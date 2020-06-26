S&P 500 Weekly Update: Another COVID-19 Tantrum Weakens Stocks

The majority remains focused on the negatives while dismissing the positives. They are set up for failure.

"Common Sense is something everyone needs, few have, and none think they lack." …. Benjamin Franklin

This past weekend, we all welcomed the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and the official start to summer. It's obvious just like we have seen with the stock market this year, this summer will be different.

Given the recent rally in the equity market that temporarily got the S&P 500 back into positive territory last week, it is hard not to hope for the same sharp rebound in the economy. But the economy is not the equity market, and it appears there are still "many miles to go", likely not until after next summer, for the economy to return to its pre-COVID-19 growth levels.

The percentage increase in nationwide identified cases went up for the first time in several weeks. Upticks in cases and hospitalizations like those we have seen in some states over the last two weeks will likely continue in different states at varying times over the next several months. Public health leaders across the country are playing an extended game of stamping-out-fires, where clusters of the virus will pop up; they do their jobs and control the spread, only to have new cases pop up elsewhere.

Unless we somehow allow the COVID-19 issue to spiral out of control, this too will fade back into the background again. However, we should expect to hear plenty of news about more clusters, outbreaks, etc. The world has not defeated COVID-19, rather various nations have reduced its ferocity somewhat, ensuring national health systems won't be overrun.

The focus will turn to whether the economic data will either stall or continue to improve. After that concern, second-quarter earnings will take center stage as a potential catalyst for the market. The bottom line, investors will have to deal with all of the knee-jerk sell-offs due to the COVID-19 issue. The link between the virus headlines and the stock market has resurfaced, and for some, that raises the FEAR levels again. Anyone taking that emotional route is letting the market control them.

Investors have short memories; they forget where the S&P and other indices have come from. Markets do NOT go up in a straight line, especially in an economic recovery that will be questioned every step of the way. Any market weakness should not be a surprise. The staunchest of market Bulls realized that the reopening of the economy would not go smoothly. There would be pitfalls along the way. Well, here we are.

The "coronavirus" news wasn't all that positive over the weekend, but the stock market shook off all of the sour headlines related to rising COVID-19 case counts and a late-day rally pushed the S&P to a 0.65% gain. The Nasdaq kept on trucking with yet another record closing high. The day also saw Gold prices near multi-year highs, and the 10-year yield remained below 0.70%.

The strength continued as there was no turnaround on Tuesday. The S&P gapped up and closed with a gain of 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded its seventh straight days of gains with its 21st all-time closing high for the year. Technology continues to rule, yet most of the talk is about "airlines", and "cruise lines" are struggling. The latter got buried this week. This stock market has been about "what is" instead of "what might be".

Market weakness stepped up on Wednesday as the attention turned back to Dr. Fauci, the increase in COVID-19 cases, and whether parts of the economy were going to be closed down again. The Dow and S&P 500 both dropped over 2.5% suffering the worst day in two weeks. Small caps fell even more sharply with the Russell 2000 dropping 3.45%. The Nasdaq winning streak ended with a 2% loss on the day. It was pure "risk-off" with crude oil falling 5.7% moving back below the $40 level. Bond yields were also lower, while gold pulled back after reaching a seven and a half year high.

The BEARS pressed the issue at the open on Thursday, but couldn't keep any downside momentum going. After a successful test of support, the indices reversed and move higher despite the constant barrage of negative news out of the COVID-19 "hotspot" states. The S&P finished up 1.1% on the day, by posting the biggest last hour gain for the index since April 17th. Utilities were the only sector to fall, while Financials outperformed thanks to the strong performance of the banks after the FDIC loosened some rules. Crude oil was up over $1 and Treasury yields fell.

A "mixed" opening on Friday as investors digested both the "news" and the gains racked up on Thursday. The BEARS gained control with the negative COVID-19 news acting as a tailwind, turning the session into an outright rout for the BULLS. COVID-19 concerns were the issue sending all of the major indices lower. The S&P fell 2.4%, while the Dow 30 dropped nearly 3% on the day.

All of the reasons for selling sounded feasible, but perhaps, there were other factors mixed in. With stocks outperforming in the last 2 months, it would not be a surprise to see the major institutions do some rebalancing and window-dressing as June draws to a close. Give them a "scary" headline and the wheels were set in motion. It is always good to add a dash of common sense to block out the emotion. That helps in tackling the intricate market situations that investors face today.

The Tug of war continues.

Economy

Q1 GDP was unrevised at -5.0% in the third look at the data and compares to -4.8% in the Advance number, and 2.1% in Q4 2019.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index was +2.61 in May, up from -17.89 in April. All four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in May, and all four categories increased from April. The index's three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved up to -6.65 in May from -7.50 in April.

The Richmond Federal Reserve Bank updated its monthly data on manufacturing activity in the region this week. The report showed manufacturing activity was unchanged in June as the index rose to 0 from -27 in May. That was the first non-contractionary reading since March. Additionally, the 27-point month-over-month increase was the largest one month gain on record. That follows a very strong reading in May when it rose by 26 points, which at the time tied March of 2016 for the largest on record.

Adjusted for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 46.8 in June, up from 37.0 in May, indicating that the rate of contraction slowed further from April's record low. The decrease was the softest since February before the pandemic escalated.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

"The flash PMI data showed the US economic downturn abating markedly in June. The second quarter started with an alarming rate of collapse but output and jobs are now falling at far more modest rates in both the manufacturing and service sectors. The improvement will fuel hopes that the economy can return to growth in the third quarter." "However, although brief, the downturn has been fiercer than anything seen previously, leaving a deep scar which will take a long time to heal. We anticipate that the US economy will contract by just over 8% in 2020. The coming months will, therefore, see the focus turn to just how much recovery momentum the economy can muster to recoup this lost output." "Any return to growth will be prone to losing momentum due to persistently weak demand for many goods and services, linked in turn to ongoing social distancing, high unemployment and uncertainty about the outlook, curbing spending by businesses and households. The recovery could also be derailed by new waves of virus infections. Continual vigilance by the Fed, US Treasury, and health authorities will, therefore, be required to keep any recovery on track."

The U.S. personal income report beat estimates, with a -4.2% May income drop after a revised 10.8% April surge that left a higher income path through this dynamic period of CARES Act payments than assumed. Analysts saw an 8.1% May consumption bounce that fell short of assumptions, but the May level was close to estimates thanks to a big April spending boost that left a -12.2% drop. Personal Spending for May increased month over month by 8.2%. The estimate was for a 9.2% gain.

The final June University of Michigan sentiment survey revealed a downwardly-revised headline rise to 78.1 (was 78.9) from 72.3 in May and an 8-year low of 71.8 in April, versus a 2-year high of 101.0 in February and a 14-year high of 101.4 in March of 2018. The June rise was the largest in four years. Despite the huge March-April Michigan sentiment plunge, the declines stalled at levels that are still in expansion territory and well above prior recession readings. Analysts have since seen an up-tilt in confidence in May and June, and this resilience in confidence will be supportive for consumer spending as the shutdowns are lifted.

Jobless claims declined for a record 12th straight week. While they're moving in the right direction, over those same 12 weeks, claims have exceeded consensus forecasts nine times. Seasonally adjusted claims totaled 1.48 million, which was down 60K from a revised 1.54 million last week.

While that 60K decline was larger than the 26K decline the previous week, the rate of improvement in jobless claims remains toned down from what was observed over the past few months.

Existing-Home Sales marked a three-month decline in sales as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Each of the four major regions witnessed dips in month-over-month and year-over-year sales, with the Northeast experiencing the greatest month-over-month drop.

Total existing-home sales that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops, slumped 9.7% from April to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 3.91 million in May. Overall, sales fell year-over-year, down 26.6% from a year ago (5.33 million in May 2019).

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist;

"Sales completed in May reflect contract signings in March and April, during the strictest times of the pandemic lockdown and hence the cyclical low point. Home sales will surely rise in the upcoming months with the economy reopening, and could even surpass one-year-ago figures in the second half of the year."

The median existing-home price for all housing types in May was $284,600, up 2.3% from May 2019 ($278,200), as prices increased in every region. May's national price increase marks 99 straight months of year-over-year gains.

Total housing inventory at the end of May totaled 1.55 million units, up 6.2% from April, and down 18.8% from one year ago (1.91 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 4.8-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 4.0 months in April and up from the 4.3-month figure recorded in May 2019.

"New home construction needs to robustly ramp up in order to meet rising housing demand. Otherwise, home prices will rise too fast and hinder first-time buyers, even at a time of record-low mortgage rates."

Global Economy

The WTO offers a bit of optimism with its official forecast for global trade now "unlikely" to see its most pessimistic case, and forecasts are for a robust rebound in global trade in 2021.

However, the IMF wasn't so optimistic as they now estimate a contraction of 4.9% in the global gross domestic product in 2020, lower than the 3% fall it predicted in April.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a more negative impact on activity in the first half of 2020 than anticipated, and the recovery is projected to be more gradual than previously forecast."

The fund also downgraded its GDP forecast for 2021. It now expects a growth rate of 5.4% from the 5.8% forecast made in April.

The flash IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI rose further from an all-time low of 13.6 seen back in April, surging to 47.5 in June from 31.9 in May. The 15.6-point rise was by far the largest in the survey history except for May's record increase. The latest gain took the PMI to its highest since February, though it still indicated an overall decline in business output.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

"The flash eurozone PMI indicated another substantial easing of the region's downturn in June. Output and demand are still falling but no longer collapsing. While second-quarter GDP is still likely to have dropped at an unprecedented rate, the rise in the PMI adds to expectations that the lifting of lockdown restrictions will help bring the downturn to an end as we head into the summer." "France has even staged a tentative return to growth, albeit having suffered a steeper decline at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic than Germany. Germany and the rest of the euro area meanwhile saw welcome moderations in rates of decline." "However, with the timing of a return to normal still something that can only be speculated upon, and virus-related restrictions likely to continue to hit many businesses for the rest of the year, we remain very cautious of the strength and sustainability of any economic rebound."

Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI;

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index, which is based on approximately 85% of usual monthly replies - rose to 47.6 in June, from 30.0 in May. The latest reading was below the 50.0 no-change thresholds, but signaled the slowest pace of decline since the start of the downturn in March.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

"June's PMI data add to signs that the economy looks likely to return to growth in the third quarter, especially given the further planned easing of the lockdown from 4th July. June saw a record rise in the PMI for a second successive month, confirming that the economy is moving closer to stabilizing after the worst of the immediate economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic was felt back in April." "However, while confidence is rising that the economy will soon return to growth as the lockdown continues to ease, the longer-term recovery prospects remain highly uncertain. Some of the recent gains in the PMI reflect short-term bounces as businesses returned to work, but demand clearly remains weak, as indicated by a further steep decline in backlogs of orders and an ongoing fall in new orders. Many COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing measures will also need to stay in place until an effective treatment or vaccine is available, curbing demand in a variety of service sectors in particular. "Uncertainty over recovery prospects and job prospects also mean demand for many goods, especially non-essential big-ticket items, is likely to remain weak for many months, with Brexit uncertainty also continuing to cast a shadow over the economy. "Our forecasting team, therefore, expects the economy to contract by 11.9% this year before expanding by a relatively modest 4.9% in 2021, which is far more cautious than the 15% surge anticipated in 2021 by the Bank of England."

The Political Scene

The U.S. is weighing new tariffs on $3.1B of imports from France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K.

This past week, a Sienna College poll that the New York Times ran with shows a commanding 14-point lead for Joe Biden over Trump, with pluralities supporting Biden across almost all major demographic groups. This is just one poll, and it's early, but it's showing such large margins across so many groups and with fewer negatives for Biden than Trump that it begs the question: where will Trump find the votes?

Betting markets are pricing 334 electoral college votes for Democrats at present, with the President underwater in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, as well as Michigan and Pennsylvania. If Democrats retake Pennsylvania (68% currently) and Michigan (72%), they only need to flip one other state to win, and a tie (with Maine and Nebraska's EC votes being split) is a real possibility. But with a 14-point margin in national polls, winning sunbelt swing states and Wisconsin will prove difficult for the President.

Federated Research reports; Enthusiasm-Trump's trump card.

"A CNN poll found among those favoring Biden, 60% said they were voting against Trump, compared to only 37% who said they were voting for Biden. Among those who said they're supporting Trump, 70% said they were voting for the president, while only 27% said they were voting against Biden. According to The Hill, the candidate who has led on enthusiasm has won every presidential election since 1988, including in 2016."

The Fed

The 10-year Treasury bottomed at 0.40% over the worldwide fears that are present. The 10-year note yield rallied off those lows to 1.18%. A trading range under 1% was then established. After making a run to the top of that range earlier in the month, the 10-year drifted back down as COVID FEAR gripped the market and closed trading at 0.64%, falling 0.06% for the week.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 47 basis points today.

Sentiment

"The Millennials are trading on Robinhood ", "The Millennials are trading on Robinhood". "There is exuberance everywhere".

Really?

AAII sentiment continues to see the Bulls in a minority position.

Source: AAII

That's back-to-back weeks where Bulls were under 25%. Bullish and bearish sentiment is back to the lowest/highest levels since May 14th. After that date, the S&P then went on to rally from S&P 2,852 to S&P 3,232 or 13%.

Fundstrat Research says 30% of baby boomers went to 100% cash during the sell-off. They control 76% of $100 Trillion of U.S. household net worth, or $76 Trillion.

Crude Oil

Crude oil prices traded back above $41 per barrel for the first time since March 9th when Russia and Saudi Arabia started their price war, before dropping back recently on global demand concerns. It has been a wild trip over the last three and a half months as prices have seen a round trip of around $80 lower and higher during that span.

Source: Bespoke

Crude oil inventories rose again this week, with stockpiles excluding strategic reserves now totaling a record high of 540.7 million barrels. That build comes on a large ramp-up in domestic production which rose for the first time in eleven weeks. Domestic production rose 0.5 million barrels/day to 11 mm bbls/day.

In addition to increased production, gasoline inventories drew on much stronger demand. Demand for gasoline came in at 8.61 million barrels/day, which is about 89% of the five-year average for the current week of the year. As a result, this led refinery throughput to rise for a sixth consecutive week.

The price of crude oil closed trading at $38.26, falling $1.30 on the week.

The Technical Picture

The S&P 500 has drifted down to the lower end of its June trading range, between 2,965 and 3,230. Whichever way the index breaks from here, it is likely to see a decent amount of follow-through as an upside move would warrant "chasing" by investors suffering from FOMO (fear of missing out). A break down through support would likely trigger fear selling among weak-handed "longs".

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

More sideways action or a deep decline that once again will test the resolve of the Bulls? No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Leon Tuey

"Some seers claim the market is in a bubble. How can there be a bubble when investors have grossly underweighted equities and are sitting on record cash ($4.6 trillion)? Also, only three months ago, investors panicked. Moreover, objective sentiment measures do not support this bubble talk."

Consumers aren't the only group sitting on cash;

Opinions; "Right-wing", "Left-Wing", they both bring out controversy.

Then. others use common sense by observing all of the data available.

The COVID-19 headlines are about as scary as they were in March. Except this isn't March, it is the end of June, and the "knowledge base" on how to deal with COVID-19 has grown exponentially.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Some select stocks/sectors are not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, and they will continue to outperform. No need to try and outguess, outsmart the market, by going overboard on stocks that look "cheap". They look cheap because there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the economic situation. Their earnings picture is very cloudy. These economically sensitive areas of the market will rally from time to time, but they will take a lot of time to eventually rebound back to levels seen before the health crisis hit.

Some good news for the financial sector announced this past week.

U.S. banking regulators have eased restrictions created in the aftermath of the Great Recession. FDIC officials said they are loosening the restrictions from the Volcker Rule, allowing banks to more easily make large investments into venture capital.

The companies will also be able to avoid setting aside cash for derivatives trades between different affiliates of the same firm. This move could free up billions of dollars for the industry.

After conducting the latest bank stress tests, the Fed tells banks they must keep Q3 dividends at Q2 levels and forbids them from buying back shares in Q3 to preserve capital. It's also requiring that banks re-evaluate their longer-term capital plans.

"All large banks will be required to resubmit and update their capital plans later this year to reflect current stresses, which will help firms re-assess their capital needs and maintain strong capital planning practices during this period of uncertainty," the Fed said in its statement.

The Fed also said;

"The board will conduct additional analysis each quarter to determine if adjustments to this response are appropriate. As for the actual stress tests, results show that all large banks remain strongly capitalized."

It also won't object to five foreign banks whose capital planning practices were evaluated as part of the stress tests.

Investors applauded the easing of the Volcker rule and Financial stocks rallied. However, they took the stress test announcements as negative and sold off hard. I believe the latter price action was a wild overreaction.

So far this year, we have weathered the COVID-19 storm with some fairly consistent "calls" on the equity markets that have kept investor portfolios stable. The one that is a standout this year avoided selling at the panic lows.

Then, as the rally ensued, we took the approach that, given the broader backdrop, probabilities suggest that any pullback that may develop is likely to be relatively shallow and short-lived. On an intraday basis, the last drawdown on a closing basis here in June was 5%. Looking at the big picture there was no reason to view that decline as anything more than profit-taking in a market that indeed was overbought in the short term.

As such, investors should not be startled by market consolidation and would instead be encouraged to use it as an opportunity to look for opportunities. Some thought and still believe that strategy to be a foolhardy approach, given the economic outlook. The majority of investors remain unconvinced of this rally, and I don't recall in my many years of managing money ever seeing a market top characterized by record cash on the sidelines with the market sentiment in the dumps. Therefore, it is hard to be convinced we have seen the "top".

Anyone that looked at the Global PMI data reported this past week understands why the global market has rebounded and remained somewhat resilient in the last month or so. Given where we are in the slow process of "re-opening", the economic data is relatively strong. Now, it will be whether the latest increase in COVID-19 cases here in some states in the U.S. will put a damper on the situation and snuff out some of the green shoots.

Investors that avoid the whipsaws and remain in control of the market situation have reaped the rewards by not getting too stretched in any one direction. The market has led them to a nice quiet place in the sun where opportunities were just begging to be uncovered. They also understand there is plenty of work and improvement that needs to be done. We all realize bad news sells better than good news. That's why the headlines are always full of bad news.

It is quite obvious that there will be pitfalls and speedbumps along the way. In order to keep the situation balanced, successful investors look and account for the positives. They realize when assessing the markets, ALL of the data needs to be mixed into the strategy bowl to come up with a successful recipe and not a poisonous brew.

The glass-half-empty view says it time to be wary of a stock market that could be setting up for a steep decline. The glass-half-full view is looking around for opportunities that can thrive in this challenging environment. At the moment, I remain on the lookout for those opportunities, and this past week uncovered a few that could turn out to be gems.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week, I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client's situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore, I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Be well!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me.



IT IS NOT A BUY AND HOLD STRATEGY. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as each individual situation is unique.



Hopefully, it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel calmer, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die.



Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time. The goal of this article is to help you with your thought process based on the lessons I have learned over the last 35+ years. Although it would be nice, we can't expect to capture each and every short-term move.