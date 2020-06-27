There are indications that soybean exports from the U.S. are starting to accelerate.

Instrument

The Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to soybeans without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the soybean market.

Seasonality

Soybean futures price is still outside its three-year range. But gradual synchronization is present. At the same time, over the previous 3 years, in the period between March and late September, soybean futures price has tended to decrease. Of course, this does not guarantee that similar dynamics occur again this year, but this fact gives some psychological pressure on the market.

U.S. Export

The U.S. soybean has started the 19/20 export season clearly bad. According to the USDA, the current accumulated volume of exported soybean together with the outstanding sales in the U.S. amounted to 44.80 million tons. This is the minimum value for the last five years.

Nevertheless, from March, the situation began to improve. And now, the outstanding sales volume (sold, but not shipped) already exceeds the average five-year level:

The same applies to outstanding sales for the next marketing year:

Direct exports to China are also improving:

Source: USDA

It is worth noting that, now, the situation around China is somewhat tense. This is due to the fact that China wants U.S. soybeans checked for COVID-19. It is believed that, in this way, China is trying not to comply with the terms of the trade agreement with the U.S.

Here is a good quote about this:

...There’s no human interaction with soybeans... They get taken by truck to a grain elevator, then machinery moves it to a train or a barge, then machinery moves it onto a boat... The soybeans then sit on a cargo ship at air temperatures for three to six weeks on their way to China Source: fortune

I find it difficult to comment on the situation. But I know that China has always been overly scrupulous about procedures. Therefore, perhaps there is no political context.

WASDE Report

The June USDA forecast was neutral for the soybean market. The USDA has slightly raised its 20/21 global domestic consumption forecast. At the same time, the world soybean production forecast has not changed much. As a result, the expected surplus for this market has declined.

Fundamental Price

In the soybean market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the soybean futures.

According to the latest USDA forecast, the stock-to-use ratio for the global soybean market will reach 26.6% in the 2020/2021 marketing year. And from this point of view, the current price of soybean futures is undervalued:

The same conclusion holds true for the U.S. soybean market:

Funds

The money managers' net short position in soybean is now close to neutral. Funds are waiting...

Bottom Line

The soybean market is still fundamentally undervalued. But the uncertainty surrounding China is keeping the market from growing. So, I'm neutral for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.