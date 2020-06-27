I argue a spin-off was not a foregone conclusion and may yet not happen. But if it does, I propose something has changed and explore what that might be.

On 6/23/20, the Wall Street Journal ("WSJ") reported that Dell (NYSE:DELL) has hired outside advisers to explore options for its ~81% stake in VMware (NYSE:VMW). Per the article, the goal of the review is to address the gap between Dell's market value and that of its VMware stake - a valuation disparity that is part of my investment thesis in Dell.

In my February 2020 write-up, I made the case that Dell might prefer to buy the rest of VMware, rather than spinning it off. My arguments included Michael Dell's decades-long pursuit of an enterprise software strategy, VMware's strategic and financial importance to Dell, the opportunity for substantial cost synergies, and the fact that adding more debt would not cause properly-adjusted leverage ratios to move materially higher (in a pre-COVID world) due to VMware's underlevered balance sheet.

Alas, the WSJ suggests I may be wrong. It indicates the primary option under consideration is a spin-off of the VMware stake, though it acknowledges buying the rest of VMware or simply doing nothing are also options.

Some analysts have leapt to the conclusion that a spin-off was the plan all along. I strongly disagree. Here is Michael Dell speaking at a conference as recently as June 2:

"As we sit here today, we're $92-plus billion [in revenue]...outstanding financial performance. VMware is absolutely a key element of that. And as I said at the time of the transaction, it was the crown jewel of what we were doing, and it's even more true now. And if you look at our performance together, it's quite strong. And creating solutions together is something that absolutely differentiates us."

Does that sound like a chairman and CEO who has been harboring a plan to spin off his "crown jewel?" I acknowledge that executives are prohibited from signaling major corporate actions, thus many deals seem to come out of the blue. But it's also true that executives are under no obligation to repeatedly tout the strategic benefit of businesses they plan to spin off - something Dell executives have certainly done with VMware.

Supporting the view that Dell has eyed full VMware ownership in the past, I previously highlighted how Dell initially floated a reverse merger trial balloon in 2018 and how it went to the not-insignificant trouble of aligning VMware's fiscal year with its own. Add to this a disclosure in VMware's 10-K about VMware's 10-year agreement with Dell from 2018 that prohibits Dell from acquiring enough shares to force a merger without approval of a special committee of VMware's independent directors (under Delaware law, if Dell achieved 90% control, it could force a merger). Such an agreement would not have been necessary if Dell planned on this spin all along.

No, if Dell ultimately decides on a spin-off, something has changed. What could this be?

Untenable discount? The first possibility is that the persistence of a conglomerate discount large enough to subsume the entire value of Dell's equity, even after a strong quarter for core Dell, has become too much of a nuisance to bear. This seems to be the argument that most analysts converge on. But to me, it is not particularly believable. It would be a better argument if Michael Dell didn't possess overwhelming voting control. I continue to believe Michael Dell would not sacrifice long-term strategy for a short-term pop in the stock price. I further believe that his willingness to endure bitter public disagreements with activists suggests pressure from other shareholders is unlikely to sway him.

Corona markets? The second and more mundane possibility is that the coronavirus pandemic has altered financial markets in a way that makes a deal infeasible. Perhaps wider credit spreads and impaired current year earnings stymie the ability to finance a buyout with debt (and using equity seems like a non-starter given Dell's depressed multiple). This, I think, is a real possibility, but Dell has been financially inventive in the past, and if it wanted full ownership of VMware, it could probably find a way to get it, even if it means waiting.

VMware risks? The third and more concerning possibility is that VMware's long-term outlook has deteriorated, reducing the strategic benefit of owning the asset. This possibility matters because the value of Dell's common equity between now and a potential September 2021 spin-off (due to a five-year waiting period) depends heavily on the value of VMware. I am concerned that too many analysts espousing a sum-of-the-parts thesis rightfully view Dell's core business as unfairly discounted but uncritically accept the market's valuation of VMware. I too am guilty of spending more time on core Dell than on VMware - a decision I have justified by the reality that owning DELL was equivalent to owning VMW at a ~25% discount while still getting core Dell equity for "free." But VMware's recent disclosures have made me more cautious, and I want to examine some of these concerns.

Looking Critically at VMware Risks

VMware had an unquestionably strong FQ1 report, with all main metrics handily beating consensus. However, I am concerned about several elements of guidance.

Margins. The first red flag for me was VMware's initial FY21 guidance given in February, which called for worse-than-expected margins, due at least in part to dilution from acquisitions. I wrote about this because it caused the stock to decline substantially. To put some numbers around the margin impact, my initial calculation suggested the Pivotal and Carbon Black acquisitions together should have been no more than 350 bps dilutive to operating margin before considering any cost synergies. VMware's early comments led the market to expect 200 bps of dilution, which makes sense given that Pivotal and Carbon Black both had high gross margins with significant SG&A (the ideal place for cost synergies). In reality, VMware guided FY21 operating margin to 28.8%, which represents a ~500 bps margin decline from FY 2019 levels (the most recent year without either acquisition). Adding to my concern about margins, VMware further reduced margin guidance to 28.0% as of the most recent earnings call.

It's challenging to say precisely how much of the margin dilution is due to acquisitions, how much is incremental investment in either the core or new businesses, how much is coronavirus headwinds, and how much is mix shift toward Subscription and SaaS revenue (which has initially lower margins than licensing revenue). Regardless of the reason, it's hard for me to be excited about VMware's outlook until I see margin stabilize and ideally start going back up. For comparison purposes, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) operating margin on an apples-to-apples basis with VMware is over 1,000 bps higher.

Revenue growth. The second issue for me is VMware's forward revenue growth guidance. The company is calling for mid-single-digit revenue growth in FY21, but I estimate that about 2% of this is inorganic growth (Carbon Black, Avi, and Nyansa). Considering FQ1 enjoyed organic growth of about 8%, guidance seems to suggest organic growth for the remainder of FY21 of 2-3%. VMware expects growth to return to double digits in FY22, though part of this could be inorganic (the company does a poor job of delineating true organic growth).

Perhaps the company is being conservative about its growth guidance for the rest of the year. Perhaps three quarters of low-single-digit growth is simply a temporary pandemic setback and will, in fact, rebound. But it's also possible that the pandemic is accelerating a shift to the cloud and VMware isn't as well-positioned as bulls believe. The company's containerization strategy (variously referred to as Kubernetes, Project Pacific, or Tanzu) is still early and faces significant competition from IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Red Hat as well as the cloud businesses of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Microsoft. Meanwhile license revenue growth has stalled and subscription and SaaS revenue (one of the company's growth initiatives) will likely decelerate in FY21 (I estimate mid-teens growth based on guidance versus 30%+ organic growth in FY20). Strategically, subscription and SaaS revenue still feels like a hodgepodge of acquisitions and legacy initiatives rather than a cohesive business (it contains Pivotal, Carbon Black, CloudHealth, VeloCloud, Horizon Cloud, Wavefront, AppDefense, a portion of End User Computing revenue, and the VMware Cloud on AWS business, among other things), which makes it difficult to have confidence in the long-term outlook.

My conclusion is that the outlook for VMware has a fair amount of uncertainty. But uncertainty demands a valuation discount, and VMware is relatively expensive. VMware is currently trading at approximately the same stock price as when I first wrote about Dell in February 2020, but earnings estimates have declined by 10-15% (depending on the period), making the stock more expensive. Using a custom EV/NOPAT ratio to put earnings on an apples-to-apples basis, VMware currently trades at about 34x FY21 NOPAT versus 31x for Microsoft (a reasonable enterprise software peer), even though consensus is calling for Microsoft to grow ~8% organically over the next three quarters (with good visibility, in my opinion) versus ~3% for VMware.

Valuation & What To Do With DELL Now?

If we assume the market is valuing VMware efficiently, the value of VMware embedded in each DELL share is about $67 (compared to Dell's stock price of $52.25). The market is essentially saying Dell's equity has negative value, even though I estimate standalone Dell (ex-VMware) will produce over $3.00 in EPS in FY21 - arguably the worst year we can reasonably expect for a while given the pandemic as well as some cyclical pressures and unfavorable component pricing in the PC business.

Conservatively, I would be willing to pay $15 per share for standalone Dell (ex-VMware). Adding this to the $67 of embedded VMware value produces a valuation of $82, over 50% upside from current levels (my prior valuation work suggested $97 before the pandemic).

If the risks to VMware that I highlighted above turn out to be valid, I estimate the stock could decline 30-40%. In this case, the value of Dell's stake in VMware would be $40-45 per Dell share. Adding the $15 to this suggests $55-60 per share - still above where the stock is today. For this reason, I remain bullish on Dell: the bear case seems priced in.

There is also a case for upside to my $82 base case. If Dell successfully structures a spin-off in such a way that it can materially de-lever its balance sheet, standalone Dell could trade closer to 8x standalone EPS (using HPE as a comp), which could be $25 or more per share (or $92 in total adding the current $67 for VMware). While I do think Dell will reduce its "core debt" to achieve an investment-grade credit rating, it may offset this by adding debt to the finance business (called DFS), which may not produce a dramatic change in the capital structure. Therefore, I am not putting too much credence in this upside case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.