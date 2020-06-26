We'd be happy to either buy it, or generate income from selling puts against it.

They are also monopolies and sell something everyone must buy: energy.

Thesis

We haven’t talked about utilities in our ongoing series on selling puts, but that’s not out of lack of interest. In fact, next to insurance, we think that utilities are a slam-dunk business for any long-term investor.

There are just a few elements to understand about utilities and once you do, you’ll see why we love them so much.

First and foremost, almost all utilities are regional monopolies. There are few investments that top monopolies because it means no competition!

Now, most people would say that the potential downside of a regional monopoly is regulated rates.

If a business can only charge so much, it’s profit is going to be restricted.

We think it’s great that rates are regulated for exactly the same reason, but with a twist: it means guaranteed profit provided the utility is run properly.

Utilities provide one of the few things that every single human being in the developed world – and even the non-developed world – needs: energy. If you are alive, you need shelter, and all shelters must have energy to keep them both warm and lit.

That means a utility just needs to be able to charge enough money to its ratepayers to exceed the cost of running the utility, plus ongoing capex for maintenance and upgrades. If a utility isn’t making enough money, there is an extremely good chance that the local municipality will permit it to raise rates to stay in business because – once again – nobody can take the utility’s place.

Municipalities will even go so far as to sell bonds to finance the utility and that debt doesn’t necessarily end up on the balance sheet.

So besides having cash flow, the utility has to make certain that it doesn’t overload itself with debt, which siphons off cash flow.

If everything is done right, there’s plenty of cash left over each year to pay dividends.

Utilities have to be watched carefully, though. They don’t fail overnight, except in the rare cases of causing widespread disasters like wildfires. They fall into disrepair and we see expenses and capex start to rise.

Right now, we like Duke Energy Corporation (DUK). It is an exceptionally diversified company.

Its Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment stretches across the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest, using all the major raw materials to make electricity: coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel.

It also sells that electricity to about8 million retail customers in 6 states and is able to pump out 51,144 megawatts of capacity.

The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment owns and operates pipeline transmission and natural gas facilities, and distributes that gas to 1.6 million residential, commercial and industrial customers 1.6 million customers.

The Renewables segment is all about solar, with 126 such facilities and 22 wind facilities as well, stretching across 19 states.

DUK is very well run and generates tons of revenue along with strong earnings. Net income has nearly tripled from $1.3 billion in 2010 to $3.8 billion last year.

Despite paying a generous $3.78 (4.62%) dividend. It has $1.45 billion of cash on hand and another $2.53 billion in long term investments.

Some investors might freak out at the $56 billion in long term debt, but the interest expense on that debt is just $2.2 billion – about 4%. Moreover, it generates an awful lot of cash flow - $8.5 billion just this past year and $70 billion over the past 10 years.

Valuation

DUK is clearly in solid financial shape, but it is a value? We usually like to stick with only value stocks, and because we are selling puts against them, we only want them put to us at value prices.

With DUK stock closing at about $80 on Wednesday, and TTM EPS of $5.06, it has a P/E ratio of 16. However, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU) has a weighted average P/E of 20.59.That gives DUK stock a PEG ratio of 0.80 – and we aim for the Peter Lynch definition of value of 1.0. So DUK is a value.

Risks

Even utility stocks carry risk. Most people might point to the disaster in California, in which PG&E Corporation (PCG) is in big trouble for apparently causing the wildfires there. Yet that’s the most remote risk in the utility sector.

We think that regulation is the biggest risk to DUK. Sure, everyone needs energy, but when it comes to a business as regulated as this one, that means politics gets involved, along with state utility commissions, legislators, activists, and ratepayers. All these stakeholders create risk. Natural gas pricing is usually the thing everyone argues about. There’s always talk of rate stabilization, problems with supply and demand, and endless other issues. Essentially, utility regulation is a series of never-ending skirmishes in which wars rarely break out, but which can cause margin problems.

There is the ever-present activist threat, in which anti-energy and environmental activists could pressure regulators to lower prices or demand more investment in green energy, or shut off things altogether.

Deregulation is unlikely, but it is possible. Doing so could create competition and with it comes price wars. That could harm cash flow and make DUK’s debt load look problematic.

Reduced demand, as a result of conservation movements, could harm cash flow.

Actionable Conclusion

The August $75 puts are selling for $2.45. That delivers you a 3.3% return over just 8 weeks, with a 6% buffer to the strike price.

The October $75 puts are selling for $3.80. That delivers you a 5% return over just 16 weeks, with a 6% buffer to the strike price.

The January $72.50 puts are even more interesting. They pay about $4.70, which is a 6.4% return over 7 months. If put to you, you will be buying DUK stock at the equivalent of $67.80.That’s less than 10% above the March crash low, delivering you DUK stock at a P/E ratio of 13.5x and you pick up a 4.62% dividend to boot.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.