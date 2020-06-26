Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is a commercial bank headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its physical locations are primarily in Nevada, California, and Arizona. Admittedly, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is already testing WAL's otherwise prudent risk management policies owing to significant income loss among its clientele. Nonetheless, WAL is well-positioned to survive the crisis owing to prudent risk management practices as shown in subsequent discussions. Moreover, WAL has shown remarkable profit growth in the four years ending 2019, regardless of stagnating fees and a low-interest rate environment. This has been occasioned by improved operational efficiency. These internal strengths make a buy investment decision reasonable.

Performance Metrics

Return on equity (ROE) is a key performance metric in commercial banking. ROE is the result of dividing net income by average equity. It is a measure of shareholder value. As Figure 1 shows, WAL's ROE has been on a path of sustained growth over the four years ending 2019. Two inferences are derived from these results. One, WAL has consistently delivered earnings to its shareholders. Secondly, the company has significantly outperformed its competitors who are other banks with assets exceeding $20 billion in average assets.

Figure 1: ROE trends - Source: SEC filings

It then becomes important to investigate how WAL achieved superior profit results. Interest margins are also an important consideration in banking as this income stream has an outsized impact on profit and loss. Figure 2 illustrates that WAL's net interest margin (NIM) and risk-adjusted margin (R-NIM) have flattened out at around 4.40% in three of the last four years. The inference is that the company is not able to raise interest rates on loans owing to a low-interest rate environment that has characterized the US market. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal rates are not expected to rise in the near future. Therefore, the expectation is that WAL's interest margins will remain constant at this region in the optimistic case or decline in the pessimistic scenario. The latter is more likely as evident in NIM and R-NIM's weakening to 4.41% and 4.33% respectively in 2019. However, WAL's performance in this metric is still significantly higher than the industry's, which is expected to hold in the foreseeable future.

Figure 2: Interest margin trends - Source: SEC filings

In a constrained interest rate margin, it becomes important that banks enhance profitability through growing other sources of income and operational efficiency. As shown in Figure 3, secondary income sources have been unstable and are yet to rise to 2016 levels. This is attributable to intense competition where customers have a variety of banks to choose from when seeking basic and even slightly average financial services. Additionally, current and predicted harsh economic conditions are likely to prevent WAL from raising banking fees and generate income from asset sales and revaluations. The implication is that WAL cannot rely on these revenues to boost profitability in the near future. However, WAL can significantly enhance operational efficiency. As Figure 4 shows, WAL has been relying on reducing operational costs as a percentage of total revenues over the four years ending 2019. The importance of this strategy in enhancing WAL's profitability cannot be underestimated in an environment characterized by low interest rates and severe limits on other income sources.

Figure 3: WAL's other incomes trend - Source: SEC filings

Figure 4: Operational costs to income ratio trends - Source: SEC filings

It is also important to note that salaries and employee benefits constituted 57% of WAL's operating costs in 2019; higher in gross terms than interest-related expenses. Therefore, improving employee efficiency is a critical profit driver. Figure 5 indicates that WAL has made commendable progress in this regard owing to the significant improvement in revenue and profitability per employee. Indeed, these ratios have increased by 47.25% and 63.03% respectively in 2019 compared to 2016. WAL's net income per employee was also 305% higher than the industry median, which underscores the significance of this strategy in profit and asset efficiency growth discussed previously. These outcomes are attributable to WAL's substitution of labor with capital where capital is represented by having technology play a greater role in service delivery.

Figure 5: Employee efficiency trends - Source: SEC filings

Nonetheless, the foregoing positive outcomes could also be attributed to WAL undertaking excessive risks. For instance, a high ROE can be achieved by minimizing the role of equity in the bank's balance sheet which makes the entity susceptible to instability should customers suddenly withdraw deposits. Additionally, income can be grown by engaging in excessively risky lending practices. Therefore, it is necessary to investigate a bank's risk management strategies alongside its profitability performance by analyzing its most recent quarter that ended in March 2019.

Quarterly Results

The COVID-19 health pandemic has had significant negative impacts on WAL's financial performance. As a starting point, it has tested the bank's financial stability. This is illustrated in Figure 6 that illustrates a significant decline in WAL's equity to assets ratio in the most recent quarter compared to previous periods. The decline is attributable to WAL's share repurchases and dividend issues, ostensibly to ease shareholders' financial burden in the ensuing economic crisis, that amounted to 105.53% of that quarter's net income.

Figure 6: WAL's equity to assets ratio trend - Source: SEC filings

The pandemic has also necessitated a significant rise in asset impairment. Specifically, WAL's loan charge-offs in the quarter ended March 2020 grew by $47 million compared to those recognized in the three months ending December 2019. The company also deemed it necessary to increase its loan loss reserves by $67 million in recognition of future loan defaults attributable to the pandemic. Figure 7 highlights the pandemic's impact on loan loss provisions that have been on the decline over four quarters, but increased sharply in March 2020. A subsequent impact has been a significant decline in profitability with WAL's NIM and R-NIM declining to 1.01% and 0.82% respectively attributable to the increase in loan loss provisions.

Figure 7: Loan loss ratios' trend - Source: SEC filings

WAL's financial statements also indicate that the majority of these loan losses are attributable to its real estate portfolio. Indeed, all $9.7 million increase in WAL's nonperforming assets recognized in March 2020 is attributable to real estate loans. This is an expected outcome as real estate occupies an outsized position in the bank's overall portfolio as illustrated in Figure 8. Additionally, COVID-19 has occasioned reduced income (affects residential loans) and diminished business (affects commercial property such as small hotels).

Figure 8: WAL's loan portfolio - Source: SEC filings

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, it can be expected that WAL will continue operating as a profitable entity. This is informed by the equity to assets ratio that at the current 10% is higher than the regulatory level of 5%. Besides, there have been no bank runs that would place WAL in a severe need of fresh cash injections. Moreover, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans is currently at 0.42% compared to the pre-pandemic industry average of 0.92%. The implication is that WAL adopts better risk management measures than its rivals and is better placed to survive the current crisis.

Conclusion

WAL has consistently delivered comparatively superior shareholder value over the four years ending 2019. It has achieved this through operational efficiency and prudent risk management practices. This is illustrated by a decline in operational costs to income ratio, growth in income per employee, and a retention of the equity to assets ratio at twice the regulatory level. These measures have allowed WAL to engage in stock repurchases and issue dividends in the first quarter of 2020. Admittedly, COVID-19 pushes WAL into unchartered territory marked by a sudden lack of incomes. The bank is well positioned to survive the crisis even in the face of suppressed profitability. Therefore, a buy decision is suggested as the stock is likely to appreciate significantly in the long term when the economy recovers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.