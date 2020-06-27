In terms of the technology sector, you can choose to like (research/buy) or dislike (avoid/sell) a long list of former and current investment champions. I have written stories on many of my personal tech likes and dislikes this year. On the "like" side of the equation for me are companies from Intel (INTC), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Qualcomm (QCOM) to International Business Machines (IBM) and Juniper Networks (JNPR).

On the "dislike" ledger are companies such as Cisco (CSCO) and Apple (AAPL). I wrote about Apple becoming way too expensive vs. a fading growth rate a few weeks ago here. Cisco's stock has been one of the worst performers in the big tech area of the market. The main reason is sales have stagnated from a lack of investment into real world projects and sustainable research & development. Instead, Cisco has plowed whatever money it can find into share buybacks to propel future per share results. The management decision has been to focus more on squeezing every penny of profit out of existing business lines vs. investing in innovation through new products and related sales. Below is a screenshot of the Cisco website homepage highlighting some of its advancing product winners, struggling to offset a weak switching, routing, wireless, and data center hardware legacy business.

Image Source: Company Website

On the chart below, I am comparing price changes on a $10,000 investment over the last year in the peers and competitors listed as likes/dislikes above, plus Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT). Essentially, Apple's robust price gain is getting too good to be true, and Cisco's rotten result is screaming something is wrong.

During 2018-19, Cisco used the new Trump tax breaks for corporations to repatriate over $60 billion in foreign cash and earnings. It was one of the largest beneficiaries of tax code changes, with vast amounts of foreign-held cash becoming the cornerstone of a share buyback, financial engineering program to directly and indirectly assist the stock quote. An immense level of buy orders in the marketplace for the common equity forced its stock price higher initially. Then, a sharply reduced share count has helped reported "per share" accounting numbers to stay higher than otherwise, supporting long-term valuations. Below, you can see only Qualcomm and Oracle returned more capital through share buybacks in 2018-19, as a percentage of Cisco's outstanding float (roughly 10% annually).

Operating Business Investment Lacking

The bad news is the company has not spent regular sums on capital expenditures and research & development, the innovation lifeblood of sustainable technology growth. Below, you can review charts of the absence of reinvestment in the underlying business vs. peers and competitors. Particularly troubling is the almost total lack of capital expenditures. To me, it is a sign the company does not expect even incremental operating expansion anytime soon.

The lack of investment in its core business is a far different situation than seen at other tech giants. If you don't funnel money into R&D and new plant & equipment, you don't get technical breakthroughs or a path to substantially better sales volumes. Meaningfully higher profits won't appear until you get either a major bump in revenues or an extraordinary reduction in operating costs. Neither of these profit expansion conditions is probable for Cisco in the near future.

Looking back, my Seeking Alpha article on Cisco in 2015 was bullish based on its large cash holdings representing 35% of the equity market quote. Five years ago, the price was $27 on its way to $58 in 2019. Acquiring shares before the buyback was the time to enter a long position. $34 billion in tangible book value during 2016 has declined to almost zero today, as a foundation for long-term worth. Looking forward, the one-time benefit of the huge 2018-19 share buyback has dissipated in importance. In terms of timing your investment purchases, the smart decision in June 2020 may be to defer buying Cisco. Here's why.

Poor Income and Revenue Growth

Investors have not witnessed much organic earnings and revenue growth from the company in the recent past, and projected rates of increase into the future by Wall Street analysts are not flattering. For example, net after-tax operating earnings of $10.7 billion are the same now as 2016. In addition, Cisco's trailing 12-month revenue total of $50.5 billion is roughly the same as 2015's $49 billion.

The lack of investment in the underlying business and difficult competitive environment in networking and computer hardware translates into a stagnating operating picture for owners. Below, you can review the expected growth rates in EPS and total revenues have flatlined for 2020-23. Akin to IBM's no revenue growth expectation and bearish investor sentiment, Cisco shareholders do not have a lot of exciting growth opportunities to support the quote, especially if the global economic recovery from COVID-19 fails to materialize. [Note: I am quite bullish on IBM right now. I am forecasting the company's fortunes are about to turn for the better from an unexpected rise in sales and income starting in 2021.]

It's entirely possible, the coronavirus recession will lead to large order cancellations and slack demand in the second half of 2020 into 2021, particularly from bigger customers searching for cost reductions themselves. Historically, Cisco has suffered business setbacks during previous recessions. Already, in the latest April Q3 report, huge macroeconomic issues from the coronavirus economic slowdown have arisen. CFO Kelly Kramer explained,

COVID-19 did have an impact on our financial results and business operations this quarter, especially in our supply chain where we saw manufacturing challenges and component constraints. Total revenue was $12 billion, down 8%. Our non-GAAP operating margin rate was 34.9%, up 2.7 points. Non-GAAP net income was $3.4 billion, down 2% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS was $0.79, up 1%. Let me provide some more detail on our Q3 revenue. Product revenue was down 12% to $8.6 billion. Infrastructure Platforms was down 15%. This is the area that was most impacted by the supply chain challenges. Switching revenue declined in both campus and in data center. We did see strong growth with the continued ramp of the Cat9K. Routing declined in both Service Provider and in Enterprise. Data center revenue declined, driven by continued market contraction impacting both our servers and HyperFlex offerings. Wireless declined overall, but we did see strength in the ramp of our WiFi-6 products and solid growth in Meraki. Applications was down 5%, driven by a decline in unified communication and TP endpoints. We did see growth in conferencing as we saw strong uptake with the COVID-19 environment. We also saw strong double-digit growth in AppDynamics and IoT software. Security was up 6%, with strong performance in unified front management, identity and access, and advanced threat. Our cloud security portfolio performed well, with strong double-digit growth and continued momentum with our Duo and Umbrella offerings. Service revenue was up 5%, driven by software and solution support.

Weak Technical Trading

Fading stock market action over the last year, concurrent with another great 12-month span for big cap technology, is a huge warning sign. Widely underperforming both high technology peers and the general blue-chip S&P 500 index, Cisco's total return has been a negative -17% since June 2019. This number is about 21% worse than a generic index purchase of the S&P 500, circled in green below.

The Negative Volume Index (NVI) has experienced weakness since March, signaling bulls have gone missing since April on slow trading days. The red arrow points to the descending NVI condition. NVI measures buying/selling interest on low volume days, sessions witnessing a drop in total volume from the previous day. The absence of buyers on quiet news flow, less interesting trading days highlights an AWOL condition from hedge funds, institutions, insiders, and professional traders. Moving from a steady accumulation trend before March, this bearish change is noteworthy.

Lastly, the blue arrow points to a falloff in volume buying since February in the On Balance Volume (OBV) creation. If buyers have disappeared on both low and high-volume days, the technical picture can only be labeled as muddled or bearish. Overall, the important indicators of trading action and momentum I follow are neutral to bearish across the board, not just the few listed on this chart.

Classic Value Trap?

The bullish reasons to own Cisco revolve around its current value proposition. If a remotely average growth trend in underlying sales and income was present, Cisco would be a solid bull idea. A trailing 17x PE and 3.2% dividend yield are definitely attractive data points, against the S&P 500 equivalents of 23x and 1.9%. Below, I have graphed price to trailing earnings, sales, cash flow, and book value over the last 52 weeks.

And, price to trailing free cash flow also looks positive at 13x. The free cash flow yield works out to a well above normal 7%+ vs. the S&P 500 number closer to 5%. On a 10-year chart, many of the basic valuation metrics are well inside normal historical ranges, while slightly elevated against the mean decade average. Versus the S&P 500 in June trading near the top of its 10-year range on numerous trailing ratios of underlying business finances, Cisco would appear at first glance to merit a "relative" buy/hold rating.

Again, the problem is Cisco's future. The future does not look anywhere near as bright as other available equity selections, projected to expand operations 10-15% annually the next 3-5 years. Plenty of sectors/businesses are taking advantage of new inventions and technology upgrades to grow shareholder worth. When investing, the goal is to find a company holding unappreciated growth characteristics, at a fair to undervalued price.

Final Thoughts

Basically, my dislike for Cisco is a function of low expectations for business growth and execution. Weak levels of reinvestment have translated into slowing operating gains. Sure, there are bright spots in several segments related to cloud, software, security and service offerings. Yet, the whole company is failing to keep up with industry-wide growth.

While the buildout of networks to reach home workspaces during the COVID-19 pandemic is happening, Cisco is mostly a macroeconomic play on technology demand globally. And, the destabilized worldwide working environment caused by a viral pandemic outbreak in 2020-21 is "the" major headwind now pushing into growth rates.

For alternative plays against the Cisco investment setup, IBM and Juniper have lower valuations alongside better growth prospects going forward. Slow to failing growth at Cisco, priced at 17x earnings, could turn out to be a classic value trap for investors. I explained in early June the potential of stronger than anticipated growth at IBM from the newly installed, innovation-focused CEO. If IBM can achieve organic revenue and earnings growth during 2021, the stock quote at 10x trailing income is truly a bargain. Smaller networking competitor Juniper has just as strong a valuation argument, but with better long-term growth prospects than Cisco. You can read my bullish take on Juniper here and its AI self-driving network push.

Smaller companies like Citrix Systems (CTXS) may provide a smarter play on home networking solutions, if that is your research criterion.

I am projecting another year or two of price underperformance for Cisco's stock in the current economic environment. Can the stock perform in line with S&P 500 fluctuations the next 12-24 months? Sure, but other stocks offer stronger risk/reward setups, including considerably higher future growth prospects. Why not concentrate your research on them?

