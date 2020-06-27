Reopening Reversal? Another Rough Week For REITs

New Home Sales topped estimates in May, jumping 16.6% from April and were higher by 12.7% from last year as the housing sector remains the engine of the early post-lockdown economic recovery.

Beneath the negative headlines, however, the same data also shows an encouraging decline in coronavirus mortality in the United States with deaths declining to the lowest daily level since March.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Not this again. U.S. equity markets pulled back on a volatile week after several states and corporations including Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) announced plans to reverse progress on some parts of their reopening plans after coronavirus case counts jumped in several regions - particularly among younger people - following several weeks of protests and mass gatherings across the United States. Beneath the negative headlines, however, the same data also shows an encouraging decline in coronavirus mortality in the United States with deaths declining to the lowest daily level since March, reflecting substantial progress in patient outcomes resulting from newly-approved treatments and therapeutics and ample healthcare system capacity.

Reversing last week's gains of 1.5%, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) dipped by 2.8% on a volatile week, but remains nearly 35% above its lows in late March. The tech-heavy Nasdaq (QQQ) meanwhile finished the week lower by 1.6% after briefly eclipsing fresh record highs earlier in the week. However, fears over a "reopening reversal" hit several economically-sensitive sectors particularly hard this week including commercial real estate. Adding to last week's declines of 2.1%, the broad-based Equity REIT ETFs (VNQ) (SCHH) finished lower by another 4.8% with all 18 property sectors in negative territory while the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) retreated by 2.8%.

Rising case counts and delayed reopenings threaten to derail the emerging economic recovery, but for now, the trend of stronger-than-expected economic data - particularly in the critical U.S. housing sector - continued this week as the Citi Economic Surprise Index remains at record highs ahead of a critical week of employment data. Investor attention remains focused on coronavirus data, however, as all 11 GICS equity sectors were lower on the week with sharp declines from the Energy (XLE) and Financials (XLF) sectors. Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index also pulled back this week despite another slate of strong housing data, as did Small Cap (SLY) and Mid-Cap (MDY) stocks which have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the faster-than-expected economic rebound.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Mixed Employment Data Ahead of Critical Jobs Week

This week's declines were accelerated by somewhat disappointing Initial Claims data ahead of next week's slate of critical employment data from the BLS and ADP. Another 1.48 million Americans filed for Initial Jobless Claims last week, down only modestly from 1.51 million in the prior week. Continuing Claims, however, recorded a decently-sized decrease of 767k to 19.52 million, down from a peak in early May at around 25 million. Economists are looking for employment gains of roughly 3 million in June following May's record-shattering employment gain of 2.5 million. This employment recovery, however, still only puts a small dent into the 20.5 million job losses in April, but a second-wave of economic shutdowns would be devastating to this recovery.

While the employment outlook remains lukewarm, we continue to discuss how investors shouldn't overlook WWII-levels of fiscal stimulus and unprecedented levels of monetary support with more stimulus likely on the way that could push the size of the coronavirus stimulus package towards $5 trillion - roughly 25% of U.S. GDP. One of our contrarian forecasts back in April was that Personal Incomes would actually see accelerating growth in the early stages of the recovery, and we are indeed seeing exactly that incomes remained higher by 7.0% from last year, driven by a 67% year-over-year rise in government transfer payments. Wages and salaries, however, remain lower by 5.7% from last year. After seeing a record drop in April, personal spending jumped 8.2% in May - the highest month-over-month jump on record.

Housing Remains Bright-Spot of Recovery

As we discussed in Homebuilders: Clear Signs Of V-Shaped Recovery, high-frequency housing data has indicated that market conditions have improved dramatically since late April and New Home Sales data this week confirmed the sharp rebound. New Home Sales topped estimates in May, jumping 16.6% from April and were higher by 12.7% from last year. We also saw more strong mortgage data this week from the Mortgage Bankers Association as mortgage applications to purchase a home are now 18% higher from the same week last year. The sharp rebound in housing market activity has been aided by longer-term macroeconomic trends of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, and near-record low mortgage rates, as the 30-Year Fixed Mortgage rate remains at historic lows.

Existing Home Sales - a lagging indicator that reflects market conditions when sales contracts were signed 30-60 days prior - dipped in May, reflecting the lack of housing activity during the worst of the coronavirus-related economic shutdowns from mid-March through late April, exhibiting the potential risk to the housing sector of a second-round of economic shutdowns. Sales of existing homes fell 9.7% in May compared with April to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 3.91 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors. Weighed down by a sharp decline in the Northeast region, this sales rate was the slowest pace since October 2010. Earnings results from homebuilder KB Home (KBH) reflected this shutdown-related weakness as the firm reported a 57% decline in net orders in Q2, but also noted a dramatic acceleration with June orders now recording positive year-over-year growth.

New home construction, in aggregate at the national level, has experienced a slow, grinding recovery since plunging during the prior recession - a period in which roughly half of privately-held homebuilding firms in the United States went out of business, allowing a growing share of home sales to accrue to publicly-traded builders. By nearly every metric, the US has been significantly under-building homes - particularly single-family homes - over the last decade. Meanwhile, this underbuilding comes ahead a decade in which the largest generation in American history - the millennials - will enter the housing markets in full-force, peaking around 2028. Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) projects that annual household growth from 2018 to 2028 will be 20% higher than the prior five-year average.

Commercial Equity REITs

No news is good news? Hints of a "second wave" of REIT dividend cuts appeared last week with three additional equity REITs reducing or suspending their dividends, but we didn't see any additional equity REITs add their names to the list of coronavirus dividend cuts this week on a fairly slow week of newsflow in the commercial real estate sector. We have now tracked 57 equity REITs - primarily retail and lodging REITs - out of our universe of 165 that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend.

We also saw another slate of rent collection updates from several REITs including net lease REIT Agree Realty (ADC), which announced that it has received June rent from 88% of tenants after collecting 91% and 88% of April and May rents, respectively. Hospital operator Medical Properties Trust (MPW) announced that it received June rent and loan payments consistent with April and May at 96% of amounts due. Diversified REIT Armada Hoffler (AHH) noted that it collected 87% of June rents compared to 85% for May and 84% for April. Meanwhile, the National Multifamily Housing Council reported that 92.2% of apartment renters had made a full or partial rent payment by June 20, matching the rate of rent collection last year as rent collection remains a non-issue for "essential" property sectors including housing, industrial, and technology REITs.

Mall REITs were also in the news this week amid the ongoing merger saga between Simon Property (SPG) and Taubman Centers (TCO). An ill-timed deal announced just before the coronavirus outbreak, Simon recently retracted its agreement to acquire Taubman, claiming that TCO wasn't taking the necessary measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on its business. With an expected trial set for later this year, Taubman is alleging that Simon is unlawfully retracting its prior acquisition agreement based on "buyer's remorse." Meanwhile, the FT reported that diversified REIT Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) has asked for forbearance from lenders who hold debt on a dozen of its malls and is seeking payment on unpaid rent from smaller retailers, in some cases for lease payments for periods when the mall was closed during the pandemic. This comes amid a critical debate between landlords and tenants over whether the pandemic-related shutdowns qualify as a so-called "force majeure" event that could potentially excuse commercial tenants from paying some or all of their rents, a debate that will be battled out in the courts for the foreseeable future.

This week, we published Industrial REITs: Virus Is Ultimate E-Commerce Accelerant. One of the top-performing property sectors in 2020, Industrial REITs have proven to be relatively immune from the coronavirus-induced pain that has encumbered much of the commercial real estate sector. Fueled by the "Stay-at-Home" economy, the coronavirus pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption and penetration rate of e-commerce. Online sales nearly doubled while many brick-and-mortar locations were shuttered. Performance has been driven by the "need for speed" in consumer goods delivery as retailers continue to invest heavily in supply chain densification, driving relentless demand for industrial space.

Last week, we published Net Lease REITs: Social Distancing Hits Key Tenants. Net Lease REITs had previously defied the "retail apocalypse" headwinds over the past half-decade by investing in experienced-based retail categories, but these "un-Amazonable" categories including restaurants, fitness centers, and movie theaters have become liabilities amid the "social distancing" era. Rent collection has improved modestly from a low of 75% in April towards 80-90% in June as regions continue to lift "stay-at-home" orders, but a dreaded "second wave" remains a looming threat.

Mortgage REITs & REIT Preferreds

It was a mixed week for mortgage REITs as "second wave" fears sent residential mREITs lower by 3.2%, but commercial mREITs finished the week higher by 0.9%. As noted last week, we've seen a blend of both dividend cuts and dividend increases in the mortgage REIT sector over the last several weeks. New Residential (NRZ) finished lower by 3.4% on the week despite doubling its dividend and noting a "strong improvement throughout the second quarter." Invesco Mortgage (IVR) finished off by 10.1% this week after announcing Q1 results in which the embattled mREIT confirmed that its book value plunged nearly 70% to $5.02 at the end of Q1 from $16.29 at the end of 2019. ARMOUR Residential (ARR) finished higher by 1.1% on the week after it announced an 11.1% increase in its monthly dividend.

Signs of stabilization in the mortgage markets have been the driving force behind the sharp rebound in mortgage REIT shares from their lows in early April. The number of Americans in active forbearance on their mortgages ticked higher this week after three consecutive weeks of declines according to data from Black Knight. Overall, the number of active forbearance plans is now 4.68 million, representing 8.8% of all active mortgages. Encouragingly, the total number of homeowners seeking forbearance appears to have topped out at levels shy of 5 million, representing less than 9% of mortgages outstanding, which would be well below the expectations of some pundits who projected up to 25% of homeowners to enter forbearance on their mortgage.

Last month, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk where we introduced our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker and discussed the investment characteristics of these "hybrid" securities. The REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week lower by 2.2% with the most pronounced weakness from the reopening-sensitive sectors including malls, hotels, and shopping centers. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 17.4% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 21.8% and Mortgage REITs are off by 45.8% compared with the 6.8% decline on the S&P 500 (SPY) and 12.2% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Consistent with the trends displayed within the REIT sector, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap stocks continue to underperform their Larger-Cap, although this underperformance gap has closed significantly in recent weeks. Data centers and cell tower REITs are the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the year while industrial and housing REITs have also delivered notable outperformance. At 0.64%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 128 basis points since the start of the year and is 260 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Employment data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by ADP data on Wednesday, jobless claims on Thursday, and the BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Thursday as well due to the holiday-shortened week. As mentioned above, economists are looking for employment gains of roughly 3 million in June following May's record-shattering employment gain of 2.5 million. This employment recovery, however, still only puts a small dent into the 20.5 million job losses in April. We'll also see Pending Home Sales on Monday, Case Shiller Home Price data on Tuesday, Construction Spending data on Wednesday, and a flurry of PMI data throughout the week. Buckle up!

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.