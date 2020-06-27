An Expert Explains Why Junior Miners Are Making A Comeback

Summary

We discuss the junior mining finance space with Kai Hoffmann, whose company Oreninc tracks the sector for investors.

As money comes back into the junior mining space, prices begin to rise as the miners can complete their exploration plans.

We discuss some tax-advantaged ways to invest in the junior mining space for both Canadian and US-based investors.

We discuss how G&A transactions being up leads him to believe that junior mining finance is in a much healthier place than the last several years.