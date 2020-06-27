ROIC: Why This Is The Best Ratio To Find Attractive Stocks To Invest In

The ROIC is the operating profit divided by the invested capital. It tells us how much money the company can generate with new capital by investing in profitable projects.

Investors are oftentimes blindly looking at valuations/growth to determine if a stock is worth buying. I believe the ROIC is a much more valuable ratio to analyse.

Picking winning stocks which are likely to yield a strong return can be a hard thing to do. I believe valuation biasedness is one of the most common investing errors. Some investors prefer picking a stock which is "undervalued" rather than buying a more expensive stock with strong long-term fundamentals. As a consequence, they oftentimes end up with "value traps" which actually destroy shareholder value over time. One of the reasons for this is that they know how to "value" a company (via multiples etc.), but lack the ability to determine the quality of a company and its potential to drive long-term value for shareholders.

The purpose of this article is to help with that. I will discuss the (in my opinion) most important metric which tells you whether you are buying a good company that is able to generate strong future shareholder wealth: the return on invested capital ("ROIC").

Return on invested capital (ROIC) calculation and importance

How to calculate ROIC

The basics of ROIC are very simple: it basically tells us how much profits are generated (financials statement) compared to how much capital is invested in the company (balance sheet), provided as a percentage. If the ROIC is 10%, it tells us that the company is generating $10 of profits with each $100 that it invested in the company. There is not one standard formula to calculate the ROIC, but the two most used common are provided below. I prefer the first one, as it also includes lease liabilities as "debt".

(Source: Robbe Delaet; liquidity = cash and cash equivalents)

Why the ROIC is so important

The first factor why the ROIC is important is to explain the shareholder wealth creation of growth. An important thing to bear in mind is that growth is not free. A company can actually destroy shareholder wealth by growing if its ROIC is lower than the weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") to finance this growth. For example, a company can borrow $100 mln at interest rates of 7% to make an acquisition which only increases operating profits by $6 mln each year. As such, the firm will pay more to the bank compared to its growth in profits, destroying shareholder wealth.

Second, the compounding effect of high ROIC companies generates strong longer term shareholder value, which is why they trade at higher valuations. Let's explain that with an easy case study. Both company X and company Y have $100 to invest at year 0. The difference is that company A has an ROIC of 30% and company B of 10%. We assume that both companies reinvest 50% of the earnings they generate each year in new company assets such as capital expenditures, M&A, R&D... As a consequence of the compounding effect of reinvested earnings, the $100 of company X generates $609 in total cash flows for investors over the next 10 years compared to only $126 for company Y. Therefore, if company Y wants to grow its earnings at comparable rates as company X, it will need to issue a lot of equity and/or debt which is expensive. Research has proven that the ROIC actually explains the valuation of a company much more than the EPS growth.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Third, it explains the quality of the management team and firm operations. The ROIC explains how good the management team is in effectively spending its money in profitable investments to increase shareholder wealth. Also, it explains whether the firm has a moat which gives them a competitive advantage compared to other companies. We are talking here about superior innovation, a better brand, a unique strategy... If the company has a low ROIC, this means that the company has no interesting investing opportunities to increase shareholder wealth in the long run. What you oftentimes see with low ROIC companies is that the company is paying out their cash flows in dividends rather than reinvesting it in their business.

Comparability with other ratios

The ROIC can be split into operating margin of a firm and capital turnover. The ROIC is superior as it includes both the profitability of its operations and also the shareholder value aspect.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

The ROIC can also be compared to the return on equity ("ROE"), which is the net profit divided by the equity of the firm. It's a good ratio, but high ROE companies could use a lot of leverage to increase profits, which increases shareholder risks significantly.

High ROIC case studies

Basically, investors who are looking for high-quality companies that provide strong long-term shareholder wealth generation should look for a high (+10%) and consistent ROIC. In the long run, the ROIC can be a leading indicator of what an investor may expect from longer term stock returns. In this section, I provide some cases of strong companies for which the high ROIC is a good indicator for stock returns. Of course, the ROIC is not an all-encompassing ratio, but it tells us a lot about the quality of a company. Perhaps, it could be interesting to perform further empirical research on this relation.

1) Apple (AAPL) avg ROIC 31.85%, avg stock price CAGR 28.17%, P/E 28.59

Of course, let's start with one of the most interesting companies of this decade: Apple. Many investors state that the company is not worth a P/E close to 30 as the company is growing by single digits. I don't agree with that. Apple is a high-quality company with an average ROIC of 31.85%, which implies that the company generates strong long-term shareholder value. Yes, growth has slowed down, but it should be able to re-accelerate if more money is invested again in growth projects. For example, Apple is investing significantly in its software and its own chip, which could drive up profits. Apple has a superior brand and management team which should keep generating strong shareholder wealth in the future.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) avg ROIC 30.28%, avg stock price CAGR 34.67%, P/E 66.29

Lulu is an athletic retailer with a very strong brand name. Many investors are questioning its high P/E of 66. I believe this is caused by its ROIC growing above 35 again over the past year. If it can keep its ROIC at these levels, investors should (even at these valuations) see strong long-term stock prices increases. Lulu is still relatively small and could become the next NIKE (NYSE:NKE).

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

NIKE avg ROIC 22.65%, avg stock price CAGR 19.74%, P/E 36.16

Speaking of NIKE... the most valuable sports retailer with a high P/E of 36. The strength of NIKE lies in its consistently growing ROIC which reached 30% in 2019. This means that, even if the company is reaching high scales already, NIKE is able to generate more and more shareholder value. This deserves a high P/E.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

Mastercard (MA) avg ROIC 44.48%, avg stock price CAGR 27.65%, P/E 38.31

Mastercard, the master (pun not intended) of returns on invested capital. As it is operating basically in a duopoly with Visa (NYSE:V), the company has a wide moat and can charge high rates to customers. Together with its asset-light business model, the company generates insane amounts of ROIC, growing to 60% in 2019. Yes, the company is expensive at a P/E of 38.31, but that's more than justified, given its strong shareholder wealth generation.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

Home Depot (HD) avg ROIC 26.13%, avg stock price CAGR 23.87%, P/E 24.45

Home Depot basically is a giant retailer with "only" single-digit growth, so why does it deserve a much higher P/E ratio compared to other retailers? One word: its high, growing ROIC. In fact, the company managed to triple (!) its ROIC over the past decade. It indicates that Home Depot will be able to generate strong shareholder value over the coming years, and this deserves a higher P/E.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

Low/deteriorating ROIC case studies

Overall, avoid companies where the ROIC is consistently lower than the cost of capital. This means the company is destroying shareholder value by borrowing money to invest in "growth" projects. Let's give some examples.

Ford (F) avg ROIC 7.52%, avg stock price CAGR -5.06%, P/E NA

Ford is a great example of a value trap where investors are buying for its low P/E (which actually just went negative this year) and interesting dividend yield (which got cut). The problem with Ford and General Motors (GM) is the fact that they both have a lower ROIC than their cost of capital. This is even more troublesome if it's an industry with a high need for future capital investments. Ford and GM will need to invest heavily in EVs and self-driving to stay relevant in their market, but they pay more higher rates for their investments compared to the pay-off. That is troublesome and could lead to bankruptcies in the long term. Investors should by all means avoid such stocks. In contrast, car manufacturers Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) have a higher ROIC compared to their cost of capital, which is a reason why their stock price is less volatile.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

General Electric (GE) avg ROIC 4.30%, avg stock price CAGR -7.70%, P/E NA

Another troubled company with high capital intensity, high leverage, but low ROIC is General Electric. In fact, the company's ROIC has been below 5% for almost every year. Investors would've kept out of this company, which increased leverage to fund growth if they would've looked at this worrisome ROIC. It looks like the firm just can't find any profitable projects to invest in.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

IBM (IBM) avg ROIC 23.90%, avg stock price CAGR -1.17%, P/E 11.81

IBM is another "old" company which finds fewer and fewer projects to invest in that generates shareholder value. In fact, its ROIC more than halved over the past decade, which should worry investors. Yes, the company looks interesting at a P/E of 12 and a dividend yield of 5.5%, but if it can't turn around this declining ROIC, the company will not generate any value for investors. Perhaps, with the Red Hat acquisition, management can turn things around for shareholders. I would advise a close follow-up of this ratio for investors.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

AT&T (T) avg ROIC 7.69%, avg stock price CAGR 0.49%, P/E 15.09

AT&T has been able to grow revenues, increase dividends (yielding 7%) and is valued at a low P/E ratio. A good buy, right? Well, for investors who are happy with a 7% annual yield, it can be. But not for investors who are looking for "strong" companies which are able to generate strong shareholder wealth. The company can't find any investments which drive long term value.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

Macy's (M) avg ROIC 11.15%, avg stock price CAGR -8.65%, P/E 3.34

Lastly, we have Macy's, a troubled retailer just like L Brands (NYSE:LB), JC Penney and others. The reason? They can't generate shareholder value via investments in for example e-commerce. Their ROIC is low and deteriorating, and together with a high leverage ratio, this could lead to bankruptcies in the longer term.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Thomson Reuters Eikon)

How to use the ROIC in our strategy

I pick the winning insider stocks based on the Insider Outperformance Formula. I created this formula based on empirical research. My empirical research proved that the 216 stocks picked by the formula (between 2014-2017) generated an excess return compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) of 12.90%. Its superiority is partially explained by the inclusion of the ROIC as this leads to stock picks which can generate strong shareholder value. Also, by picking stocks with insider activity, the probability that the company is undervalued based on future prospects increases as insiders anticipate on that.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; empirical research of 3625 stocks, which are split in five groups based on several variables to analyse their impact on the returns; Insider Outperformance Formula return is based on 216 stocks)

Conclusion

To conclude, investors should be aware that valuation is oftentimes following the potential of the company to generate long-term shareholder wealth. This could be analysed by looking at the ROIC. Moreover, the ROIC explains the management strength and business moat. In my opinion, to pick the best stocks to generate strong profits, the ROIC is one of the most important metrics to bear in mind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.