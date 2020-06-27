BMY represents one of the smartest potential high-yield companies retirees can buy in this dangerous and overvalued market.

Anyone considering owning or buying BMY has to understand and be comfortable with its risk profile.

Moody's agrees with other rating agencies that deleveraging will be rapid, and not require a dividend cut.

Bristol Myers Squibb has been aggressively cutting costs to adapt to its scale following patent losses, which we believe will help open up capital for reinvestment in the business.

Over the past few weeks, I've been featuring a few non-REIT articles. Their purpose: to help retirees and pre-retirees. And to enable me to diversify my own retirement portfolio.

My goal during the larger COVID-19 crisis has been to stay focused on REITs - my "circle of competence" - while also conducting the necessary due diligence on stocks outside of that sphere.

With that goal in mind, I've been collaborating with one of my Dividend Kings' cofounders, Dividend Sensei. So much of the content included in this article was written by him. Though, of course, I provide my conclusions.

Many of the articles we coproduce are great long-term, blue-chip opportunities for conservative income investors to consider. In today's dangerous world… where risks of a second wave and prolonged economic recovery combine with the highest market valuations in 19 years…

It's more important than ever to know what safe stocks retirees can buy, and for more than one reason:

For generous and growing income, no matter what happens with the economy. For strong returns that help create a prosperous retirement in the future.

Today, we want to highlight the single highest-conviction idea of the Dividend Kings Phoenix watchlist, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).

There are five reasons why we have such a high opinion here. That includes its 37% discount to fair value… which makes it a potential A-rated long-term decision with a probability-weighted 5-year expected compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) return of 21%.

That's about 4x that of the S&P 500.

And that's just the start of why we like it.

Source

1. A Generous and Safe Dividend Retirees Can Trust

The first thing we always look at when analyzing a company is its financial strength and dividend safety. We do this via up to 15 safety metrics, 11 of which focus on the balance sheet.

That's because, if bondholders don't get paid, neither do dividend investors. Knowing that, here's Bristol Myers' safety profile:

2020 consensus FCF payout ratio: 29% vs. 60% safe for this industry

Debt/capital: 44% vs. 40% safe

Debt/EBITDA: 4.7 vs. 3 or less safe

Interest coverage ratio: 3.8 vs. 8+ safe

S&P credit rating: A+ with a stable outlook = 0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Fitch credit rating: A- with a negative outlook = 2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Moody's credit rating: A2 with a negative outlook = 0.7% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Dividend growth streak: 13 years with no cuts since at least 1985 (35 years vs. Graham's 20-year standard of quality)

F-score: 4/9 vs. 4+ safe, 7+ very safe: low short-term bankruptcy risk

Z-score: 1.79 vs. 3+ very safe = distressed

M-score: -2.04 vs. -2.22 or less safe = moderate accounting fraud risk

Safety score: 4/5 above-average safety

Dividend cut risk in this recession: 4%-6%

Dividend cut risk in a normal recessional: 1%.

Dividend investors' biggest concern should be the $32 billion debt it accrued to fund last November's $95 billion Celgene acquisition.

(Source: merger presentation)

BMY has always had a conservative balance sheet. Its debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) has traditionally been far below the 3.0 level credit rating agencies want to see for BBB-rated companies.

(Source: Ycharts, Gurufocus)

So the merger is also behind the advanced accounting metrics, as well as the F, Z, and M scores.

(Source: Gurufocus)

The F-score, specifically, is an advanced metric that scans quarterly filings to estimate short-term bankruptcy risk.

Over the last 13 years, BMY's has ranged from two to nine, with a median of six. And, again, four or more is safe, while 7 or higher is very safe.

Since the merger integration is going well - which we'll discuss further down below - we're not too worried about the F-score right now.

(Source: Gurufocus)

BMY's 13-year median Z-score, meanwhile, which measures long-term bankruptcy threat, is 5.36. This implies ultra-low long-term recession risk.

Once deleveraging is complete, we expect BMY's Z-score to once more rise above three.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Large mergers combine assets of two companies and can cause the M-score - which measures accounting fraud risk (with 82% long-term accuracy) - to become elevated.

So we also checked BMY's 13-year median here to see whether we should be concerned. That bigger-picture figure is -2.49 long term, indicating it's likely safe in this regard.

Taking a deeper analysis from there, we next turned to S&P, which wrote about BMY on November 20, 2019. That was after the company closed on Celgene, ballooning its debt.

In that regard, it did acknowledge there was higher leverage involved. Yet it still affirmed its previous A+ rating, granting it a Stable outlook:

"We are affirming our ratings despite the initial increase in leverage because we believe leverage will decline comfortably below 2x given higher-than-expected sale proceeds from Otezla and a higher-than-expected tax benefit, which will result in lower-than-expected net debt after transaction close."

S&P expects Bristol to rapidly deleverage, which is where all retained (post-dividend) free cash flow (FCF) is going for the next few years. Notably, CFO David Elkins had this to say on the company's Q1 earnings call in May:

"The strength of our balance sheet will allow us to execute on our capital allocation priorities, which will continue to be our prioritization of deleveraging and achieving less than one and a half times debt-to-EBITDA ratio by the end of 2023, investing in future innovation through business development and our continued commitment for the dividend."

That could get it a credit rating upgrade to AA-. Though, admittedly, S&P isn't betting on that happening in the next two years.

BMY does boast one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and all of corporate America, however. According to CEO Giovanni Caforio, it's "on track to deliver $2.5 billion in synergies by the end of '22."

S&P does expect it to accomplish those cost-cutting efforts, as do Fitch and Moody's. No doubt, that's in part due to Caforio himself, who has been with the company since 2000.

With decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and as a doctor, BMY's CEO brings a strong skillset with him.

On the stewardship front, we rate the larger management team as standard. They're experienced, competent, and trustworthy, with a solid track record of integrating acquisitions and delivering on synergistic cost targets.

And acquisitions such as Medarex have been excellent uses of capital. It's just that BMY overpaid for Inhibitex and Amylin, which lowers their value to the company - and to us as investors.

Speaking of lowered value, what about Fitch's A- rating and a negative outlook?

Fitch actually expects Bristol to generate consistent strong free cash flow after the Celgene deal is fully integrated. It's predicting a normalized annual $7 billion to $8 billion against its $3.4 billion dividend cost.

That would leave about $4 billion after funding its business - including all research and development - to rapidly pay down its debt.

That's a solid amount to bank on, which Moody's must have noticed as well to praise BMY's "solid business profile and strong financial profile following the pending acquisition of Celgene…"

(Source: S&P)

BMY's current credit rating averaged across S&P, Fitch, and Moody's indicates about a 4% probability that it will default on its bonds over the next 30 years. For the sake of full transparency, Bristol did draw down some of its credit revolvers when the pandemic started. As such, it now has $19 billion in cash, though that was also after paying down debt.

Another bit of good news is the almost $4 billion the company made in the first quarter. Which means it's now generating operating cash flow at a $16 billion annualized rate.

Basically, BMY's dividend remains above-average when it comes to safety, with a 4/5 rating. This indicates a 1% normal-recession cut risk, or a 4%-6% cut risk during this far more severe downturn.

2. A Wide Moat Blue-Chip With Above-Average Management

Morningstar considers BMY to have an above-average track record on merger and acquisition (M&A) and synergistic cost-saving execution. Both are critical to the long-term growth of any drugmaker, where patent cliffs and generic/biosimilar competitors will eventually reduce market share and margins on former blockbusters.

While drugs themselves are largely recession-resistant, major drug-makers' profits can be volatile depending on acquisitions and patent cliffs.

Yet BMY's profitability over time is relatively stable. And its shift into specialty drugs like those dealing with cardiovascular, immunology, and oncology has resulted in steadily rising FCF margins - which now sit at 34%.

Those are expected to increase further still, cementing BMY's position as the second-highest FCF-generating drug maker behind AbbVie (ABBV).

(Source: Ycharts)

When judging a company's business model, we consider its profitability over time relative to its peers, hence the chart above.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Temporarily, BMY's net margins and returns on assets and equity are being depressed by:

The large amount of capital used to buy Celgene

Integration costs

New drug launch expenses.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Even with those temporary headwinds weighing on profitability in the short term, BMY has above-average profitability. We fully agree with Morningstar and Gurufocus's assessment that this is a wide moat, 3/3 business.

Adept at partnerships and acquisitions, Bristol Myers Squibb has built a strong portfolio of drugs and a robust pipeline. Celgene in particular netted the firm strong entrenchment in the fight against blood cancer.

That's why Morningstar says, "We believe the strong overall pipeline helps support its wide moat and steady growth potential."

Big pharma is an incredibly lucrative business, and BMY is among the most profitable drug companies over time. Just look at its historical return on capital (or ROC).

(Source: Gurufocus)

One of history's greatest investors, Joel Greenblatt, considered ROC to be the gold standard assessment of quality and moatiness.

"Businesses that earn a high return on capital are better than businesses that earn a low return on capital. "Companies that achieve a high return on capital are likely to have a special advantage of some kind. That special advantage keeps competitors from destroying the ability to earn above-average profits."

As already stated, BMY's ROC is currently depressed significantly due to Celgene. However, its 13-year median is 103%. And over the past five years, ROC has grown 17% CAGR…

Meaning it doubled over the last half-decade (on a trailing 12-month basis).

Over time, ROC rising more than 100% shows that BMY is minting profits. Out of 1,034 drug-makers in the world, it's superior to all but 72.

Even so, until BMY achieves a 20-year dividend streak, management quality will remain at 2/3 (above-average, positive outlook).

The two-decade mark is significant because Ben Graham - the father of modern securities analysis and value investing, not to mention one of the greatest investors of all time - considered 20 years of uninterrupted dividends to be a sign of a quality company.

Mind you, he didn't say a company must grow its dividend every year. Merely maintaining it is a sign of quality, whereas growing it every year for two decades is a sign of excellence.

BMY has a 35+ year streak of maintaining its dividend and a 13-year streak of growing it - including during the Great Recession.

That's why its overall quality score goes like this:

Dividend safety: 4/5 (above-average)

Business model: 3/3 (wide moat)

Management quality/dividend culture: 2/3 (above-average with a positive outlook)

Total: 9/11 quality blue-chip with a positive outlook

We don't use the term blue-chip lightly, for the record. We have a strict definition of the term.

But BMY is indeed a blue-chip quality company. And once its leverage returns to safer levels - such as the 1.5 debt/EBITDA ratio management is targeting - it will get upgraded to 5/5 safety as a 10/11 SWAN.

If it maintains its wide moat and grows its dividend for another seven straight years… it will become an 11/11 Super SWAN.

To us, that probability seems worth investing in.

3. The Global Cancer Drug King Has A Strong Growth Runway

At the risk of sounding insensitive, cancer drugs are one of the most lucrative specialty markets for big pharma.

Revolutionary breakthroughs in medical science are resulting in patient-specific immunotherapies that are 1) drastically reducing mortality 2) extending healthy life spans and 3) providing windfall profits for drug-makers.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

This is why 40% of all drug development spending - an estimated $91 billion per year - is being devoted to this fast-growing and ultra-profitable market. In fact, 31% of the estimated net present value of all drugs through 2024 are oncology drugs.

(Source: EvaluatePharma)

By 2024, the global oncology drug market is expected to nearly double to $237 billion, generating 11.4% CAGR growth from 2018 levels.

Take one kind of treatment for a range of cancers that uses patients' own immune systems to fight the disease. It's expected to generate $54 billion in annual sales within four years.

Bristol's astute acquisition of Medarex in 2009 helps secure Bristol's strong first-mover advantage here. And that should yield several major blockbuster compounds.

Bristol has been on fire in recent years, with PD-1 cancer drug Opdivo expected to more than double in annual sales to over $11 billion by 2024.

(Source: Statista)

Bristol recently updated analysts about the state of its drug pipeline. Thanks to swallowing Celgene, whose Revlimid is expected to be the second-largest cancer drug in the world in four years, BMY is now an oncology power-house.

To quote Caforio in the company's Early Pipeline and Immuno-Oncology presentation:

"We feel strongly about the value of our late-stage assets. When we project known risk-adjusted peak revenues by the end of the decade, they are expected to be at approximately $20 billion, which is above where we were before."

That estimate is up from $15 billion last year. For context, in 2018 - the final full year before the Celgene merger - BMY generated $22.3 billion across all its drug lines. It's aggressively repositioning itself to expand through challenging patent losses.

Along with its acquisitions, it's also parting ways with its:

Diabetes business

Medical imaging group

Wound-care division

Nutritional business

That's all in an effort to focus on the high-margin specialty drug group. BMY has turned itself into a pureplay patented drug-maker, targeting the largest, fastest-growing, and most lucrative parts of the drug market.

The price it paid for Celgene locked in the market value of the sixth-cheapest biotech firm in America. This means immediate and significant earnings per share (or EPS) and cash flow growth in 2020.

In a year when the S&P 500 is expected to see 22% or 23% EPS declines, Bristol is growing like a weed. It's marking 32% EPS growth and 104% EBIT growth.

In 2021 and 2022, it's also expected to post industry-leading growth.

And despite its 2026 patent cliff, the company's long-term growth profile is also among the best of any drug-maker:

FactSet consensus growth rate through 2022: 14.3% CAGR

FactSet long-term growth consensus (median growth forecast from five analysts): 10.1% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 8.7% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus (from 10 analysts): 17.9% CAGR

20-year rolling growth rates: 4% to 25% CAGR.

Of course, predicting pharma earnings growth isn't easy. There are natural margins of error when dealing with such a complex industry.

But BMY has a strong track record of growing as expected, often even exceeding 12-month and two-year growth forecasts.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Since pivoting to a pureplay specialty drug-maker, it's beaten two-year growth forecasts in four of the last five years.

And its margin of error on growth forecasts is +20% and -15%, which means its consensus long-term growth range of 8.4%-17.9%... becomes 7%-22% CAGR when adjusted for historical margins of error.

However, for context, let's consider the S&P 500, where historical earnings growth is 5%-8% and the mid-range is 6.5%. And the probability-weighted long-term growth consensus (which adjusts for recessions and historical analyst misses) is 6.4% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even at the low end of the margin of error-adjusted consensus growth range - which factors in its 2026 patent cliff - BMY is likely to grow earnings and cash flow (and ultimately the dividend post-deleveraging) faster than the broader market.

4. One of the Best Valuation/Return Potential Profiles Available

In a low-rate world where growth is prized above all else, you'd think that a wide-moat, well-managed, growth powerhouse like Bristol would trade at a premium.

In which case, you'd be incorrect.

Over the last 12 years, BMY has grown at 11.4% CAGR and averaged an 18.8 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Major regulatory reform is priced into this market-determined fair value.

Yet BMY has been consistently valued at about 18 to 20 times earnings regardless.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over 20-year periods, the market is never wrong because 91% of returns are driven by valuations and fundamentals.

Or, in Ben Graham's words, over the long term, the market is a weighing machine that always correctly "weighs the substance" of a company.

So the way we value a company is by applying the historical multiples of all relevant fundamentals, lining up time periods for periods of similar growth rates and regulatory eras.

There is an 80% probability that BMY's intrinsic value is between $52 and $129 in 2020. At $92, the average is a reasonable approximation of what its fundamentals are worth this year.

At about 37% undervalued, BMY is a potentially strong buy for anyone comfortable with its risk profile - and who owns it as part of a prudently diversified and risk-managed portfolio.

To see why, take a look at the consensus 2022 return potential of the S&P 500:

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

And here's its 2025 consensus return potential.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

The overvalued market offers about 3.5% CAGR return potential over the next 2.5 years and about 6% CAGR over the next five.

Now here's BMY's 2025 numbers:

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

And its 2022 consensus return potential:

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Again, these are potentials, not actualities. But this is where we come to our final reason for considering buying Bristol today.

Because, when we adjust accordingly for risks… we find it's one of the potentially smartest high-yield decisions a retiree can make in this overvalued market.

5. A Potentially Smart Long-Term Investment in This Stupid Market

All smart investing decisions flow from these three core principles:

You must not lose money. You must get your money back. You must earn good returns on your money.

That's what the Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool exists for: to help members make reasonable and prudent investments when compared against the S&P 500.

Points Meaning Preservation Of Capital Return Of Capital Return On Capital 1 Poor Bankruptcy risk 52+% (C-rated company equivalent) Zero dividend capital return over five years Probability-Weighted Return is zero or negative 2 Below-Average Bankruptcy risk 13% to 52% (BB-rated company equivalent) 0.1 to 0.5X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.1 to 0.5X S&P PWR 3 Average Bankruptcy Risk 7.5% to 10% (BBB- or BBB rated company equivalent) 0.6 to 1.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 0.6 to 1.9X S&P PWR 4 Above-Average Bankruptcy Risk 5% (BBB+ rated company equivalent) 2.0 to 2.9X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 2.0 to 2.9X S&P PWR 5 Excellent Bankruptcy Risk 2.5% or less (A-rated company equivalent) 3+X S&P dividend capital return over 5-years Probability-Weighted Return is 3+X S&P PWR

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

So let's run BMY through the decision matrix to see how it compares to the overvalued, lower-yielding, more overvalued, and slower-growing market…

Preservation of Capital: 5/5 (A+ credit rating)

Dividend Return Potential

5-Year Estimated Dividend Return (% of your investment) BMY Current Yield 3.1 Long-Term Analyst Growth Consensus (Column AH in valuation tool, also in Research Terminal Lists) 17.9% Yield on Cost in 5 Years 7.1% Average 5-Year Consensus Yield 5.1% 5-Year Estimated Dividend Return 25% S&P 500 12%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Now, the Total Return Potential applies the appropriate margins of error to the model. It also factors in the 20%-40% probability for all stocks that analysts are just plain wrong.

Total Return Potential

Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Return Potential BMY 5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 27.9% Conservative Margin of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 14.2% Bullish Margin of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 42.1% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 8.5% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 33.7% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 21% S&P 500 5%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Putting it all together, we get BMY's decision matrix - from the perspective of conservative income investors.

BMY Decision Matrix

Goal BMY Why Score (Out of 5) Preservation of Capital Excellent 0.7% long-term bankruptcy risk (A+ credit rating) 5 Return of Capital Above-Average 25% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs. 12% S&P 500 4 Return on Capital Excellent 21% PWR vs. 5% S&P 500 5 Relative Investment Score 93% Letter Grade A (excellent) S&P 73% = C

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

In a dangerous market fraught with speculation and fundamental risks, BMY represents a potential A-level long-term income decision.

Risks to Consider

In terms of fundamental risk, BMY's largest medium-term risk comes from its debt. In its official analysis, S&P writes:

"We could lower the rating if the company experiences a serious business setback, most likely as a result of a major failure in the late-stage pipeline, combined with earlier-than-expected generic competition for Revlimid. "Under this scenario, we might consider the incremental business advantage achieved by the combination to be less significant than we previously thought. "We could also lower the rating if we expect the company to sustain adjusted leverage above 1.8x. This could occur if share repurchase activity picks up such that we believe the company's commitment to deleveraging has changed. "It could also occur if the company pursues material acquisitions of more than $7 billion or, because of pipeline setbacks, we begin to believe business development activity will begin to materially increase."

In other words, if it fails to execute well on its drug pipeline launches, then the rivers of retained FCF meant to deleverage the balance sheet rapidly might not materialize.

Already, BMY's Opdivo does have some competition in the making. Knowing that, Fitch forecasts Opdivo will grow at lower rates than previously envisioned.

However, the product still offers long-term growth prospects as the company continues to invest in its development.

Then there's political and regulatory risks. These have always been present in this industry and always will be. There's no way around them.

(Source: MSCI)

However, as far as ESG ratings go (assessments of their environmental, social, and governance standards) - which is something S&P, Fitch, Moody's, and indexing giants BlackRock and MSCI consider important - BMY is slightly above average with a stable "A" rating from MSCI.

(Source: Fitch)

Fitch, which uses a different ESG model, considers BMY slightly below average in this regard. And Moody's explains its own views this way:

"Like other pharmaceutical companies, Bristol faces rising exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. "Bristol's higher-than-average revenue concentration in the U.S. market, as well as the high use of certain products by Medicare beneficiaries, results in above-average exposure to this risk. "Opdivo is a drug covered by Medicare Part B, while Revlimid and Eliquis are covered by Medicare Part D, and all three have high use among the Medicare population. "The draft of a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill targets price increases in both types of products, requiring new rebates if the list prices rise faster than inflation. "Among governance considerations, disciplined financial policies and a deleveraging commitment are a positive, notwithstanding the increase in financial leverage to fund the Celgene acquisition. "Other positive governance considerations include a management compensation design that is balanced with creditor interests and good compliance controls."

Moody's further points out that BMY's specialty focus means that 70% of its revenue might come from just three drugs in the coming years:

Revlimid

Eliquis

Opdivo.

It expounds that:

"A likely patent cliff in 2026 on Eliquis and Revlimid places a high reliance on successful pipeline execution and strong commercial uptake of new products. "Bristol faces increasing competition in areas like immunology and immuno-oncology, where Bristol is significantly lagging rival Merck…"

Management has previously said it thinks it can maintain positive growth, even in 2026, courtesy of its strong pipeline of potential blockbuster drugs. And as we saw in reason three, the execution on the pipeline is going better than expected.

However, anyone considering owning or buying BMY has to understand and be comfortable with its risk profile, which is similar to all large drug-makers. Scary headlines regarding politics, regulatory proposals, and drug trial setbacks can result in high-volatility risk.

BMY's valuation risk is very low since it's trading at single-digit multiples that bake in little to no growth over time. But any stock - even a blue-chip -can and will be very volatile at times.

Drug-makers are defensive and tend to have lower volatility than the average company's 26% fluctuations. And while Bristol is definitely better than that, it's still more prone to short-term unpredictability than many of its peers.

(Source: Ycharts)

Since 1986, it's had 23% average annual volatility, which is similar to its 15-year average of 24%.

BMY Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

BMY's largest declines all started from bubble valuations, including the most recent 35% peak decline. If you overpay for any company, it can take up to 13.5 years to get back to breakeven… as occurred for BMY shareholders who grossly overpaid in 1999.

That's why you need to apply prudent diversification and risk management.

The Right Way to Own BMY

Let's construct a balanced Bristol Myers focused portfolio using the DK risk management guidelines below:

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Here, we've constructed a simply diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio that's:

15% cash (BIL)

15% long-duration U.S. Treasuries (SPTL)

7% BMY

63% blue-chip dividend growth ETF (VIG).

We selected those three ETFs only because they allow us to compare how this balanced portfolio would have fared against a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio since January 2008. So basically at the start of the Great Recession.

BMY Balanced Portfolio Since January 2008

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This BMY balanced portfolio suffered a:

6% smaller decline than a 60/40 portfolio during the Great Recession.

3% smaller decline during the March bear market.

And it hasn't experienced even a correction since the Great Recession ended… all while owning 10% more stocks, a naturally more volatile asset class relative to cash and bonds.

That's likely because dividend growth stocks, which made up 70% of the portfolio - including 7% in relatively lower volatility BMY - tend to have lower volatility relative to the S&P 500.

The same is true of higher-quality companies (measured by ROC), which include both BMY and VIG.

(Source: Ploutos)

Thus, BMY and VIG helped to reduce volatility while delivering steadily growing income. Not to mention superior volatility-adjusted returns.

THIS is what we mean by a "diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio". It's how you should own any of our recommendations.

Any single company can see wild price swings or even fail. But a well-constructed SWAN portfolio is a bunker you can trust your hard-earned savings to. No matter what the market or economy is doing.

Bottom Line: Bristol Myers Is One Smart Potential Investment

It's impossible to completely predict what the economy, corporate earnings, or the stock market will do, even outside a pandemic.

What we can tell you though is that making reasonable and prudent low-risk/high-probability investing choices. That's the best way to exponentially grow both your income and wealth over time.

It doesn't matter whether you're a young investor with decades until retirement or you're already retired. The core principles of sound long-term investing are the same and unchanging.

In that light, Bristol Myers - at its approximate discount to fair value - is a potentially very smart decision in a stupid market.

It's one of the few "A" rated potential decisions out there. And it offers a potent combination of safety, growth and mouthwatering, market-smashing return potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.