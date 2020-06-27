U.S. Durable Goods - Again, We're Seeing A Rebound

We are not, by any means, back to normal as yet but we've have definitely hit then lifted off bottom.

Every economic statistic we see tells us that the U.S, economy is rebounding - we'll therefore have to conclude that the U.S. economy is rebounding.

As we've all been agreeing

As we've all been agreeing these past few months we know that we're in a deep recession, probably a depression. We have, after all, deliberately closed down large sections of the economy. The question is though, well, how long is this going to last?

For, as we've also all been agreeing, we know that a stutter in the economy is pretty small beer when considering our investment positions. The value of a stock is all the future income from it, not just next quarter's dividend or earnings per share. The value of a bond is far more about the probability of the capital repayment than it is anything else. Investment is about the long term, concentrating purely on the short moves us over into doing speculation instead.

So, how long is this going to last?

The bounce

To try to work that out we've got to look at the economic statistics and see what's happening out there. Some of these, PMIs for example, look into the future. Others, like the durables here, give us the immediate past for a specific sector. Pretty much all of these numbers keep telling us that we've already hit bottom, that the recovery is under way. None of them are as yet telling us that we're back to where we were.

At which point we have to do a bit more interpreting to see what we think is going to happen.

Durables

The durables numbers are out:

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May increased $26.6 billion or 15.8 percent to $194.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, followed an 18.1 percent April decrease.

And:

(Durables goods orders from Census Bureau)

Well, a near 16% increase sounds good, that's definitely a bounce off the bottom. But we aren't back to normal as yet as this longer term reading shows us:

(Durable goods orders from FRED)

Note the scale on the left there that looks worse than it actually is.

Now, there is one thing about durables. Yes, it's a record of what has happened, not what is going to happen. This is what has been ordered. But we also tend to think that people only order durables when they're confident about the future. Durables, by definition, are things that last more than three years. We tend not to buy long lasting things if we think the future's going to be terrible. Thus an increase in durables orders is taken - generally, you understand - as being an indicator of a rise in optimism about the economy more generally.

Durables is also a fairly lumpy number. Changes in Boeing shipping aircraft is enough to move it around appreciably, So too the Pentagon deciding to order something or other. This current change is larger than that sort of influence. We really are seeing a resurgence in this number more generally.

The effect here

We're looking for numbers that tell us how the economic bounce is going. Given that we're good little scientists we're looking for numbers that disprove our assumption that there is a bounce. For that's how science works, facts that support us are just that, facts that run against us are, on their own, sufficient to be a disproof. So far we've not got any numbers which do disprove this idea that there's a recovery going on.

More specifically with durables we are indeed seeing a bounce. Then there's that idea that durables themselves are seen as indicators of views about the future. So, we will continue to run with the idea that the recovery is happening. We are back to having economic growth even if we're starting from that lower level of the bottom of the lockdown. We're also going to have to wait a little longer to find out how long it will take to get back to where we were before all of this.

My view

As I've said around here I've long been of the view that we're going to have a speedy recovery to somewhere around where we started from. I'm not seeing anything yet to disabuse me of that view.

The investor view

The general market view is as mine. That we're going to have a relatively speedy recovery from the lockdown. So, evidence that this is under way doesn't change the general market view. Nor does it change where we think the indices should be. They're already, pretty much, discounting numbers like these durables. Sure, there can be a bounce of a bit this way or that on any specific number. But unless we see some significant disproof of the idea that the recovery is already happening I don't expect to see significant movements in the general market level.

We're thus rather out of macroeconomic guides to investing. We're back to the analysis of individual stocks and situations. We're away from that happy hunting ground of a couple of months back where we could buy near anything and watch the market as a whole make it come good for us. Sadly, details matter again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.