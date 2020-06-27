We divided the DIP financing into two types of investors. Those who are current stockholders will prefer to convert DIP debt into new equity, while the remainder will prefer debt.

LATAM Airlines Group's (OTCPK:LTMAQ) financial strength has weakened because of the air traffic restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The analyst consensus forecast for this year a -67% EBITDA growth and 18.5x Net Debt/EBITDA.

The combination of liquidity constraints and lack of financing options made the company file for Chapter 11 in the US on May 26. Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and the United States operations were included in the filling. This process would allow the company to resize its operations to the new demand environment and reorganize its balance sheets so that LMTAQ would emerge more agile, resilient, and with lower leverage.

The company's primary goal is to continue its operations, negotiate with stakeholders, and avoid filing for Chapter 7. We believe LTMAQ's leadership in the Latin American aviation industry will help them to keep operating the company but in detriment of current equity holders and probably some creditors.

After presenting the request, LTMAQ has the right to propose a reorganization plan during the next 120 days, extendable up to 18 months. To be accepted the proposal by the court, it must be in the best interests of its creditors. This means that creditors' payment needs to be at least the same amount they would receive if the company is liquidated. It is essential to mention that creditors' payment could be lower than their initial claim.

Advisors

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Claro & Cia are the legal advisors, while FTI Consulting and PJT Partners are the strategic advisor and financial advisor, respectively.

Subsidiaries out of the equation

Subsidiaries in Argentina, Paraguay, and Brazil do not participate in the procedure because of their specific financial situation. Last week, Argentina's operations were suspended by the company attributing the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's lack of response. Due to its relevance, we are adjusting LTMAQ's financial statements by excluding Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay operations from this analysis.

Debtor-in-possession

LTMAQ has secured the financial support of Cueto and Amaro families (21.5% of total common shares), and Qatar Airways (10% of total common shares). They will provide up to $900M in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing. Moreover, the company announced that it is looking to secure more DIP debt in the range of $1.0B to $1.5B. The company hired LarrainVial.

Additionally, Costa Verde Aeronautica, an investment vehicle of Cueto and Amaro families, announced an extraordinary shareholder meeting at the end of this month. The main proposal is to raise CLP150B ($183.3M) to participate in the DIP financing. Also, Grupo Bethia (4.1% of total common shares) has announced that it will propose to their shareholders, the sale of its position in LTMAQ in order to participate in the DIP financing as well.

These announcements could be used as an indication that numerous current shareholders are trying to become first lien creditors in the waterfall restructuring. Also, the statements reinforce our belief that existing shareholders are worried about being wiped out after the restructuration. A DIP position guarantees a sit on the table (usually as a debtholder) from the new company.

Last week, some newspapers stated that BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Macquarie Group, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), and Moneda Asset Management are informally discussing its potential participation in the DIP debt.

In parallel, LTMAQ is in discussions with governments from Chile, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru to assist in additional sourcing financing, protect jobs where possible, and minimize disruption to its operations.

Illustrative valuation

Based on market EBITDA estimates (excluding Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay), we calculate a tentative new enterprise value of $7.1B.

We are using a Target EV/EBITDA of 6.0x. We believe that the valuation of this Chapter 11 process should be in line with its North American peers (6.1x average EV/EBITDA 2021). Also, we are using a Target Debt/EBITDA of 2.0x. North American peers have a 2.7x Debt/EBITDA ratio for 2021. Usually, companies are forced to have low leverage after Chapter 11.

Using these two assumptions, we estimate a $2.7B new market cap, which is remarkably lower in comparison to current liability claims. Based on these estimates, the deficiency claim is around $11.4B. We are using total liabilities (excluding Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay) since all creditors have claims in Chapter 11, not only the financial creditors.

Waterfall

We are assuming a $2.0B DIP debt, current market capitalization, and a 50% rejection of its current operating leases. Based on these, we estimate total claims of $14.9B. It is essential to mention that any rejection of operating leases will be under Cape Town Convention terms, a framework that standardizes transactions involving movable property across countries.

We believe that if the company is liquidated, there would not be enough value for current shareholders. We think this explains why Cueto and Amaro families, Qatar Airways, and later, the Bethia Group are willing to commit a DIP financing.

Based on our estimates, we believe that current shareholders would be wiped out, and there would be no recovery value for third lien and second-lien creditors. Also, we estimate that first-lien debtholders could receive close to 79% in a combination of debt and new equity. We divided the DIP financing into two types of investors. Those who are current stockholders will prefer to convert DIP debt into new equity, while the remainder will prefer debt. The waterfall could look like this:

Our estimates indicate that the new equity structure and the new balance sheet could look like this:

Short sell

We believe LTMAQ is a great name for a short sale:

The airline industry is going through difficult times. Highly leveraged company could be forced to go out from Chapter 11 with low leverage. DIP financing holders and current debtholders have a priority on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LTMAQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.