The economic downturn may affect it in the coming one to two years, but then, I expect it to return to being a solid performer as a business.

The housing sector in the U.K. has had a wobble this year, with the lockdown and uncertainty about the impact of any sustained economic downturn on the construction sector. However, the U.K. remains committed to building swathes of new housing, and I do not foresee that even a strong recession would have a sustained deep negative influence on construction levels. So, while there may be some bumps in coming months, I think a good way to play the construction sector in the U.K. is through some suppliers, of which Howden Joinery group (OTCPK:HWDJF, OTCPK:HWDJY) is one.

Howden Joinery: A Focused Business in Trade Joinery and Kitchens

Several decades ago, I had an ill-fated investment in the DIY retailer MFI. Despite a significant presence and trade, they seemed to lurch from one disappointment to another. While their retail business was a source of endless problems, the bright spot was their trade joinery business, Howdens. I often thought it would be better to break Howdens out from the ill-starred MFI group and let it run as a standalone business, as it seemed to be more stable and better positioned (the MFI brand was always a problem in the consumer market, where it had a fairly weak reputation).

That ultimately happened, and today's business is the parent company of Howdens Joinery. It is basically a business of two related parts, one being as a supplier to the smaller end of the joinery trade, and one as a kitchen supplier to the trade.

The business is concentrated in the U.K., with a second smaller business in France and Belgium. 736 depots are in the British Isles, with just 27 in France and Belgium, so it is close to a U.K. pure play. It has closed its former business in Germany and the Netherlands. Its 2019 non-UK depot revenue was only £33.3 million (2% of total), so I suspect the non-U.K. operation is an organisational distraction.

A Growth Business

There has been an uptick in construction in the U.K. since around 2013, although some of this (commercial offices, for example) is less likely to have impact on Howdens' business. However, housing continues to be high on the public agenda, and the perceived housing shortage in the U.K. (I say "perceived" because, personally, I don't think there is a housing shortage, just the wrong mindset and expectations from the U.K. population around housing, but that's not the view that shapes housing policy) means that there will continue to be significant new housing starts whatever happens to the economy. Construction was brought out of lockdown early, which illustrates the point.

In any case, for the kitchen business especially, presumably, a lot of Howdens' custom is from builders refitting existing properties, not new builds. This could be subject to more of a hit in an economic downturn, if consumers postpone non-essential capital-heavy work on their home such as kitchen refits.

Whatever the impact in the coming year or two, I assess that Howdens remains well-positioned for long-term growth. Since the last economic downturn, it has done a good job of growing revenues consistently without sacrificing profitability.

This has translated into consistent EPS growth.

Trade not Retail Profitability Rates

One of the things I like about Howdens is that it has some of the benefits of a retail stock: regular customers, some geographic benefits, brand preference and so on, but at more attractive profit margins. Its current margins, at over 16%, are impressive.

The company has also recently been trying out a new store format, which ought to improve margins further if successful.

A Growing but Conservative Dividend Policy

In good years, Howdens has grown the dividend payout strongly. It has also maintained dividend coverage typically between two and three, which I regard as conservative.

However, when there is a trade downturn, as, for example, after the last financial crisis in 2009 and 2010, it did not declare a dividend. It has done this again during the present downturn, announcing in late March that it would not payout its final dividend for 2019, and also would suspend share buybacks (source).

That had little impact on the shares, which may already have factored in such a possibility. However, based on the 2009-10 experience, it may be that Howdens cancels its next several dividends in due course. If it does, that could well lead to a downward rerating of the shares, which I would regard as a possible buying opportunity.

Howdens has a Solid Balance Sheet

So far, so good: Howdens is a solidly run business, growing revenues and earnings, with solid dividend cover. On top of that, I feel reassured that it can weather an economic storm because it has taken a conservative policy towards funding.

Howdens maintains a strong balance sheet. At the end of 2019, its cash and cash equivalents (£267.4 million) outstripped its current liabilities. It retains a net cash position. It also maintains an undrawn committed borrowing facility of £140 million.

A Fair Price for a Solid Business

Unsurprisingly, the strength of Howdens' business has been reflected in a long run upwards in its shares, tempered by this year's market downturn.

Currently, it is on a P/E of around 16, which I find a little high. However, the business is well run and has good medium- to long-term prospects. If it goes below 400p again this year, I will regard it as a buy.

Conclusion: Howdens is One for the 2020-21 Watchlist

I like the way Howdens has a simple story, is consistent, and is conservative in how it funds itself and rewards shareholders. I expect a bumpy ride in the short term as a result of overall market sentiment and possible economic downturn. If the shares fall below 400p again, I think they will represent good value in a high-quality investment.

