I first discussed AcelRx (ACRX) approximately one year ago in "AcelRx: The Pain Of The Launch". I was neutral on the stock at the time insofar as it was just starting its Dsuvia launch.

This article reviews the twists and turns that AcelRx has encountered over the intervening year. As I read things, AcelRx has a therapy that has big marketplace challenges but has actually happened on a solution that looks to substantially mitigate its risks.

AcelRx's take on pain relief is opioid based and, as such, faces challenges

AcelRx has two approved products presenting variations on sufentanil pain relief administered in medically supervised settings. Its Zalviso was approved by the European Commission [EC] in 2015 for hospital use.

According to the EC's product characteristics documents, Zalviso is:

... indicated for the management of acute moderate to severe post-operative pain in adult patients. ... to be administered in a hospital setting only [and].... only ... prescribed by physicians ... experienced in the management of opioid therapy...

The Zalviso administration device, pictured below, is integral to its approval.

AcelRx designed the device to permit self administration of therapy, in a hospital setting, in response to pain. The device is designed:

...to deliver a single sufentanil 15 micrograms sublingual tablet, on a patient-controlled as needed basis, with a minimum of 20 minutes (lockout interval) between doses, over a period of up to 72 hours, which is the maximum recommended treatment duration....

AcelRx monetized Zalviso at its earliest opportunity. In 2013, it signed a deal with Grünenthal GmbH that earned it up-front payments of $30 million with potential milestones of $220 million and royalties from the mid teens to the mid 20s. The deal gave Grünenthal marketing rights in Europe and Australia.

In 2015, AcelRx further monetized Zalviso (Europe), this time selling the bulk of its Grünenthal royalties and milestones to PDL BioPharma (PDLI) for $65 million. According to AcelRx's most recent 10-Q (p. 24), it can no longer look forward to any significant near-term income from its Zalviso European approval.

As for Zalviso in the United States, rather than a picture of money earned and spent, we find only frustration from approval delayed. Way back in 2013, AcelRx filed its NDA for Zalviso with the FDA. In 2014, the FDA responded with one of its dreaded CRLs.

Since that time, AcelRx has worked earnestly to earn an approval. It ran a new clinical trial of Zalviso with 320 patients designed "to evaluate the overall performance of the Zalviso System™ (sufentanil sublingual tablet system) 15 mcg". The study included no fewer than 56 primary endpoints designed to evaluate the reliability of the Zalviso device and its effectiveness.

Zalviso passed this test with flying colors as AcelRx reported in 2017. And yet, proving that nothing is simple when it comes to approval of opioids, AcelRx has yet to file a new Zalviso NDA. CFO Asadorian reported as follows on the status of Zalviso during AcelRx's Q1 2020 earnings call:

...we are still evaluating the timing of our Zalviso NDA resubmission which we delayed pending further guidance from the FDA regarding a potential new opioid product approval framework. We hope to have more details on these opportunities in the near future. (emphasis added)

The foregoing is about the same as its time frame I posited a year ago.

Beyond Zalviso, AcelRx's second approved sufentanil pain relief product is Dzuveo, approved in 2018 in the European Union. Then, later in 2018, under the name Dsuvia, it was approved by the FDA in November. Pertinent portions of its FDA summary given at the time of its approval provided:

During the balance of this article, I will refer only to Dsuvia, unless I am specifically referring to a point that is pertinent to Dzuveo.

AcelRx's Dsuvia launch is slow going and disappointing

AcelRx was able to snag Grunenthal as a commercial partner for Zalviso before Zalviso was even approved in Europe. So far, it has had no such luck with Dzuveo. As stated in its most recent 10-Q:

In June 2018, we announced that the EC had granted marketing approval of DZUVEO for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically monitored settings. We have not yet entered into a collaboration agreement with a strategic partner for the commercialization of DZUVEO in Europe and there can be no assurance that we will successfully enter into such an agreement.

Dsuvia launched in the United States in February 2019. Its product sales for Q1 2019 (p. 4) were a modest $47,000. For Q2 2019 (p. 6), they saw but a humbling uptick to $55,000; then, they doubled to $116,000 in Q3 2019 (p. 6). Dsuvia product sales rose to $159.000 in Q4 2019, rounding out the year with a grand total of $377,000 (p. 65).

According to AcelRx's Q1 2020 10-Q, Dsuvia product sales continued their uptick from their low base to a meager $274,000. After their slow start, they have finally reached a run rate that promises to exceed a million dollars for the year. This led to an uninspiring income statement for the quarter as excerpted below:

A quick glance at its Summary Compensation Table from its 2020 definitive proxy (p. 46) reveals generous awards as follows:

Given such largess to the C-Suite, it is easy to see how SG&A expenses so outstrip product revenues.

Whatever optimism one might have had for a Dsuvia sales uptick is heavily handicapped by the environment in which AcelRx will be operating over the next several quarters. I consider the following from its Q1 2020 earnings call and shake my head:

As previously communicated in April, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers have restricted in-person meetings with pharmaceutical company personnel. Accordingly year end 2020 REMS-certified facilities and formulary approvals goals to be re-evaluated once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and there's greater visibility into health care facility access.

The chance that AcelRx's Dsuvia sales enjoy a renaissance in this environment seems quite small.

AcelRx's Tetraphase dealings are not working out so well

It should come as no surprise that with an income statement showing product sales of ~$0.3 million after a year on the market against SG&A expenses of ~$13.3 million that changes were afoot. Such was very much the case for AcelRx. On 3/16/2020, it announced its Q4 2019 earnings:

...the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, as well as entering into a co-promotion agreement which allows us to more quickly realize some key benefits from the transaction.

During the call, several questions addressed the co-promotion aspect of the deal. One from an H.C. Wainwright analyst asked:

...firstly I just wanted to be clear on the quote promote, which I know you said is effective immediately, and I wanted to make sure I heard this correctly.

A head-scratcher that was kind of the way I looked at it. It makes perfect sense for a company to wring synergies out of its sales force and to require reps to promote company products during sales calls, even when the products are quite different.

I'm not sure the same rationale supports the situation now that the merger is kaput. I will be listening to calls during subsequent quarters to see how this co-promotion deal is working out. I am not expecting particularly good things.

Those worthies who think AcelRx got a sweet deal with its breakup fee of $1.8 million should take note of CFO Asadorian's Q1 2020 earnings call explanation for increased Q1 2020 SG&A expenses caused by:

...approximately $1.8 million of non-recurring Tetraphase transaction related expenses.

AcelRx's Department of Defense deal provides a life raft for a therapy that needs it

Investing in biotechs that are struggling to market a superior product is an unrewarding project. I have considerable experience in the genre, I hearken with regret to Synergy's (OTCPK:SGYPQ) Trulance, Achaogen's (AKAO) Zemdri, and T2's (NASDAQ:TTOO) marvelous sepsis blood test panel.

AcelRx's Dsuvia has all the earmarkings of just such a product. Cleverly designed with a sophisticated yet simple sublinqual delivery mechanism, per the company graphic below:

Dsuvia presents itself as a powerful opiate for acute pain that has minimized its potential for abuse.

Judging by Sunday, June 21's 60 Minutes, "The opioid epidemic: Who is to blame?", America's medical infrastructure has a difficult time in corralling opioids so as to preclude widespread abuse. Dsuvia presents an approach to doing just that.

Wisely anticipating controversy associated with Dsuvia's approval, then FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb issued a nuanced statement explaining the rationale in approving Dsuvia and its ongoing approach to opioids.

Gottlieb's statement acknowledges the seriousness of the nation's opioid crisis. It points to Dsuvia's several characteristics that should minimize its abuse. These include:

requiring a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) to accompany this drug the distribution system will restrict Dsuvia's use to certified medically-supervised health care settings a sublingual (under the tongue) formulation of sufentanil that is delivered through a disposable, pre-filled, single-dose applicator

He then goes on to note how the Department of Defense [DOD] has played an integral role in development of the product. DOD's interest is in finding an effective pain reliever that is suitable for use in military conflicts. The statement excerpt below sets it out quite clearly:

The DOD played a significant role in developing Dsuvia under its 2015 contract (p. F-20) to provide up to $17 million in funding. It is playing an even more important role in supporting a market for Dsuvia. This has been a developing saga as AcelRx has worked to get listed for Milestone C approval authorizing Dsuvia for inclusion in military sets, kits, and outfits (SKOs).

AcelRx announced that it had received this clearance with its Q1 2020 earnings announcement. CEO Angotti reported that this should generate some preliminary orders in Q2 2020.

Once the government's new fiscal year kicks in, beginning with AcelRx's Q4 2020, he expects a steady stream of significant Dsuvia orders. Initial stocking orders for the army alone should add up to a total of ~$30 million over the subsequent three years.

The full potential significance of this became clear with the following response to a later follow-up question during the call:

...the positive out from the Milestone C really signals the completion of the project and its transition implementation. ...this transition now allows for DSUVIA to be added to the joint deployment formulary. So we expect that over the next few months. So not only will the U.S. Army include DSUVIA in their SKOs as initial orders from other branches of the government will be able to add DSUVIA into their medical kits for deploying troops as well. We haven't accounted for that and the estimates we've provided to you. Those two events the Milestones C approval and the addition of the JDF will serve - we believe this validation signals to other state federal agencies, examples might consider as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Border Patrol et cetera. So we think the other branches will happen post the deployment formulary which we expect to happen in the next two to three months. Relative to NATO and reciprocal ordering, we've been really focused on the US and getting through the Milestone C approval and supporting them. But we do believe that that will be an opportunity moving forward as well. To quantify that, we haven't been - we haven't generated those estimates yet, but that is certainly an opportunity moving forward. And good catch.

Conclusion

In May 2020, we must navigate a world rendered incomprehensible by pandemic. Absent its deal with the DOD, such an environment would destine AcelRx's Dsuvia and Zalviso projects for near-certain failure. The combination of struggling revenue growth, high expenses, Tetraphase co-promotion, would overwhelm AcelRx over the next several years.

However, with its DOD related prospects deals, AcelRx has a decent chance of growing its Dsuvia franchise. I am registering as bearish because I expect AcelRx to tread water until its Q4 2020. When I look at its June 2020 Investment Highlights slide (slide 36), I see nothing likely to kindle significant near-term revenue growth. I have no interest in shorting this stock.

I am holding a small position that I expect to do poorly over the near term. I will be watching the situation with a view to possibly adding to my position at a lower price to take advantage of expected recovery as 2021 unfolds.

