are connected to refineries of Marathon Petroleum.

Source: MPLX 2019 annual report.

The slide from an MPLX presentation from last year aptly shows how the production of oil in the US plays a key role in midstream profitability.

Source: MPLX Investor presentation.

In the end, lower production of oil and gas will have implications for the growth of MPLX. The company will, on the one hand, fail to find new projects to invest in and, on the other, see a decline in its activity.

Especially, the pipelines used for crude are at risk. As one can calculate from the figure below, crude pipelines are responsible for most of the pipeline throughput and have the highest tariff rate as well. Refineries in the Gulf Coast region can be supplied very well from overseas sources.

Source: Q1 2020 IR package.

While I am picking on pipelines specifically, the whole oil infrastructure as it is will suffer if there is a significant lasting decline in production from US shale oil.

Taking the longer-term view, it is important to consider the sustainability of the business model of MPLX after 15 or 20 years. At a low oil price, production will certainly go down in accordance with the EIA view. For now, the oil rig count in the US keeps declining massively YoY. It seems that the EIA reference case for 2020 is far too optimistic.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration Petroleum and other liquids outlook.

As global demand for oil stabilizes and diminishes due to electric driving or other technological advancements, it makes sense for OPEC countries to try to maintain their market share. This will prevent their oil reserves from becoming a stranded asset but will also depress pricing.

Apart from this, it is also imaginable that, in time, some of MPC's smaller refineries will close as demand for oil products diminishes. A lot of the pipelines of MPLX are designed to take crude to refineries of MPC or to transport products from MPC refineries to major hubs. A loss of that demand will seriously hurt MPLX.

Natural gas (G&P)

The gathering and processing segment of MPLX transports and processes natural gas. A factor that could trouble MPLX is that a lot of the natural gas production in the US is a by-product of shale oil. As the number of shale oil rigs declines, so will the output of natural gas.

Source: MPLX investor presentation

MPLX has already scrapped the BANGL pipeline cited in the above slides because there is no demand for it. Some other projects do continue because they are covered by long-term contracts.

An important note is that local natural gas demand, as some people highlight, is not that relevant. It is all about supply. If the cost of production in the US is too high because gas is a by-product of shale oil, it won't be produced, and if nothing is produced, there is nothing to gather and process in the company's Southwest operation, which is a major production area and is responsible for the 20% of MPLX's G&P EBITDA. There may still be demand, but it will react to prices as it appeared following the supply boom of shale gas.

Source: MPLX Q1 2020 earnings presentation.

Marcellus is a different story as that is mostly gas shale and that production is dependent on the demand and price of natural gas. I expect that to be more stable. Nevertheless, the company recorded a big impairment on goodwill in the Eastern G&P reporting unit (aka Marcellus) for Q1.

A financial sensitivity in G&P that was highlighted by management in the latest earnings call is NGL prices. Every $0.05 change in the NGL price basket results in a $23m annual EBITDA hit, and they saw prices go from $0.40 to $0.30 in Q1.

MVCs

Minimum Volume Commitments or MVCs are an important part of MPLX's investment thesis and enhance the stability of its cash flow and dividend. A lot of the pipelines are used for MPC's and major clients' benefit, and they have agreed on certain minimum offtake. This ameliorates the immediate effects from lower production volume. In the last call, management said that if processing is at MVC level for a full quarter, that means a hit of $150m to EBITDA, which would be $600m per year, or about 15% of EBITDA and 15% of last year's cash generated by operating activities. The $600m hit would be a quarter of 2019 dividend payout. I don't actually think that all volumes will be at their minimum. So, it won't be as bad as a $600m hit, and it won't last forever. So, it is clear that just lower volumes are not the reason to discount this stock 25% versus February.

Still, MVCs have a limited duration, and a fair number of MPLX's MVCs are running off in 2022. These were minimum volume commitments that were entered into with MPC at the IPO of MPLX in 2012 and had an initial duration of 10 years (see page 71 of the S-1 Form). According to my calculations, the MVCs on these IPO assets represent revenues of about $350m annually.

An interesting point is when most of the other volume commitments run off. We don't have a very precise schedule, but the remaining performance obligations should give an indication. The portion of 2024 and thereafter is about three times the size of 2020. If we place faith in the schedule below, there are several years of strong volumes, after which the company needs to renew MVCs.

Source: MPLX 10-K of 2020

Value

An undiscussed problem with MPLX is its ownership structure; over 60% of its shares are owned by MPC. Since the operations of MPLX and MPC are intertwined, it is questionable how independent MPLX will behave when it matters. This is probably one of the reasons why the stock looks cheaper than some of its peers.

The company uses a metric called DCF, which does not stand for discounted, but for distributable cash flow. In 2019, the company had $3.98bn of it, and divided among 1,058 million units, that is $3.76 per unit. That is a full dollar above the $2.75 distribution and represents a coverage ratio of about 1.4x.

Source: MPLX 2020 10-K

This may look great, but the company also has a net debt of $20.5bn. At the moment, this is not a big deal, but when US shale drilling activity remains low, it will weigh heavy on MPLX. Under a discounted cash flow model with a 10% discount rate, where cash flow diminishes by $100m per year up to 2050 and excess cash flow is used to repay debt, the FV per MPLX unit is $20. Personally, I think that the way down could accelerate in the second half of this decade when MVCs run off. But it remains hard to predict what will happen to gasoline demand and oil prices, which makes MPLX a risky investment in the long run. This long-term uncertainty definitely warrants a steep discount rate of 10% for the stock.

Conclusion

MPLX may have a high distribution yield at the moment, but there are many uncertainties ahead that make it a risky investment. First of all, there is the near-term challenge of oil in 2020 due to plummeted prices. Second, there is the fallout on natural gas. Third, there is the long-term outlook for oil, which doesn't look good under the low price scenario. I think that, in the best case, the stock is fairly valued at $20, and I would also advise caution with more expensive peers because they are exposed to the same industry dynamics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.