Don't Buy Falling Financials, Buy These Stocks Instead

The Federal Reserve's financial stress test results increase risk of credit tightening and dividend cuts, and that should make most investors uneasy about buying banks. Fiscal and monetary policy could ease the burden of rising delinquency and default rates resulting from job losses and slower economic growth, but investors hate uncertainty, and without clarity, financials remain too risky to buy relative to other sectors and industries.

A bank bust?

Yesterday, the Federal Reserve told banks to rein in plans for dividend increases and stock buybacks following stress testing that evaluated their ability to weather a V-shaped, U-shaped, or W-shaped economic recovery. The results are worrisome because financial institutions could face a $560 billion to $700 billion headwind from loan losses.

In fact, the potential risk of losses was enough to prompt regulators to take action to "ensure large banks remain resilient despite the economic uncertainty from the coronavirus event". Specifically, large banks will need to:

Suspend share buybacks;

Cap dividend payouts;

Tie future dividends to trailing earnings; and

Resubmit capital plans again in Q4.

The moves are particularly onerous. Banks are staples in income portfolios, and rising risk of lower dividend payouts could cause many dividend investors to avoid the sector. The drop in demand for shares is compounded by eliminating share repurchases, which big banks have relied upon heavily to return money to investors. Approximately 70% of money returned to shareholders has been done through buybacks, according to the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve has a path to lifting these restrictions, but it's dependent on banks' capital plans and their ability to generate profit. For instance, dividend payouts can't exceed trailing four quarter earnings, so second-quarter losses could cause problems into 2021. Given the size of potential losses under stress test scenarios, current reserves, and loan default rates during past recessions, there are a lot of unknowns that most investors are best avoiding when it comes to bank stocks. In short, if you want to buy banks now, you're going to have to assume current reserves are already adequate, and currently, that's a tough argument to prove.

Top sectors to buy

Large-cap and mid-cap financials have been near the bottom of our weekly sector ranking throughout the second quarter, and they remain weak relative to other areas of the market with more clarity, including technology and healthcare.

Our sector ranking reflects aggregated individual scores our system awards to approximately 1,500 highly liquid stocks. The approach grades stocks based on seven factors explained more here, but particularly interesting in the coming week will be the impact of seasonality. We'll be rolling scores to reflect the past 10 years of third-quarter performance soon, so we could see sector shifts in the coming weeks. Although this could provide some support to financials, money flow, and earnings have a bigger impact in our system, so investors needing exposure to financials are best off focusing on small cap, where the basket scores better, or non-bank plays, such as financial data providers or insurance.

Overall, you're still likely to have better luck finding alpha in technology or within defensive buckets, such as healthcare and consumer goods, regardless of market cap.

Top stocks to buy now

Our system scores individual stocks based on the following key drivers of price:

Forward earnings growth expectations,

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,

Insider buying,

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,

Contra-trend short interest analysis, and

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, high-scoring stocks can produce significant excess returns.

For example, the S&P 500 has had a historic run since our "The Best Stocks To Buy - 'Is It Over?' Edition" article on March 20, returning an incredible 34.9%, yet the 24 stocks we highlighted in that article are up an even more incredible 37.4%. And that excess wasn't because of names in white-hot industries, like software-as-a-service. In fact, four of the five best performers from the list weren't technology stocks.

Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.

What are the top stocks today? This week, we shared over 100 stocks with our members, including these 65 stocks, sorted by sector.

Best Scoring 6/25/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basics FMC Corporation (FMC) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 100 92.5 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 100 91.25 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 90 81.25 Commercial Metals Company (CMC) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 85 63.75 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) BASIC MATERIALS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS 85 77.5 Consumer goods The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 110 107.5 Polaris Inc. (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 100 103.75 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 85 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 95 86.25 Pool Corporation (POOL) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 95 92.5 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 90 83.75 Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 90 87.5 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 85 81.25 Freshpet (FRPT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 82.5 Energy Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 85 81.25 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 85 80 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 80 97.5 Financials KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 100 92.5 Visa Inc. (V) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 92.5 PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 98.75 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 91.25 Moody's Corporation (MCO) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 95 93.75 Healthcare Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 105 103.75 Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 105 90 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 97.5 McKesson Corporation (MCK) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION 100 92.5 Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 91.25 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 97.5 Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 97.5 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 97.5 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 91.25 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 98.75 Industrials Exponent Inc. (EXPO) INDUSTRIALS CONSULTING SERVICES 105 103.75 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 103.75 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 100 98.75 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 100 96.25 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) INDUSTRIALS ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT & PARTS 90 82.5 REITs/Real Estate Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 100 100 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 95 93.75 American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) REITS REITS-SPECIALTY 95 93.75 CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) REITS REAL ESTATE SERVICES 95 80 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 90 87.5 Services Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 115 111.25 Medifast, Inc. (MED) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 105 103.75 Equifax Inc. (EFX) SERVICES CONSULTING SERVICES 105 103.75 Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 105 101.25 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 97.5 Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 100 97.5 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 97.5 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 92.5 Baozun Inc. (BZUN) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 75 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 93.75 Technology Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 103.75 Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 90 Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 105 103.75 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 100 92.5 CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 100 98.75 Intuit Inc. (INTU) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 91.25 Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 100 Appian Corporation (APPN) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 96.25 Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 97.5 BlackLine, Inc. (BL) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 98.75 Utilities Terraform Power (TERP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS 100 92.5 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) UTILITIES UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED 80 93.75 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) UTILITIES UTILITIES-RENEWABLE 80 58.75

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, MNST, V, DXCM, ILMN, NFLX, EA, CRM, ADBE, AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.