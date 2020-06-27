Don't Buy Falling Financials, Buy These Stocks Instead
Stress test results put the brakes on banking stocks.
Healthcare and technology are better sectors for alpha-generating ideas.
Top stocks to add to watch lists now.
The Federal Reserve's financial stress test results increase risk of credit tightening and dividend cuts, and that should make most investors uneasy about buying banks. Fiscal and monetary policy could ease the burden of rising delinquency and default rates resulting from job losses and slower economic growth, but investors hate uncertainty, and without clarity, financials remain too risky to buy relative to other sectors and industries.
A bank bust?
Yesterday, the Federal Reserve told banks to rein in plans for dividend increases and stock buybacks following stress testing that evaluated their ability to weather a V-shaped, U-shaped, or W-shaped economic recovery. The results are worrisome because financial institutions could face a $560 billion to $700 billion headwind from loan losses.
In fact, the potential risk of losses was enough to prompt regulators to take action to "ensure large banks remain resilient despite the economic uncertainty from the coronavirus event". Specifically, large banks will need to:
- Suspend share buybacks;
- Cap dividend payouts;
- Tie future dividends to trailing earnings; and
- Resubmit capital plans again in Q4.
The moves are particularly onerous. Banks are staples in income portfolios, and rising risk of lower dividend payouts could cause many dividend investors to avoid the sector. The drop in demand for shares is compounded by eliminating share repurchases, which big banks have relied upon heavily to return money to investors. Approximately 70% of money returned to shareholders has been done through buybacks, according to the Federal Reserve.
The Federal Reserve has a path to lifting these restrictions, but it's dependent on banks' capital plans and their ability to generate profit. For instance, dividend payouts can't exceed trailing four quarter earnings, so second-quarter losses could cause problems into 2021. Given the size of potential losses under stress test scenarios, current reserves, and loan default rates during past recessions, there are a lot of unknowns that most investors are best avoiding when it comes to bank stocks. In short, if you want to buy banks now, you're going to have to assume current reserves are already adequate, and currently, that's a tough argument to prove.
Top sectors to buy
Large-cap and mid-cap financials have been near the bottom of our weekly sector ranking throughout the second quarter, and they remain weak relative to other areas of the market with more clarity, including technology and healthcare.
Our sector ranking reflects aggregated individual scores our system awards to approximately 1,500 highly liquid stocks. The approach grades stocks based on seven factors explained more here, but particularly interesting in the coming week will be the impact of seasonality. We'll be rolling scores to reflect the past 10 years of third-quarter performance soon, so we could see sector shifts in the coming weeks. Although this could provide some support to financials, money flow, and earnings have a bigger impact in our system, so investors needing exposure to financials are best off focusing on small cap, where the basket scores better, or non-bank plays, such as financial data providers or insurance.
Overall, you're still likely to have better luck finding alpha in technology or within defensive buckets, such as healthcare and consumer goods, regardless of market cap.
Top stocks to buy now
Our system scores individual stocks based on the following key drivers of price:
- Forward earnings growth expectations,
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates,
- Insider buying,
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow,
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation,
- Contra-trend short interest analysis, and
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Since stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, high-scoring stocks can produce significant excess returns.
For example, the S&P 500 has had a historic run since our "The Best Stocks To Buy - 'Is It Over?' Edition" article on March 20, returning an incredible 34.9%, yet the 24 stocks we highlighted in that article are up an even more incredible 37.4%. And that excess wasn't because of names in white-hot industries, like software-as-a-service. In fact, four of the five best performers from the list weren't technology stocks.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
What are the top stocks today? This week, we shared over 100 stocks with our members, including these 65 stocks, sorted by sector.
|Best Scoring
|6/25/2020
|4 WEEK MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basics
|FMC Corporation
|(FMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|100
|92.5
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|100
|91.25
|The Sherwin-Williams Company
|(SHW)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|90
|81.25
|Commercial Metals Company
|(CMC)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|STEEL
|85
|63.75
|Ecolab Inc.
|(ECL)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
|85
|77.5
|Consumer goods
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|107.5
|Polaris Inc.
|(PII)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|100
|103.75
|Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|(CHD)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|100
|85
|McCormick & Company, Incorporated
|(MKC)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|95
|86.25
|Pool Corporation
|(POOL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|95
|92.5
|NIKE, Inc.
|(NKE)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|90
|83.75
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|(MNST)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|90
|87.5
|National Beverage Corp.
|(FIZZ)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|85
|81.25
|Freshpet
|(FRPT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|82.5
|Energy
|Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|(DKL)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|85
|81.25
|Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|(CQP)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|85
|80
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
|(COG)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|80
|97.5
|Financials
|KKR & Co. Inc.
|(KKR)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|100
|92.5
|Visa Inc.
|(V)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|92.5
|PRA Group, Inc.
|(PRAA)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|98.75
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|91.25
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|95
|93.75
|Healthcare
|Triple-S Management Corporation
|(GTS)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|105
|103.75
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|105
|90
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|100
|97.5
|McKesson Corporation
|(MCK)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DISTRIBUTION
|100
|92.5
|Teleflex Incorporated
|(TFX)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|100
|91.25
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|97.5
|Illumina, Inc.
|(ILMN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|97.5
|Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(LGND)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|97.5
|Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
|(MTD)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|91.25
|Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
|(SRPT)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|98.75
|Industrials
|Exponent Inc.
|(EXPO)
|INDUSTRIALS
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|103.75
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|103.75
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|100
|98.75
|SiteOne Landscape Supply
|(SITE)
|INDUSTRIALS
|INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|100
|96.25
|Energizer Holdings, Inc.
|(ENR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT & PARTS
|90
|82.5
|REITs/Real Estate
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|100
|100
|CyrusOne Inc.
|(CONE)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|95
|93.75
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|(AMT)
|REITS
|REITS-SPECIALTY
|95
|93.75
|CoStar Group, Inc.
|(CSGP)
|REITS
|REAL ESTATE SERVICES
|95
|80
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|90
|87.5
|Services
|Churchill Downs
|(CHDN)
|SERVICES
|GAMBLING
|115
|111.25
|Medifast, Inc.
|(MED)
|SERVICES
|PERSONAL SERVICES
|105
|103.75
|Equifax Inc.
|(EFX)
|SERVICES
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|105
|103.75
|Stitch Fix Inc.
|(SFIX)
|SERVICES
|SPECIALTY RETAIL
|105
|101.25
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|100
|97.5
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|100
|97.5
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|97.5
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|(ATVI)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|92.5
|Baozun Inc.
|(BZUN)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|75
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|(EA)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|93.75
|Technology
|Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.
|(ALRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|103.75
|Salesforce.com, Inc.
|(CRM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|105
|90
|Zillow Group, Inc.
|(Z)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|105
|103.75
|Broadcom Inc.
|(AVGO)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|100
|92.5
|CoreLogic, Inc.
|(CLGX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|100
|98.75
|Intuit Inc.
|(INTU)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|91.25
|Adobe Inc.
|(ADBE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|100
|Appian Corporation
|(APPN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|96.25
|Alteryx, Inc.
|(AYX)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|97.5
|BlackLine, Inc.
|(BL)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|98.75
|Utilities
|Terraform Power
|(TERP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-INDEPENDENT POWER PRODUCERS
|100
|92.5
|Dominion Energy, Inc.
|(D)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-DIVERSIFIED
|80
|93.75
|Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
|(BEP)
|UTILITIES
|UTILITIES-RENEWABLE
|80
|58.75
Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, MNST, V, DXCM, ILMN, NFLX, EA, CRM, ADBE, AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.