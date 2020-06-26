In a market where risk premia have been lowered, investing in growth will make Check Point more attractive. Check Point has the option to accelerate its growth factor.

Source: Check Point

Check Point Software (CHKP) offers a balance of all the attractive valuation factors that investors enjoy. As it pays more attention to its marketing and sales tactics to accelerate its growth factor, investors will enjoy multiple expansion. Check Point plays in the cybersecurity market that is experiencing favorable tailwinds as more enterprises migrate their workload to the cloud. Check Point is also winning customers due to the high efficiency of its network security appliances and its investments in preventing the most sophisticated cybersecurity threats. While competitors threaten its ability to expand its market share, Check Point has the experience and financial stamina to manoeuver its way. Investors should stay long this attractive cyber play.

Demand (Bullish)

Global Reach-Network-Security-Cloud

Check Point is a network security player with a global reach. In addition to its network security solutions, it also offers cloud security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and security solutions for mobile and IoT devices.

Check Point's revenue has been stuck in the mid to low single-digit range, firstly due to the law of large numbers. The cloud security market is recording strong growth. Customers are replacing their network security licenses with security subscriptions. Spreading out the multi-year billings from security appliances and maintenance into quarterly contract fulfilment explains part of the growth weakness. The other part of the growth weakness is a combination of competitive pressure, sales execution challenges, and slow market share uptake. The pace of innovation in cybersecurity is fast. As competitors update their platforms, Check Point risks losing out on the low hanging fruit.

Check Point's capital allocation strategy is geared towards pacifying existing investors. Check Point has been buying back shares while investing the excess cash flow from operations into marketable securities. Investors interested in a cloud security stock generating solid cash flow with loads of growth options will find Check Point's valuation attractive. This is due to Check Point's growing confidence towards accelerating its growth factor.

Business/Financials (Bullish)

Hiring-Platform-Land & Expand-Margins-FCF

Check Point has most of the cybersecurity solutions that customers demand. It recently conducted a survey that produced a positive result about the efficiency of its remote work solutions. Though, the positive result can also be attributed to the low TCO (total cost of ownership) of its offerings. This is reassuring in a market where Zscaler (ZS) is replacing VPN solutions with its proxy technology.

On the product front, Check Point is solving next-generation network security problems using a combination of cost optimization and efficiency. It recently released a gateway for industrial control systems and SCADA environments. This is an operational technology play that echoes moves by other players in the vulnerability assessment space. The gateway complements Check Point's full range of security gateways for all enterprises released earlier in the year. The gateway is bundled with Sandblast. Sandblast is Check Point's advanced threat protection platform, which has a 100% block score for zero-day threats. Zero-day threats are arguably the most sophisticated malware vector as they have no patch developed to mitigate their propagation. Highlighting Sandblast is important because it is one of Check Point's fastest-selling security subscriptions.

Check Point's cloud security business now has over 3,000 customers. It supports major public cloud platforms. Its cloud security products have capabilities in cloud network security, cloud vulnerability assessment, cloud workload protection, and cloud threat hunting. These represent the bulk of the security solutions that enterprises need when adopting a cloud-centric network architecture.

Check Point's capital allocation strategy has mostly been a split between growth and margin sustainability. Investing in new features keep existing customers. Check Point's ability to acquire the capabilities it needs while initiating new share buyback programs is compelling. Though, the evidence that sufficient capital is being allocated to improve its go-to-market playbook is sometimes lacking. In the past, Check Point has experienced sales execution issues. It has also experienced product-related challenges after it released a new management console. This created a challenge as most customers upgrading to new products were still on the old management console.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Getting ahead of these challenges will take more quarters. In the meantime, investors can enjoy the attractive EPS factor driven by Check Point's lean operating cost. The chart above highlights Check Point's attractive income and FCF margins. These are arguably the best in the cybersecurity space. These factors are complemented by Check Point's debt-free balance sheet, which includes a cash position of $1.7B.

Competitors/Macro (Neutral)

Branding-Refresh-Integrations-Partnerships-FX

Top network security players are making the pivot to cloud security while automating security service delivery. Fortinet (FTNT) is the only network security player whose growth strategy is mostly about the speed and latency of its products. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is currently investing in the future of cybersecurity. Check Point's competitive edge include its cheap cost of capital and attractive financials. Going forward, Check Point has to double down on its brand positioning to improve the depth of its competitive edge. The recent partnership with Coursera is a good step in the right direction.

Macro headwinds are minimal as Check Point sells mostly to large enterprises. Though, it might also experience the headwind from lower interest rates (drives lower interest income) and FX volatility from its ex-US business.

Investors/Valuation (Bullish)

FCF-Growth-Analysts-Market Share

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha) peers include PANW, FTNT, NLOK, PFPT, and ZS)

Check Point spots a combination of low forward growth forecast and relatively moderate to high valuation ratios compared to its peers. The table above highlights the drivers of a high valuation when a company is experiencing low growth. This is often a result of having healthy EPS and cash flow factors that are attractive to value hunters. To generate more value, players in this situation look to product updates, acquisitions, and branding. Check Point has done most of these. It only needs to sell its new offerings to its customer base efficiently. This will require the invention of a new go-to-market playbook that will take some time to master. Risk-averse investors should wait for Check Point's growth factor to improve before initiating a position.

Risk Factors

Source: Author

Check Point faces market saturation risk in segments like network and endpoint security. Execution risk will be less of a concern if it acquires more market share at a faster pace.

Financial risk factors are limited though opex growth could impact EPS. Competitors might pose a significant risk due to bundling and discounting activities to gain market share. Macro weakness will be propagated by a weak Israeli shekel against the dollar. This will drive FX volatility. Innovation is also a concern as players like CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler continue to rethink cybersecurity methodologies.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Outperform)

Check Point has the optionality to catalyze its growth factor, given the ample cash on its balance sheet. The cloud security space is up for grabs. As Check Point delays going all out, the cost of capital that will be expended towards gaining market share will grow, and the power of Check Point's optionality will be diluted. Regardless, investors will continue to enjoy its attractive margins in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.