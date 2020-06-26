Smaller-Caps Are Setting Up For A Move Down (Technically Speaking For 6/22-6/26)

The first section of my Friday market column uses the economic analysis methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, which classifies indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental. The purpose is to determine the current economic trajectory of the US economy. The second section looks at the macro-indexes using widely used and traded ETFs.

Let's start with the long-leading indicators:

These indicators have been in the same place for a few months, and, barring a radical change in Federal Reserve policy, will remain the same for the foreseeable future.

The financial indicators are positive: Corporate bond yields (left chart) have dropped back to very low levels while the money supply (right chart) has increased sharply.

However, corporate profits are weak (emphasis added):

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue decline for Q2 2020 is -11.2%, which is below the 5-year average revenue growth rate of 3.7%.



The estimated (year-over-year) earnings decline for Q2 2020 is -43.8%, which is below the 5-year average earnings growth rate of 5.5%.

This means that durable, non-durable, and human investment (employment) will be weak for at least the second quarter and probably the third.

Long-leading conclusion: the economic table is set. However, due to the earnings damage from the lockdowns, companies will be on the investment sidelines for the 2Q20 and probably 3Q20.

Leading Indicators

This week, the Census released the latest durable goods report (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May increased $26.6 billion or 15.8 percent to $194.4 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up following two consecutive monthly decreases, followed an 18.1 percent April decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 4.0 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 15.5 percent. Transportation equipment, also up following two consecutive monthly decreases, led the increase, $20.9 billion or 80.7 percent to $46.9 billion.

For the purposes of this article, new orders for capital goods ex-transports is the most relevant. The number increased 2.3%. Here's a chart of the data:

This ties back to my commentary on corporate earnings: declining revenue and earnings will translate into weak capital investment.

Other leading indicators are starting to make a comeback: After spiking to relatively higher yields during the initial phase of the lockdowns, commercial paper yields (left) have returned to normal. The stock market has regained a large percentage of its losses from the lockdown-induced sell-off (right chart).

1-unit building permits (left) and the average weekly hours of production employees (right) have both moved higher in their respective latest reports.

Finally, the yield curve has returned to a positive slope.

Leading indicators conclusion: here, the data is positive. The financial markets are in a clear pro-liquidity stance. The latest reports on the harder data have reversed course, printing positive numbers. But we only have one month of data.

Coincidental Indicators

This week, the BEA released the final update to the 1Q20 GDP report. Here is a screenshot from the Q/Q Excel page: There are three key points in the above table:

PCEs and most investment sharply contracted as individuals "hunkered down" and businesses shutdown.

Residential investment -- which is a key to most economic recoveries -- grew very strongly

We didn't see any impact from federal spending.

Today, the BEA released the latest personal spending data, which showed a sharp rebound:

Personal income decreased $874.2 billion (4.2 percent) in May according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (tables 3 and 5). Disposable personal income (DPI) decreased $911.1 billion (4.9 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $994.5 billion (8.2 percent).

Here's a chart showing the M/M percentage change in the three main categories of spending: Following two months of contractions, all three categories rebounded sharply, especially durable goods. Don't expect this trend of sharp increases to continue.

Coincidental data conclusion: the latest personal spending information is encouraging, as it shows a strong resurgence in spending while also confirming the strong rebound in the latest retail sales report.

Overall conclusion: after the sharp, lockdown-caused losses, the data is now moving in the right direction. Most importantly, the positive data is occurring in a large amount of data. We'll need a few more months before we can say the rebound has legs. But the signs are good.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables: Expect the financial press to note that the market sold off this week. But the amount of the drop isn't that large, relatively speaking. A drop of 3.5% over a 5-day period (which is the largest drop for the IJH) is as much a statistical anomaly as a major loss. At the sector level, we see bigger hits. Financials, communication services, and energy are all at the bottom. All three were lower by more than 5%. Two other sectors dropped more than 4%. These losses are more significant.

Let's start by looking at this week's charts, starting with the SPY's: There are three trends above. A two-day rally on Monday and Tuesday, a drop lower followed by consolidation on Wednesday and Thursday, and a move lower on Friday. Prices closed near lows for the week. Most importantly, the overall trend (as seen in the EMAs) are all moving lower. Meanwhile the IEF trended higher starting on Tuesday, closing just shy of a weekly high on Friday. That tells us there's a definite safety bid in the market. The 30-day IEF chart shows that prices are near a monthly high.

But the biggest news is in the daily charts for the smaller-cap equity indexes. Mid-caps have already broken trend and are right at the 20-day EMA. If the 20-day EMA doesn't hold, there's plenty of space to move lower. The IWC broke trend earlier this week. But it has stronger technical support. That average is right at the 200-day EMA and has the 20-day below. However, look at the big spike in the volume today:

Small-caps are right at technical support as well.

At week's end, the smaller-cap indexes want to lead the market lower. While they haven't rolled over yet, they are setting up for that move. What will probably be key is the weekend news about the US pandemic situation. As of this writing, Texas and Florida have both taken a step back from reopening due to a spike in cases. If that news trend continues, next week could be ugly.

Until then, have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.