NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had a transition year last year. This new fiscal year seemed to implode when Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) filed bankruptcy. After all, the Grand Mesa Pipeline had been a stellar performer. But the bankruptcy of a major customer could easily offset years of progress. In addition to all the coronavirus economic challenges, that announcement seemed to be a bit much to contend with.

Source: NGL Energy Partners June 2020, Corporate Presentation

It turns out that NGL Energy Partners has a 37.5% interest in the effects of that bankruptcy. There were legitimate fears that the bankruptcy could decrease pipeline revenue by at least $75 million. Even if that is true, then the interest of that revenue decrease would be $75 million X 0.375 interest, or roughly $28 million. Whatever fears exist about a major profit disruption are simply not borne out by the numbers.

Not only that but the pipeline itself has administrative and other costs to be considered. Therefore, all the revenue would never be flowing through to the partners in the first place. But even with all of that, the amount of profit loss (or cash flow loss) from the interest that NGL has in the pipeline should be offset by other factors.

The are some other potential services that may as well be affected by the bankruptcy. Extraction Oil & Gas management has the right to request rejection of the contracts. But there is usually an allowance for contesting the action or renegotiating the contracts. One has to keep in mind that these contracts are generally long term. Therefore, an acceptable replacement on a competing pipeline may not be as available as one might assume.

The DJ Basin was production constrained due to natural gas processing and takeaway capacity. I follow several companies in that basin. None was producing at their maximum potential. All had shut in production waiting for natural gas processing plants to be completed.

The latest coronavirus situation may have temporarily alleviated that bottleneck. However, that may or may not make alternative long-term transportation available to a customer that went bankrupt. Bankrupt customers do not exactly have desirable credit ratings, and some competing pipelines may not want to deal with a customer exiting bankruptcy.

Furthermore, since the company only has that partial interest in the pipeline, then NGL Energy Partners does not have to disclose that Extraction has more than a 10% interest in either revenue or profits. Extraction does appear to be a significant customer in that it could be possibly accountable for more than five percent of the profits reported by NGL Energy Partners. But some of the numbers out there about dire losses do not correspond to the 10-K disclosures. Disclosures are far greater for customers that can cause a 10% or more change to earnings or revenue.

Source: NGL Energy Partners June 2020, Corporate Presentation

Management will need to disclose during the second quarter earnings conference call if the adjusted EBITDA is still a good guidance number. Although it may be too soon for management to know the total effects of the bankruptcy.

The greater issue is that growth is stalling. Any leveraged company needs to grow. That fact that industry conditions have worsened is a risk of that leverage. Management essentially must organically grow this company no matter the industry conditions. That is where shareholders need to direct conference call questions and communications with management.

Still, the diversification of this midstream should see the partnership through the current challenge.

Source: NGL Energy Partners June 2020, Corporate Presentation

The refined products business is a volume business that can be very volatile. Some of that volatility can be offset by locking in profit margins and volumes with contracts before or immediately after any purchases are made (depending upon the situation).

Then, this becomes a margin business, and growth can be achieved by increasing the volumes handled. So, if one segment of this partnership has a deficit, this is an area where that decrease can be offset. One may have to work a little bit harder and be more aggressive, but this commodity business shown above can grow still more in the latest fiscal year.

More importantly, the volatility of this division can be a danger to financial leverage. Management needs to answer to the steps taken to minimize that danger to the company leverage.

Source: NGL Energy Partners June 2020, Corporate Presentation

Water solutions can be a profitable place to do business. The barriers to entry are low. But that is pretty much true of any midstream operation. To the extent that the water business replaces expensive trucking with cheaper pipeline transportation, this business could show a lot of growth. It all depends upon the situation where the facilities are located.

Another potential avenue for growth is the treatment of the produced water for use in either farming or drinking. These facilities are located in a relatively arid area. Therefore, additional uses besides what has already been constructed are another potential future growth avenue.

Diversification

This midstream partnership has enough diversification to get through the current bankruptcy announcement without material damage to financial results. An aggressive, tight management could well show growth in spite of the bankruptcy announcement. We are going to find out a lot about NGL Energy Partners' management in the next several months.

Finances

The leverage shown on the financial statements makes the common units speculative. Even the preferred issues have a lot of senior claims to them. The danger is that management does not (or cannot) grow the business quickly enough to delever adequately. In which case, additional cash flow would be diverted from distributions to repay debt. Too much debt repayment priority could potentially leave nothing (as in no distributions) for the equity for a period of time.

The problem with leverage is that leverage does not really "allow" for hostile industry conditions due to the coronavirus. This management really should have known better. So far, they are navigating this just fine. But the pressure will remain on management to continue rapidly growing the cash flow so that the company can either refinance or pay the debt as it comes due.

The Future

This management purchased the water business. Now, management needs to make that water business perform like the selling price was a bargain. Until that happens, the common units could languish. There is simply too much concern about the financial leverage in the current environment.

The Grand Mesa pipeline will clearly have room for profit improvement also. For several years, this management has bought and sold several properties. Now, it's up to management to make these properties perform in a way that handsomely rewards shareholders.

The Apollo (NYSE:APO) financing announcement is an indication that finances have been stretched about as far as they will go. Equity holders of any equity need to see material operating improvements that result in significantly more cash flow and profits fast. The way to make financial leverage work for shareholders is to make significant increases in cash flow quickly. Otherwise, this equity will not be appreciating anytime soon.

The rather generous distribution is an indication of the financial leverage risks. Almost any seller knows more about the business sold than the buyer. Therefore, there could be a few hiccups in the current fiscal year. However, even with the coronavirus challenges, this management needs to show material improvements in results in the current fiscal year. Otherwise, Mr. Market may get the idea that the financial leverage won't be working for the shareholder (but against the shareholder). These units and much of the financial structure would then be consigned to the doghouse. This one is definitely for risk takers only.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.