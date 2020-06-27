An Expert Explains Why Junior Miners Are Making A Comeback
We discuss the junior mining finance space with Kai Hoffmann, whose company Oreninc tracks the sector for investors.
As money comes back into the junior mining space, prices begin to rise as the miners can complete their exploration plans.
We discuss some tax-advantaged ways to invest in the junior mining space for both Canadian and US-based investors.
We discuss how G&A transactions being up leads him to believe that junior mining finance is in a much healthier place than the last several years.
We chat with Kai Hoffmann, owner of Soar Financial and Oreninc regarding the research on the junior mining sector that his companies provide. This information is free to the public. We discuss the following points with Kai:
- Kai's company focuses on the junior mining sector and is the most complete information resource in financings in that sector (for 1,400 companies).
- Investment in junior mining is moving up in the last few months, after years of the sector languishing in obscurity since the 2011 gold high.
- Flow-through financing explained and why it works for Canadian investors which allows investors to absorb company expenses in their own tax accounting.
- An American alternative to flow-through financing called charity flow-through financing.
- A monthly index view of the junior financing sector is available for investors.
- We discuss where the money is coming from as it flows into the junior financing sector.
- Why Kai thinks the main markets are vulnerable to shocks, which will benefit the entire resource sector.
- G&A transactions are up which will lead to recognition in the sector and lead to investors rewarding success in the sector.
He is holding an online conference for investors to follow the space in July.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.