The recovery of air travel will take several years, and we believe that there will be enough opportunities to buy the stock at a better price later on.

On July 3, Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) will restart its operations from its hub in Panama. As a flag carrier of Panama, Copa Holdings has been able to leverage the country's geographical position, which serves as a connection point between North and South America. The recent bankruptcies of its closest rivals Avianca and LATAM will undoubtedly help Copa Holdings to establish a stronger presence in the region, and it's very unlikely that the airline itself will file for Chapter 11. By having one of the strongest balance sheets among its international peers and enough liquidity, the airline will be able to survive this pandemic.

However, despite all of this, we believe that it's too soon to acquire Copa Holdings shares. After the airline resumes its operations on July 3, it will be operating only at 12% of its total capacity. Weak demand will prevent the airline from recovering to its pre-COVID-19 levels anytime soon, and by the end of the year, it expects to operate only at 40% of its capacity. While the stock has already rebounded from its five-year lows, there's a risk that it will tumble once again on bad Q2 earnings results. The recovery of air travel will take several years, and we believe that there will be enough opportunities to buy the stock at a better price later on, once there will be less uncertainty.

No Need to Rush

Before COVID-19 hit the Latin American region, Copa Holdings was one of the most well-run airlines there. In January and February, it managed to achieve a 20% operating margin on its flights, and only in March, that number declined, as the virus started to spread outside of China. As a result, Copa Holdings disappointed its shareholders, and in Q1, its revenues declined by 11.4% to $595.5 million. Nevertheless, the airline was able to make a profit, as its net income was $74.3 million.

The table below shows that Copa Holdings is one of the best-run airlines among its peers, as its margins are above the industry's median margins.

Source: Capital IQ

Back in March, Copa Holdings was one of the first airlines in the Latin American region to ground its fleet. By being able to generate positive free cash flow in the last few years, it was able to better prepare for this pandemic, which in an instant disrupted the whole industry. While the airline's fleet has been grounded for nearly four months now, the company still has enough financial flexibility to survive this pandemic.

At the end of Q1, Copa Holdings had $1.13 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, while its total debt was $1.5 billion. Throughout April and May, the airline was able to get $150 million in an unsecured loan and raised an additional $350 million in a form of a convertible senior note at 4.5%. While Copa Holdings currently burns around $85 million per month, the airline's strong balance sheet and an additional influx of liquidity will help it to avoid a liquidity crisis.

In addition, in the last couple of months, Copa Holdings' major competitors such as Avianca and LATAM declared bankruptcies due to their inability to meet their obligations. This will undoubtedly help Copa Holdings to establish a stronger presence in the Latin American region and acquire additional customers, once it will be able to resume its operations at the beginning of July. At the same time, when compared to its Southern American peers like Gol (NYSE:GOL) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL), Copa Holdings has several advantages that make its stock a better investment. Strong performance in the past, healthy balance sheet, and the ability to successfully withstand the current storm are the main reasons why we believe Copa Holdings is a better investment than those two.

Despite all of this, there's still a downside of holding Copa Holdings stock at this stage. Unfortunately, the airline heavily relies on international travel. Since borders between the countries in the Latin American region are not fully open, the cross-border travel will be the last to recover from this crisis. At the same time, as South America continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic, the recovery itself will be long and painful.

In July, Copa Holdings expects to operate only at 12% of its overall capacity, and by the end of the year, it will be operating only at 40% of its total capacity. Weak demand will keep hurting the company's margins, and as a result, there's a risk that its stock will continue to trade in a distressed territory for a while. While we do consider Copa Holdings to be one of the most well-run airlines in Latin America, the company is exposed too much to things that are outside of its control. There's no denying that it will be able to continue to leverage Panama's geographical position and create value in the future, but right now, we believe that it's too risky to purchase its stock. The Street forecasts Copa Holdings' EPS for the whole fiscal year to be -$5.29, and there's no guarantee that the loss will not be greater. Since the recovery of air travel will take several years, we believe that there will be enough opportunities to buy the stock at a better price later on once there will be less uncertainty. No position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.