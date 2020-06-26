Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Rebounding Metrics Confront Rebounding Virus

But the resurgence of coronavirus infections, and new restrictions in activity placed in response to that resurgence, seem likely to bring an end to that trend.

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Recap of monthly reports

May data included an increase in new home sales, but a decrease in existing home sales. Total and core durable goods orders both rose. Consumer sentiment as measured by the University of Michigan fell slightly from mid-month but was higher month over month. Personal consumption expenditures rose sharply, but income fell sharply (although it was still well ahead of March). Wholesale and retail inventories both declined sharply.

NOTE: For many indicators, I have added the week of the worst reading since the coronavirus crisis began in parentheses following this week’s number. The first indication of bottoming will be when these comparisons get “less worse,” and a bottom will probably be in when the comparison improves by about 1/2).

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.60%, up +0.03% w/w (1-yr range: 3.29-5.18)

10-year Treasury bonds 0.64%, down -0.05% w/w (0.54-2.79)

Credit spread 2.96%, up +0.08% w/w (1.96-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +0.47%, down -0.03% w/w (-0.04 - 0.67) (new one year high)

10 year minus 3 month: +0.50%, down -0.04% w/w (-0.52 - 0.70)

2 year minus Fed funds: +0.12%, down -0.02% w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

2.96%, down -0.05% w/w (2.94-4.63)

That corporate bonds fell to another new expansion low late last year would ordinarily be extremely bullish into Q1 2021, but the more recent spike to nearly 5 year highs would ordinarily mean this is a negative. In the past two months bonds have bounced back into positive territory near their lows.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries turned very negative in March, but has also bounced back significantly. Two of the three measures of the yield curve remain solidly positive, while the Fed funds vs. 2 year spread turned neutral. Mortgage rates remain near all time lows and are extremely positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps -3% w/w to 314 (184-323) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. +8 to 311 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY +18% (NSA) (Worst: -35% on 4/18)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +15% (NSA)

Refi apps -12% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at https://www.yardeni.com/pub/mortgageapprate.pdf )

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.1% w/w

Up +3.7% YoY (2.8-5.2)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

With lower rates since early 2019, purchase mortgage applications were solidly positive. When the crisis started, they reverted back to negative. In the past several month, however, they have rebounded strongly and this week made a new 10 year+ high. Lower rates also recently led to a decadal high in refi, but it backed off substantially this week.

With the exception of several weeks in 2019, real estate loans generally stayed positive for the past several years.

Money supply

M1

+1.8% w/w

+1.1% m/m

+36.3% YoY Real M1 (-0.1 to 36.3) (New one year high)

M2

+0.4% w/w

+1.4% m/m

+23.9% YoY Real M2 (2.0-23.9) (new one year high)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

In 2018 and early in 2019, real M1 turned neutral and very briefly negative. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% almost all during 2018 and early 2019, and so was rated negative. Last year, both continued to improve and for the past few months, both have turned and remained positive. Fed actions to combat the economic crash have only amplified that.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 25).

Q1 2020 actual, unchanged at 33.33, down -20.2% q/q, down -22.3% from Q4 2018 peak

Q2 2020 estimated down -0.12 to 23.43, down 29.7% q/q, down -45.4% from Q4 2018 peak

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. Based on the preliminary results, I expanded the "neutral" band to +/-3% as well as averaging the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Q1 earnings have been dismal and Q2 are expected to be much worse. Needless to say, this metric is negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index unchanged (loose) at -0.59

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) down -0.01 (looser) to -0.08

Leverage subindex unchanged (tight) at +0.25

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April ago all turned negative. In the past month, there has been a rebound. The un-adjusted Index turned positive, and for the past three weeks the Adjusted Index improved to neutral.

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative early in 2019. In late summer, both of improved to neutral on a YoY basis. Both measures had recently been neutral. The broad measure had improved to neutral, but reverted to negative this week. Against major currencies it briefly turned positive, but has reverted to neutral again last week.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Down -1.35 to 63.22 (58.87-83.08)

Down -21.1% YoY (Worst: -26.0% on April 25)

(Graph at Bloomberg Commodity Index )

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

103.24, up +0.38 w/w (88.46-124.03)

Down -8.8% YoY (Worst: -23.6% on April 11)

Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very negative into 2019, and remain negative, although there has been a considerable bounce in the past two months. In the case of industrial metals, this is enough to move them from negative to neutral.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Down -1.1% to 3009.05

Two weeks ago, briefly, there was a new 3 month high. There has not been a 3 month low in the past 3 months, so this metric has turned positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +41.8 to -0.6

Philly up +42.4 to +16.7

*Richmond up +30 to +5

*Kansas City up +32 to +7

Dallas up +36.4 to -30.6

Month-over-month rolling average: up +11 to -3

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. In February there was a strong positive spike, but in March this fell apart and by April the average was even more negative than during the Great Recession. It has rebounded by more than half from its worst reading, but unlike many other measures, this still qualifies as a negative. It just means things are getting worse at a very slow pace.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

1,480,000 down -60,000 w/w (Worst: 6.867 M on April 4)

4-week average 1,620,750 down -160,750 w/w (Worst: 5.786 M on April 25)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

Initial claims made new 49-year lows in April 2019. Needless to say, that has all gone out the window. The pace of new claims has slowed to less than 1/4 its record from 7 weeks ago. Continuing claims turned down four weeks ago from their worst readings. While the employment picture is “less awful,” as these are read as leading indicators, they qualify as positives.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Up +1 to 64 w/w

Down -31.6% YoY (Worst: 36.3% on May 28)

This index turned negative in February 2019, worsened in the second half of the year, and has plummeted in the past two months.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$174.6 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $198.1 B one year ago, down -$23.5 B or -11.9% (Worst: -13.2% on May 8)

YoY comparisons were almost uniformly positive since February 2019, until five weeks ago. Six weeks ago they turned firmly negative, although they are significantly above their worst reading.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil down -$1.49 to $38.08 w/w, down -32.8% YoY

Gas prices up +$.03 to $2.13 w/w, down -$0.52 YoY (Worst: -$1.12 on May 1)

Usage 4-week average down -17.5% YoY (Worst: -43.7% on May 1)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section )

At the beginning of this year prices went higher YoY, but since have abruptly turned lower; thus they have turned positive. Gas prices remain near 20 year lows. Usage was positive YoY during most of 2019, and had oscillated between negative and positive in the first quarter of this year. It turned decisively negative since the beginning of April. It has rebounded by more than half since its low point 8 weeks ago, and so has become neutral

Bank lending rates

0.180 TED spread up +0.01 w/w (0.15-1.51) (graph at link)

0.180 LIBOR down -0.01 w/w (0.17-2.50) (graph at link)

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. After being whipsawed between being positive or negative in 2018, since early 2019 the TED spread remained positive. It briefly turned negative during the worst of the coronavirus downturn, but both TED and LIBOR have declined far enough to turn positive.

Business formations

5 week average up +18.5% YoY (Census Bureau Business Formation Statistics) (Worst: -27.1% on April 18)

Prof. Geoffrey Moore included net formations minus bankruptcies as measured by Dun and Bradstreet among his 11 short leading indicators. This statistic, which isn’t exactly the same and is only 15 years old, is a similar measure. There is marked seasonality and considerable variance week to week, but a 5 week average cuts down on most of that noise while retaining at least a short leading signal that appears to turn 1-3 months before the cycle.

This turned negative YoY 3 months ago as soon as coronavirus turned into a real issue. But by two weeks ago it had turned back positive.

Coincident indicators

Note: The St. Louis FRED has initiated a Weekly Economic Index consisting of many of the same components as I track below, plus the weekly Rasmussen consumer index, electricity usage, plus initial and continued jobless claims and the Staffing Index I track above. You can find it here.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

June 18 -64%

June 25 -62%

The last day that restaurant reservations were positive YoY was February 24. The sharp break downward began on March 9. Since the reopening of restaurants in some States, the comparisons have gradually improved each week. Although this is still very negative YoY, I will change the rating to neutral if it improves to better than -60% YoY. This measure has been particularly sensitive to the waxing and waning of coronavirus fears. I would not be surprised at all if it deteriorates again in the next week.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook down -6.1% YoY (Worst:-9.7% June 12)

Retail Economist +4.0% w/w, -10.4% YoY (Worst: -27.5% on April 25)

In April the bottom fell out below the Retail Economist reading, followed a few weeks later by Redbook. Because the former has rebounded by more than half from its worst YoY reading, it has become a neutral, while the latter remains negative.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -21.8% YoY (Worst: -30.2% on May 22)

Intermodal units down -4.4% YoY (Worst: -22.4% on May 1)

Total loads down -12.9% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on May 8)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report )

Shipping transport

Harpex up +13 to 432 (412-727) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index up +211 to 1738 (393-2499) (graph at link)

Since January 2019 rail has been almost uniformly negative, and worsened beginning late in the year. YoY comparisons worsened in April, but have gotten “less awful” since. The intermodal and total readings have improved by more than 50% from their worst readings, so they turn from negative to neutral.

Harpex made new three-year highs in mid-2019, and remained near those highs until the beginning of this year, before declining to a new one year low two weeks ago. It is therefore negative. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three year lows at the beginning of February. One week ago the BDI improved enough to warrant changing its rating from negative to neutral.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +1.2% w/w

Down -34.3% YoY (Worst: -39.4% on May 8)

By autumn of 2019, the YoY comparisons were almost exclusively negative. It was generally positive since the beginning of this year, but in March it turned negative again. The bottom fell out in April. There has been slight improvement in the past 6 weeks.

Summary And Conclusion

The “worst” readings of the coronavirus downturn are all behind us (at least for now!). Many YoY measures have rebounded by more than 1/2 of their worst readings, and so turned neutral.

Among the coincident indicators, the TED spread and LIBOR remained positive. The BDI, plus intermodal and total rail loads are neutral. Consumer spending, tax withholding, rail carloads, steel, restaurant reservations, and Harpex remained negative.

Among the short leading indicators, gas and oil prices, the Chicago Financial Conditions Index, business formations, initial jobless claims, and stock prices are positives. The US$ against major currencies and the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds, industrial metals, and gas usage are neutral. Temporary staffing, the regional Fed new orders indexes, the broad US$, and overall commodities are negative.

Among the long leading indicators, corporate bonds, treasuries, mortgage rates, two out of three measures of the yield curve, real M1 and real M2, real estate loans, and purchase mortgage applications are all positives. The 2 year Treasury minus Fed funds yield spread, and the Adjusted Chicago Financial Conditions Index are neutral, joined this week by mortgage refinancing. Corporate profits and the Chicago Financial Leverage subindex remain negative.

The nowcast remains negative, but has been progressively “less awful” each week. The short term forecast has also been improving a little each week, and is neutral. The long term forecast continues to be very positive.

As I have been repeating for several months, whether conditions continue to improve from their recent horrible levels depends very much on the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic. Fundamentally this is entirely dependent on decisions made by 51 people: 50 Governors + 1 President. It is also subject to whether Congress extends the supplemental unemployment insurance payments that were temporarily enacted two months ago, but expire at the end of July. Several States in the Deep South and Southwest have started to reimpose some business closures, so continued improvement is very questionable to say the least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.