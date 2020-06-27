WCC-A is one of a few issues with a nominal yield of above 10%, half of which have their distribution suspended.

When compared to the other exchange-traded high yielders, the new IPO gives one of the lowest Current Yield and YTW.

Introduction

On June 22, WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) has completed its merger with Anixter International (NYSE:AXE), upon completion of which AXE has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WCC. Under the terms of the merger, each share of Anixter common stock has been converted into the right to receive $72.82 in cash, 0.2397 shares of WESCO common stock, and 0.6356 preferred shares of this newly created preferred stock.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here's a link to the Certificate of Designations of WESCO Series A Preferred Stock (Source: SEC.gov).

As a result, from 34M shares of AXE common stock multiplied by 0.6356 forms an aggregate of 21.61M depositary shares of the new preferred stock IPO that were issued with a liquidation preference of $25, totaling $540M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

WESCO International, Inc. 10.625% Series A Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (WCC-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 10.625% before June 22, 2025, and then switches to a dividend equal to the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus a spread of 10.325%. For reference, the current five-year Treasury is at the rate of 0.34%, translating into a hypothetical post-call date nominal yield at 10.665%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 06/22/2025. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $26.06 and has a 10.19% Current Yield and a YTC of 9.55%.

Here's how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

WESCO International, Inc. is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government ("CIG") markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating ("MRO") and original equipment manufacturers ("OEM") products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls and motors. The Company provides customers a portfolio of solutions within a range of service categories, including construction, e-commerce, energy and sustainability, engineering services, production support, safety and security, supply chain optimization, training and working capital. - Source: Reuters.com | WESCO International, Inc

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, WCC.

We have not paid dividends on our common stock and do not currently plan to pay dividends. We do, however, evaluate the possibility from time to time. It is currently expected that earnings generated between signing and closing the Anixter merger will be used to support growth initiatives and debt reduction. In addition, our Revolving Credit Facility, 2021 Notes, and 2024 Notes limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock. - Source: Company's 2019 Annual Report

For reference, the yearly dividend expenses for the new Series A preferred stock will be $62.5M.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $1.65B, WCC takes place as a mid-sized company in the "Industrial Distribution" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of WESCO's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2020. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2020, WCC had total debt of $1.8B, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock's rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other future preferred stocks of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by WCC.

The Ratios Of Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of WCC, but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,650/(1,800 + 625) = 0.68 . Before the issuance of the new preferred stock, we can see that the market capitalization covers 92% of its debt, but after the new IPO, this ratio drops to 68%, which from a preferred stockholder point of view is not very satisfactory.

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1,650/(1,800 + 625) = . Before the issuance of the new preferred stock, we can see that the market capitalization covers 92% of its debt, but after the new IPO, this ratio drops to 68%, which from a preferred stockholder point of view is not very satisfactory. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy-to-understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 220/(60 + 62.5) = 1.79, which looks better against the background of the previous ratio. In the following table, we can also see historically how the company performs with respect to its debt payments coverage for the last five financial years.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Income Statement

WESCO Corporate Bonds

There are several corporate bonds issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of WCC-A, the corporate bond due 06/15/2025.

Source: FINRA | WCC4995951

The corporate bond is rated a "B2" from Moody's and matures a week earlier than the call date of the newly issued Series A preferred stock. WCC4995951, as it is the FINRA ticker, has a last reported market price of $106.50 that translates into a Yield-to-Maturity of 5.289%. This should be compared to the 9.55% Yield-to-Call of WCC-A, but when making that comparison, remember that the new IPO's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2025. The result is a yield spread of around 4.26% between the two securities, which can be justified by the higher rank in the capital structure and the credit rating of the bond.

The High Yielders

As there aren't any other preferred stocks issued by WCC and also there aren't any relative preferred shares issued by other companies in the "Industrial Distribution" sector, I will compare the newly issued preferred stock with all outstanding high-yield preferred stocks and units with no suspended distribution. As a "high yield" I will use these issues with a Nominal Yield of more than 9%.

By their % of PAR and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

With its 10.625%, the newly issued WCC-A currently has the second-highest nominal yield, just after MTBCP with its 11.00%. However, as we can see in the bubble chart, WCC-A has one of the lowest Current Yield from the group. Moreover, if we take into account that it is trading above $25 and its Yield-to-Worst is actually its Yield-to-Call, its profitability falls even more.

The full list

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

At any time within 120 days after the conclusion of any review or appeal process instituted by the Corporation following the occurrence of a Series A Preferred Ratings Event, upon not fewer than 30 nor more than 60 days' written notice, may redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole but not in part, at any time or from time to time, for cash at a redemption price of $25,500 per share, plus all accrued and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) thereon up to, but excluding the date fixed for redemption, without interest, to the extent the Corporation has funds legally available therefor (the "Ratings Event Redemption Right", and together with the Call Date Redemption Right, the "Redemption Right"). If fewer than all of the outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock are to be redeemed, the shares of Series A Preferred Stock to be redeemed shall be redeemed pro rata or by lot. Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control, the Corporation will have the option upon written notice mailed by the Corporation, postage pre-paid, no fewer than 30 nor more than 60 days prior to the redemption date and addressed to the holders of record of shares of the Series A Preferred Stock to be redeemed at their respective addresses as they appear on the stock transfer records of the Corporation, to redeem shares of the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at $25,000 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date ("Special Optional Redemption Right"). - Source: Certificate of Designations of WESCO Series A Preferred Stock

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $563M, WCC-A is a potential addition to the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF), which is the fund that seeks to track the investment results of this index and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

WESCO International is issuing new preferred stock, priced at a rate of 10.625%. WCC-A is currently trading 4% above its par value and has a Yield-to-Worst, equal to its Yield-to-Call of 9.55%. Since there aren't any other exchange-traded preferred stocks from the company and in the sector, I compare WCC-A with all other above 9.00% yielders with a non-suspended dividend. As one of a few issues trading above par, it gives one of the lowest Current Yields and generally one of the lowest YTW compared to the other securities. As for the company, WESCO, it historically has managed to serve its debt payments for the last five years, but with the issuance of the new preferred shares, it becomes a little higher leveraged as its market cap covers 68% of its liabilities. The company hasn't paid any dividends on its common stock, which leaves the new IPO without a kind of a buffer. Still, we are talking about a preferred stock with a nominal yield of 10.625%. A look in our database shows that there are only eight more securities with a nominal yield above the 10% threshold, four of which with a suspended distribution.

Source: Author's database

Generally, I don't believe in miracles and that such issues can exist without problems for a long time, while all companies release their exchange-traded fixed-income securities at a rate of no more than 7.25% (Saratoga Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:SAR) SAC, issued on June 17). Also, I cannot ignore that WESCO is tendering Anixter's 5.50% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (for the news release click here), while it is issuing security with a twice higher nominal yield. We have a recent similar case with a preferred stock issued by a merger. Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) issued its 10% DRADP on September 9 last year, and no dividend yet has been declared. There is no guarantee that in a few months this will not happen to WCC-A either.

