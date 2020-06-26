Verus International, Inc. (VRUS) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Verus International, Inc. (OTCQB:VRUS) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call June 24, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Verus International’s Fiscal 2020 Q2 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, Verus' Q2 ended on April 30th, 2020. So, all figures presented in through these periods will reflect that end date.

On Monday, we issued our fiscal year 2020 Q2 financial results. A copy of the press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website and the financials are posted on EDGAR. We report our financials in U.S. dollars. So, today's discussion will use that currency, unless otherwise noted.

Before beginning our formal remarks, I'd like to remind listeners that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Verus does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required.

At this point, I am pleased to turn the call over to Verus CEO, Anshu Bhatnagar. Please go ahead.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thank you, Mark. For those of you joining us live, I believe you'll find today's call to be one of the most interesting to-date. We'll talk about the quarter we just completed and give some idea on the prospects of our existing business units. In the second half of today's call, we will unveil a major new stealth initiative that has been in the works for almost a year. So, I encourage every one of you to stay tuned for that announcement.

I will start with some comments on the quarter we just reported. By now, everyone knows the kind of challenges that businesses faced during this pandemic and we're no different in terms of port closures and other logistical issues. With the quarter ending April 30th, our Q2 financials almost perfectly bracketed the heart of the global pandemic. So you can imagine how pleased we were to generate solid double digit 58% growth in this environment during a quarter where we lost several weeks of sales due to shipment delays and store closures. This is a testament to the power of our model where even in face of some of the most difficult business conditions in modern history, we still achieved strong growth.

All international shippers faced a rolling series of logistical disruptions, with timing different in each part of the world, but reaching a peak in April in the areas where we operate. Fortunately by May, our supply chain had returned to normal and our customer base is quickly falling a similar path. Overall, we would consider this start to the summer to be close to business as usual in our food subsidiary. So, we're very optimistic about the remainder of 2020 and beyond, based on our core business alone.

Because of this, we're projecting and return to our triple digit growth trend through the remainder of calendar 2020. This period has been kind of a stress test for companies in many industries, challenging each firm's ability to manage remotely, navigate unfamiliar waters and adapt to changes in the retail landscape. The supply demand issues that lead to empty grocery store shelves played out in different ways all over the world. The net effect, we had some shipments slip into Q3, but all our key customers have weathered the storm well and are anxious to resume the normal business operations.

The food industry proved its mettle in keeping people fed during the global crisis, and those retailers that survived or thrived will be even stronger as business resumes. So even though we're navigating this period beautifully, what might surprise everyone is that, we are not just forecasting a return to our triple digit growth rate, but an acceleration above our prior growth beginning with the upcoming quarter. We're going to lay out this plan in full by the end of the call, but as a preview, I want to say definitively, we have already begun a major new growth phase for our company.

In our core food business, we talked to many different retailers and those that close for a month or more are working to their individual warehouse and restocking programs right now. Strong reopening traffics such as has been seen at TJ Max locations, means that the warehouse logjams are clearing quickly, which bodes well for the future. The same scenario has played out across many retailers, some of whom we previously expected to sign as new customers during the quarter.

Our expectations for resurgence and retail growth have already begun. All of our prior orders are intact, new customers are ready to begin, and we already have reorders from a regional customer, Big 5 Sporting Goods. These regional relationships are something we plan to replicate dozens time over, giving us an increasing number of revenue sources. Major league baseball finally is close to locking down a shortened season, which gives retailers the thing they have been waiting for, a start date.

Based on our ongoing conversations with retailers, we expect this will create a flurry of activity for our candy line. We anticipate announcing new grocery and other retail engagements in the near future, so having MOB back on schedule really will help this process. Given all the challenges this quarter, we are really pleased to post a 58% revenue growth with just a tiny contribution from Big League foods and the revenues from Verus Cares falling into Q3.

This is a good place to highlight how international our business has become. We source candy from U.S., Britain and Spain; meat and vegetables from India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North Africa. We have protective gear suppliers from Europe, Vietnam and the Philippines. Our international food business has historically centered on GCC countries, but our footprint is going to continue to expand geographically in the food space.

For anyone wondering about the Company direction, I want to remind investors that we are first and foremost, a consumer product company and intend to remain one. We are not afraid to pursue opportunities outside of our mainstream, but we have enormous unfinished potential in our core areas of interests. CPG will continue to be our primary focus. This brings me to Verus Cares and the personal protective equipment or PPE space, which we entered into this quarter via acquisition of TAM in the Philippines.

We were approached early in the pandemic with an opportunity to participate in the global PPE supply effort. So, we entered this space with expectation that our skills in international sourcing and logistics would translate well in the business. What we didn't realize was how quickly those skills would be put to work. With shipping locked down in the Philippines, we were forced to create a supply network from scratch, not an easy task given the scarcity of supply, but we did this in record time.

If you look at the global outlook for PPE, the demand should remain into 2021. So, the market will remain robust for awhile. We have generated approximately 1 million in revenue, which unfortunately slipped into Q3 due to GAAP accounting, but I want this to sink in. WE generated an additional 1 million in revenue during the worst economic crisis most of us have ever experienced.

Now compare us to our peers on the OTC, what we're done is nothing short of remarkable. We are concentrating under reusable mask space so our niche is different compared to the disposable market, which dominates the news. We received an ample first shipment from our Vietnam factory last week, which enabled us to ship samples, to potential customers. We have enough remaining supplies to create a robust sample program through the remainder of this year. We also plan to fulfill the retail mask orders from customers who ordered it two times.

The outcome of this effort is still pending, but I want everyone to realize that this was a low risk, low cost with tremendous upside opportunity that is now at a point where we can bid on and produce larger orders. The division essentially paid for itself with the first shipment. So, our next task is to improve the sales effort and replicate our initial success. We continue to have meaningful requests, covering masks and gowns. So our process continues to be active. Our sales targets just received their masks a few days ago. The response thus far has been positive concerning the design and quality. So, we expect to know in the near future, if the feedback will translate into sales.

Lastly, we've been getting a lot of questions on our international business. Our international business will remain strong and continue to grow for some time to come. It's essentially the meat and potatoes of our business. We're such a small part of the global market that it's going to be open-ended for some time to come representing years of high growth potential. We have high confidence in our international business. This is going to give us a real and sustainable boost in the business in the future. Our international segment will continue to be the workhorse for Verus giving us an opportunity to develop other lines, to help boost our margins.

At this point, I'm going to turn the call over to Chris for comments on the financials.

Chris Cutchens

Thanks, Anshu, as you have already read in our financial release, this was another growth quarter for Verus although impacted by logistical issues that push some of our business into the third quarter. As we advised everyone during last quarter's earnings call, the second fiscal quarter would be the quarter the expense to complete Anshu's 20% ownership stake under the terms of his employment agreement would be recognized. As such, this one-time non-cash expense totaled 6.5 million during the second quarter.

I want to be clear. There will be no future stock-based compensation expense related to this one-time grant of warrants as the entire related expenses of 6.5 million was recognized during the quarter ended April 30, 2020. This is very important to note because it means that our future financial performance will not be burdened by large non-cash charges related to this legacy agreement. We're removing this type of charge in a single event, significantly benefits our bottom line in subsequent quarters.

The second quarter of fiscal 2020 experienced the decline in our triple-digit growth rate trend, although we still manage to post solid double-digit growth despite the poor closures and other logistical issues that we experienced during part of the quarter. As such, revenue increased 58% to $4.6 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, compared to $2.9 million for the prior year comparable quarter. As Anshu noted, this was primarily GCC business and included a small contribution from our Big League Foods division.

The initial gown order by our Verus Cares division was completed during early May, and therefore the related revenue will be reported in our third quarter ending July 31, 2020. Our upcoming third quarter will be the first quarter to feature revenue from all three divisions. The geographic contribution of revenue was similar to prior quarters in the GCC has disclosed in our recently filed Form 10-Q.

I talked about persistency of this business in the past, but the highlight here is that we are reallocating the financial resources we have earmarked for mutual brands and applying those to the GCC business. So, the GCC growth rate is going to continue to be strong on an open-ended basis. Despite having exceptionally difficult business conditions during the second quarter, it is important to note that our six month GCC revenue still exceeded $10.7 million. We intend to continue increasing growth in that region, utilizing our existing lines of credit and credit insurance, so triple-digit growth is very sustainable over the next four to six quarters without any significant changes to our strategy.

Gross profit margin improved to 15.8% or 46 basis points higher than the 15.4% reported in second quarter 2019. Last quarter, we described the leverage in the model, but this quarter shows that even under the headwinds we encountered, we're able to hold on to consistent gross margins. Operating expenses which include salaries and benefits, stock based compensation, selling and promotions expense, legal and professional fees, and general administrative expenses increased to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $696,000 for the second quarter 2019.

The increase of 7 million is primarily due to the previously discussed one-time non-cash stock based compensation expense of $6.5 million to complete Anshu's 20% ownership stake under the terms of his employment agreement, but also included higher legal and professional expenses related to our acquisition activity, higher selling and promotional expenses related to our Big League Foods rollout and higher general and administrative expenses related to our efforts to expand the Verus Cares and Big League Foods divisions while supporting the 58% revenue increase.

Other expenses, which include interest expense and debt related items increased by $2.7 million year-over-year, with the exception of interest expense which increased $95,000, the remaining increase relates to non cash debt related items that occurred during second quarter 2019 that did not repeat during second quarter 2020.

Moving to the balance sheet, our stockholders equity achieved the new record at $570,000, which is approximately $1.5 million higher than the stockholders deficit of $926,000 reported at fiscal year in October 31 2019. Additionally, we're receiving many questions on funding. So I will use my remaining time to discuss our plan of action. Essential question from investors has been if you have so much business, why are you having such a hard time securing high quality funding? The answer to that question has many parts.

First, we actually have had the funding to grow our GCC business considerably for much of this calendar year, but held back on using those resources while we were still engaged with mutual brands. We were contractually obligated to fund that business immediately. So we had to keep those resources reserved. Without the headwinds of the pandemic second quarter 2020 would have been another record quarter.

As you can extrapolate from today's results, we are on track for a $30 plus million run rate in the GCC business alone, so we see considerable growth ahead of us. With some of our business pushed into third quarter 2020, we expect to post a record quarter and in return to triple-digit growth. And we expect that trend to carry through the rest of this year.

Next quarter will also mark up push through 20 million in trailing 12 month revenue and important metric to unlock additional working capital financing. As far as foreign financing is concerned, we have facilities in place to continue to grow our business, but we need additional short-term resources in the event, any of the larger Verus Cares division one. As for domestic financing, we continue conversations with multiple providers of commercial credit, with the key determinant being that we need some level of scale and our domestic business.

We expect to experience scale as the big food shipments finally begin to pick up in the second half of this year. If we can increase our commercial credit, we envision continued strong growth over the next four to six quarters without any change in the current strategic plan.

At this point, I will turn the call back over to Anshu for additional comments.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thanks, Chris. Now, I'd like to discuss professional sports as it relates to Big League Foods and the prospects in that division for the remainder of 2020. BLF had two unknowns to deal within Q2, the question of when professional sports could open and the question of when their retail customers would reopen. All indications are that Major League Baseball will have a season that will last a few months beginning at the end of July at the earliest. This is great timing for us as it gives us some extra time to plan, if retailers all start to hit the on switch to find MLB-branded merchandise.

As a reminder, retailers plan their seasonal promotions months in advance. So, there's nothing normal about this current sports team related retail environment. We expect that retailers will be scrambling for MLB product. To give you an idea of how far in advance this planning can be, we have already designed MLB themed specialty Christmas candy for the holiday season. As was previously reported, Big 5 took delivery of its first shipment and has already begun to sell product, but TJ Maxx HomeGoods and Marshalls put all of their vendors back into their logistical queues, so those shipments are still pending.

A number of potential customers are on the cusp, waiting to see when Major League Baseball will open before scheduling deliveries. BLF has a solution has supplying place to have a tremendous summer once retailers are ready. In the meantime, the division has begun to sell via online and has unlocked deliveries in some other distribution channels, so product has finally begun to flow.

The BLF division has just begun to contribute to revenue. But the big story there will be new customer growth, which looks very promising based on the depth and length of discussions with a number of retail chains. Our immediate goal is to sign major chains in the grocery and drugstore segment. We get a lot of questions on what's happening to the ice cream. But the answer is a bit surprising. Candy is such a huge opportunity with many more potential locations that it seems natural to pursue this category first. But we were also pushed into that direction by manufacturing closures in the Eastern U.S. frozen desert industry during the last year.

During the last year, we'll go back to ice creams eventually, but candies will be the main focus for the near future. As for the other leads were waiting to have their schedule set before moving forward. So BLF is ready. The right people are engaged and professional leagues like the product and concept. We're very confident that we will add other leagues in the future. So this is just a timing issue from our perspective.

Another question we get is what is happening with our Texas facility? That brings me to a major announcement, which can answer that question. I'm excited today to unveil in your division Pachyderm Labs, which is entering the CBD market with a full line of CBD products designed for healthy living. One of the reasons you haven't heard much from us lately was because this was a stealth project that took a lot of travel and time to complete.

Our goal was to have this division fully developed with orders in hand at the time that we announced our entry into the business. We originally expected to unveil the line at a major industry tradeshow back in March was one of the largest boots and displays at the show creating an immediate industry exposure. When the show was canceled, we spent the last few months getting our starting point in a different way, but we've hit the ground running. We just received $500,000 worth of initial product in a Texas warehouse.

And we have approximately 1.2 million in purchase orders already in hand that we will begin to fulfill in the coming weeks. Our next shipment of product is in the pipeline. So we started off with exceptional growth that will immediately contribute to versus already robust growth rate. Our initial channel sales we'll make this product, our second largest product line and its first full quarter of operations. So Pachyderm Labs is going to add a significant income stream to our operations.

The sales contribution will be immediate and obvious, but the effect on margins should be even more significant. We expect Pachyderm Labs will be the highest margin of any business unit. This new division will feature two main brands elephant, and you try and we'll have over a dozen different SKU with multiple flavors and aroma variations, covering health financing, oils, creams, lotions, and other CBD infused edibles.

These products have been designed for both CBD oriented retailers and mass retailers, such as drug stores and convenience stores. We've teamed with major retailers in the field to ensure that we're bringing the right products to market. So our initial momentum is a sign that we have on target products that can gain traction very quickly. We intend to use the Texas facility for CBD product manufacturing and potential dummy production. So, it will eventually become part warehouse and part manufacturing facility.

So what do we see for the rest of calendar 2020? The international business is going to continue to grow. And our Big League Foods business will begin significantly contributing to revenue for the first time. Verus Cares is in a better position to gain business with a viable supply infrastructure in place. Pachyderm Labs is going to immediately add to revenue so the question is. How fast can this unit grow?

We think by calendar year end, we will have made significant sales from our newest division. But here at the beginning of the sales cycle, we will defer from making a public forecast. As I mentioned, we already have approximately $1.2 million worth of initial purchase orders. So, this is a great start. Overall, we're forecasting a record physical Q3 with a return to triple-digit growth generated by four different units.

At this point, I would like to open up the call for questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will be now conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brian Jones [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey Anshu and Chris, good to be able to talk with you today. Thanks for having this call. [indiscernible] really started Pachyderm Labs [indiscernible]. My question is for company for [indiscernible] 6 or 7 days. So, if you could really speak to that, I think that would help a lot of us and give us confidence? Thank you.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thank you for the question. The quality was not that great, but I think I got the gist of your question. So, this I guess relates to the toxic notes that we have on the books and what our plan is to basically get out of this culture, not only pay these off but get out of this culture of toxic debt.

And just to kind of answer and just to I guess let you know, where we are with that. We're well aware of this note that's coming due and it's our intention to pay it off before it actually converts. We've actually spoken to the lender and they're open to a cash payoff. We actually are also in conversation with additional investors who are willing to do a straight equity deal in the Company, and we're hoping to have that announced basically in the near future.

So, our goal is to have this note paid off or at least have a payment plan in place, so we can do cash payment instead of having that conversion take place and really that's our goal for moving forward as well as just trying to get out of this structure of the type of financing that was available, and we were just, unfortunately, that's the type of financing that we have to do in order to move on really, really critical business opportunities.

Our goal still is to get out of this exchange because I feel like it's getting more and more difficult to raise capital under good terms in this exchange that we're in. It's just becoming more and more difficult. So that is our goal as well. But in the meantime of short term, we are looking to pay these notes off that are coming due in July.

Our next question comes from Tony Marsh [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for letting me talk. The management of Verus is also management of another public company. And I just wonder how much time is being devoted towards Verus? It appears running to two businesses that are on a growth track is very hard to, to be in, and running both of them at the same time. And are we suffering from that? Thank you.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes, that's a definitely a good question. I think as I mentioned in the past, the way mPhase management is structured, it's from a -- it's a very different company in the sense that even it's a different space, a different sector. But more importantly, it has a lot more personnel. I think we are well over a hundred and probably 20 fulltime employees. And the way it's kind of structured is really managed by a whole lot of other people. I don't manage their mPhase to the same extent that I do manage Verus.

Verus, you know, it takes up all my time. And mPhase I have -- we have, you know, as I mentioned, three people in HR, we have a staff of accountants. We have you know, a whole tech team, a whole content team, and everyone is handling it. So it's more just handling it from a, from a higher level management. So I would -- our goal, my goal is still to find somebody, to take that, take on a position of CEO as well. But as of right now, I'm wearing dual hats, but again, it doesn't take the same amount of resources that Verus takes. Hope that makes sense.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Adam Stanley [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi, good afternoon Mark, Anshu, and Chris. I have actually two quick questions. One is about the GCC business having being called the workhorse of Verus Foods today. Are you able to add some color on the products that you're selling and the region as well as the customers that actually consume those products? And the next quick question is regarding the Texas facility. I noticed in the last release of that 10-Q, the Texas facility was not mentioned any leases part of the release. So is this owned the land or is this on the rental? Thank you.

Anshu Bhatnagar

So, thanks for the two questions. So, yes, with respect to the business in GCC, the way it's currently structured, I mean, historically we operated a little bit differently. But as of right now, most of our, all of our products are being sold on a wholesale basis.

The two main categories of products that we sell are frozen foods which consist of meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables and french fries. And the second is juices and other beverages that we're selling. Both of those are being sold through our wholesale channels. And we're not going directly into retail anymore. And we're not doing any of the food service business directly anymore. We've gotten out of those two lines almost a year ago. So everything that's being sold is on a wholesale basis.

With respect to the Texas facility, so the way we had structured this is we -- it is a lease facility and we haven't assigned the lease. We will see the assignment in the next Q, so we just assigned the lease over recently and even though everything was in place. We had a separate holding company that was holding the lease and until we were ready to move forward with the whole business unit. So that's now fully done. And Pachyderm Labs is set up as a company, and that has the lease, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Verus. So you'll see that in the next Q.

Thank you. Your next question comes from James Rhodes [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to know, if you can touch a little bit on the activity, I'd say recently, but I'm probably talking about in the last 90 days or so, regarding what's happening directly with the stock. You'd take the daylight today where we traded almost 200 million shares. I know you had commented on the last conference call that basically the stock is something that you really can't control. But as an investor who's been around in this company for a couple years now, we understand what has happened with the toxic situation. We understand that there has been some pressures that have been put on the stock, but it just seems to me that there's an abnormality going on. I just wondered if you can touch a little bit about what you see happening the increase in volume, to me it just can't be all retail. I just want to get your opinion on what you think is happening with the stock itself?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thanks for the question. Again, I'm not fully aware as to what happens on the back end. I don't actively trade stocks right now and that's not something I do. So I don't really follow the details of what's going on. It is that there has been some of the notes that had converted and they're fully converted at this point, but that's not really what's causing that volume. The volume is far higher than the amount of shares that had been convergence in the past. So a lot of that has to do with and my sort of feeling is this people trading on the on the stock, you have a liquid stock in a sub penny stock this liquid I mean, you'll see people created. Again, that's just my guess I'm not really sure what's going on. So I can't really comment on that.

Our next question comes from Matthew Carlyle [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Good job on this recent quarter where some companies went out of business and you are still a company, so that is a success for sure. My question really, I guess, kind of ties in with all of these. I know you said you guys are in talks with a second investor as far as that goes. Is there already a plan for funding the new CBD business? I know you said you already had 500,000 products delivered to the Texas facility, but on a going forward basis, do you guys already have a plan for funding new orders? And I guess the kind of follow-up to that would be is -- do you see any new convertible notes coming up anytime soon. And then we also have a convertible note, I believe that has big neat foods as the securing collateral. And I know, it wasn't a very large note at all. But I would like to know, I assume that you guys plan on paying that off, and then the notes that we have coming in July. I know you said, you intend on paying those off, but is the revenue and profit margin? Is that sufficient enough to be able to satisfy these notes without an Angel investor getting involved?

Anshu Bhatnagar

So, I guess with respect to the CBD business, so the first half a million and the product that we purchased, we've already paid for it and was paid, so that's paid in cash. And that's one of the reasons, we needed capital. And we have product that's going to start shipping sort of immediately. And so we will be generating cash, we have another order, that's a product that's still coming in. So we will be generating inventory, cash flow from that operations, immediately.

We are looking at getting additional financing that's not toxic in nature. And so that's something we're working on as well. So that's something where we hope to have in place in the near future more on a domestic line, which is far easier to get done and the international line. The problem so far was we didn't have enough AR to be able to set up the facility and with this new division. We should be in a good position to do that.

So with respect to the convertibles, again, we're in talks with we've spoken to the note holders and it is our intent to pay them off and they're willing to, they're okay to understand that and we're hoping that within before the notes are due, we'll be able to pay them off and they will not convert. So that's something we're working towards.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Dave Bracken [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, my question has two parts. So, you've kind of touched on one of them. I believe in your financial release you talked about, starting to focus more on core business and not pursuing new business deals. And then today, we find out that you are pursuing the CBD business. I'm just trying to see where you're heading with the business plan because the venture into TAM last quarter would such bring in some incredible revenue and it hasn't materialized. And now you're saying that's going to happen with CBD. And how do we know that, if what you say in the past business yield, it hasn't materialized with a lot of the deals actually failing?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

If you could touch on that, and then I'll just add one other thing. I want to ask about the compensation. It seems like it's been the main priority here lately. And I know that this takes care of Anshu's stock based compensation. But I know in the new deal, there is still stock based compensation available. I'm just wondering, if you can guarantee right now, no more stock based compensation or bonuses until the Company can actually show a profit?

Anshu Bhatnagar

So, the first part of the question, I guess, with respect to the core business, kind of like what I've said from day one, our core business, if we were to define what Verus does is we're basically a consumer products company. We sell products that consumers buy and channels that we can sell through and that's kind of what our core strength that we're trying to build. We're trying to build in that distribution channel that we can sell products through. We're not limiting those products to just food products or just a candy products or anything else. Anything that I can build, if I can build a good distribution network that I can push product through, that's really what the Company was built on.

Historically, we looked at other products that we haven't moved forward on including cosmetics and other lines because it opens up doors for us that are really where our strength lies. As far as TAM is concerned and the acquisition, if you really look at that, I kind of put into my early part of my call as well, we generated almost a million dollars in revenue in that. To me, that's a success, under no scenario what I look at, even if I don't do another dollar of revenue in TAM that was a great acquisition that paid for itself in the very first order. And I think it was fantastic for, especially considering the time that this was done, right. I mean, we didn't know what the economic industry would look like. And to be able to navigate that, with this acquisition at the perfect timing and to be able to generate revenue was a perfect timing.

The CBD business we've been looking at for, well over, probably close to a year now. We're taking our time, we don't announce these products just to put them out there. We wanted to make sure we had everything figured out. We have actually a fantastic distribution network already built up on this. We have the products already designed, developed, and sitting in an inventory. We'll put that out on Twitter probably later today or tomorrow and its revenue that we know we can generate. And that's really what we want to do. And again, building those distribution channels that really mattered to the Company that's really what we do. We're that logistics and Distribution Company for consumer products and CBD is no different. So it's really core of our business and that hasn't changed.

Again, starting the second part of your comment on the stock-based comp, I'm not sure where you're getting that comment about that. It doesn't take care of the problem. I mean, my understanding is that this sort of ends the additional comp that I'd be receiving that whole warrant concept of earn-out structures based on awards that goes away. And, just to further clarify that path, I mean, that was a cap that we put in place at 20% long ago. This was something I should have received long time ago. But the previous management, the way that structure was set up is why it was done the way it was done, but this actually solves that problem. And we won't be issuing any additional stock-based comp moving forward, at least for the foreseeable future. I mean, that's not something that we have any plans on doing.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Charles Wilson [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So, thank you so much for taking my question. I got to tell you, I'm not going to disguise this. It's been horrible since we lost the call on the last conference call up until this point in time. Everything was supposed to be shareholder friendly. That's all we talked about. All you talked about and it's been anything, but the communication has been horrible. Horrible, you promise communication and then I just told by Mark, oh, that was only during the times we were going to be laid on the financials. When my little kids get hurt or something, I pick them up and I give them a hug. You guys aren't anything for us. On Twitter, you should be putting out one little thing, this explains this, this explains that, nothing, crickets for all this time. And you know, that's not right, that's people putting their hard earned money, not to mention I got a customer that put his IRA money in this. So, I don't know what you guys are doing, but you sure haven't been shareholder friendly and [indiscernible]

Anshu Bhatnagar

Oh, sorry. I think -- yes, just to kind of answer that question. I mean, I definitely sympathize and I think we've tried to make an effort. I know Mark makes a point to respond to every email, every question that we get, and we've tried to communicate with everyone we can. But just putting every message or every response on Twitter is not something that, that kind of look favorably upon. So, we're trying to stay away from that.

And just because it just gets a lot of scrutiny and that's not something we want to do and use Twitter as a main mode of communication. So, I think the way we're going to continue to do this ism we'll keep putting out press releases as things happen. And in the meantime, Mark will respond to just about every email that he gets and every question that he gets.

We will move onto next question which comes from the line of Chris Peck [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much and you guys are doing a great job especially with everything happening in the world right now. What I really want to know is, where are we at with monitor group and them just focusing on their shares that they have? That's primary question I have for you.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thanks. Yes. So, I'm not really aware of where they are with their shares. I know they are a public company, so they file it on their Qs. I'm not -- I don't have that type of conversation. I'm not really in touch with them in that regard. So, I'm not -- we don't follow up on that.

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Cole Lawson [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, I just want to let you guys know we appreciate this call. We appreciate you out there available to us. A couple of quick questions, the CBD, are we going to expect a PR to come out on that since it's kind of released out?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Now where is that, is the CBD any relation with Andrew Garnock? Or are we just kind of venturing on our own? And sorry, one more, another quick thing, as far as the note holders, are we expecting, I know you said that, you're shooting to get an investor. Are you shooting to get an investor that's going to possibly take on all of the debt kind of like Andrew did last year?

Anshu Bhatnagar

All right, thanks for the question. So, yes, with respect to the PR, that's going to go out after this call and it will also be 8-K as well. So that will happen before PR should go out later today and 8-K should go before market opens tomorrow.

With respect to the CBD business and relationship with Andrew Garnock, there's no relationship between us working with Garnock, that's separate. And with respect to the debt, I'm not sure if we're going to be able to raise enough capital to pay off the entire debt, but at least as long as we can pay off enough to pay off anything that's coming up in the near future. That's something we're hoping to do.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joe Counter [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Anshu. My question involves the July 1st note that's upcoming. And what sort of guarantees can you give investors that this note is not going to default and we're not going to lose what we've invested in BLF. i.e., executing warrants, not paying yourself for this term. I was just wondering what sort of guarantees you thought for us as is due in six days.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes, I mean, there's no guarantee I can give, but it is something we're working on right now. And, we feel pretty good as right now, and we're hoping to get something in place, but there's no guarantee I can give at this point.

Thank you. Our last question comes from the line of Salim Higazi [ph], a Private Investor. Please proceed with your question. Salim, you're line is live. You may proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

I was on mute. Can you hear me?

Anshu Bhatnagar

Yes, we can here you.

Unidentified Analyst

Can we hear the CFO answer that last question? I think that's really a good place to end in my opinion.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Sure. Chris, do you want to take it?

Chris Cutchens

Sure. I mean, I guess for previous question before yours.

Unidentified Analyst

Based on the numbers you're seeing, with the note due in days. What can you tell investors?

Chris Cutchens

Yes, that we're continuing to stand behind what we've shared before and to secure the committed capital paid upon maturity. Our position hasn't changed.

Thank you. We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. So I'd like to turn the floor back over to Anshu Bhatnagar for any closing comments.

Anshu Bhatnagar

Thank you everyone. I realized this has been a challenging time for everyone, but with the right strategic moves, the future can be very bright. Retail activity is picking up significantly. So, we're going to be laser focused on our core business units this summer. Growth is going to come from some very familiar sources and some new sources. So, we will have our most diversified revenue in company history over the next several quarters.

Thank for joining us today.

