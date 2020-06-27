I see two tailwinds for this business: (a revamped and greatly enhanced business strategy and lots of B&M competition/capacity that has permanently come out of the market).

Woody walked me through the business, the team's turnaround, and his vision for the brand and why he left the comfortable of the Chief Merchant Role at Crate & Barrel.

On May 27, I wrote Dumpster Diving: (Kirkland's Edition). At the time, Kirkland's (KIRK) market capitalization was all of $15 million. Today it's over $32 million. I’m long the stock and think it's going to keep going much higher.

Established in 1966 and based in Brentwood, Tennessee, Kirkland's is a speciality retailer with a focus on home decor. As of May 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 brick and mortar stores as well as a vibrant e-commerce website: (Home Decor, Wall Decor, Furniture, Unique Gifts | Kirklands).

I first became interested in Kirkland's in large part because of its CEO, Steve 'Woody' Woodward. Woodward has an impressive background in retail -- he's former Chief Merchandising Officer at Crate & Barrel and previously held senior roles at Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) and The Bombay Company.

Why would a guy with a pristine retail background seek out ‘the road less traveled,' to borrow from Robert Frost? And then I got around to reading Kirkland's Q1 FY 2020 conference call. After reading it, and synthesizing it from an investment perspective, I got really, really excited, as detailed here.

That’s when I reached out to Kirkland's IR and heard back from Kirkland's CFO, Nicole Strain. I asked for an interview with Woody, which occurred via phone on June 22.

As is customary whenever you speak with a management team, it is a cardinal rule that you never talk forward numbers. Honestly, 99% of the conservation was an opportunity to learn about Woody's strategic vision, learn what he and his team have been up to over the past 18-plus months, and understand the thought process and tangible steps that team has taken to compete in the marketplace.

I wasn't trying to fill in the blanks to build a model. I was much more interested in the qualitative and intangible factors that the great 'algos', designed by some of the world's best quantitative minds, can't synthesize.

Below are the highlights of our conversation, which left me feeling more confident in Kirkland’s long-term opportunity.

Why Kirkland's: Home Decor & More

Steve 'Woody' Woodward describes himself as a lifelong merchant, someone who has been in the business for upwards of 40 years and still gets excited about going to work everyday. Based on our conversation, I would agree and could sense his high energy and passion for his craft.

Woody talked about being blessed to have worked in really interesting roles, the type of roles where he acquired invaluable knowledge, while working for really smart senior management teams. He loved his time at Fossil Group where he was head of the Michael Kors (CPRI) brand of watches and jewelry. Under his leadership, he and his team were stewards of a business that experienced 'escape velocity' sales growth. If I recall correctly, he said the business started at $15 million and rocketed to upwards of $3.5 billion in about five years’ time.

Next, he briefly talked about his great experience, as Chief Merchant at Crate & Barrel, and how great the staff and smart the management team were (Crate & Barrel is German based and privately held).

So I said, “then why did you leave?”

As much as he loved Crate & Barrel, Woody said he needed a new challenge as loves trying to put the puzzle pieces together. It is just more satisfying to get it right when your resources are constrained.

I then asked a pointed question: Why did he stumble out of the starting block, as he started with Kirkland’s in October 2018?

Woody said he had to start from scratch, as he wanted to rebuild the business down to the studs. When you make major changes you have to clear out out inventory and redeploy the capital in a new direction. He noted that Kirkland's foundation was solid, but the business and the concept needed to 'evolve'. Specialty retail is hypercompetitive, there are limited barriers to entry, and you need to get up every day and "bring it”.

Woody knew and appreciated Kirkland's core and loyal customer, but again, the business needed to be upgraded.

This was a multi-pronged approach that included:

Enhance and expand the merchandise assortment, while at the same time narrowing the focus and upgrading design .

Invest in the infrastructure (e-commerce, buy online and pick up in stores, etc.)

Reduce the cost structure to match the company’s revenues. (The team made the hard decision to reduce corporate overhead by approximately 30% and reduce overall expenses.)

Reengineer the supply chain (go direct to cut out the middleman and control the design and aesthetic).

Change the D.C. footprint from one large D.C. to three smaller ones in a quest to be more nimble with DCs that were closer to the customers and local markets (think speed and customer responsiveness).

In terms of footprint, the company has done a bottoms-up EBITDA analysis on its brick and mortar store base. As a result, they have closed 27 stores through May 31, 2020 (leaving them a footprint of roughly 400 stores).

I asked about the ideal sweet spot and Woody said the current thought process is 350 stores would be ideal, depending on how landlords are willing to partner. Moreover, Woody said they are working closely with their real estate landlords and making decision on marginal stores based on those discussions. He said the company's ultimate goal is to have a revenue mix of 50% e-commerce and 50% B&M. Kirkland's current pro-forma mix is about 75% B&M and 25% online. So this would imply the team is targeting lots of e-commerce growth over the next few years.

As we were discussing the store footprint, he said if you want to see where we are going, our Store of the Future is in Brentwood, Tennessee (enclosed below see these pictures):

Exhibit A

Exhibit B

Exhibit C

Exhibit D

Exhibit E

Kirkland’s Value Proposition: Great Design, Reasonable Prices

Woody said that Kirkland's heritage was a cool store where customers would go for the finishing touches to complete the decor of their homes. The company had great seasonal/harvest merchandise and a loyal base. However, over time, the merchandise got a little stale and there was major mass channel product creep. Given the constrained resources, this was a race to the bottom.

So Woody had the mandate from the board to go for it. He quickly worked out that Kirkland's needed to stand for something and to have a unique point of view.

His first major decision was to enter the Tabletop segment of the market.

Source: Kirklands.com

According to Woody, the addressable market for Tabletop segment (e.g. full dinnerware, flatware or tabletop textiles) is roughly $20 billion and yet Kirkland's wasn't playing in these nutrient-rich fishing grounds. So Kirkland's decided to pivot and become a store that offered 'great design at reasonable prices.'

Because Woody had deep experience in importing, the company decided to go direct to the factory, similar to competitors like William Sonoma's West Elm, Crate & Barrel, Wayfair, and Restoration Hardware (to a lesser extent). By sourcing direct, you can control the design and earn higher gross margins as you are eliminating the middleman. Moreover, because Kirkland's isn't burdened by expensive mall leases or pricey urban real estate leases, the company can make up for lack of scale (relative to larger competitors) and pass through some of those savings to customers while still selling great products, at attractive prices.

And yet, Wall Street hasn't figured this out yet, as this strategy has been masked by the Covid-19 fallout. Because Kirkland's has a strong balance sheet (with pro-forma net debt of only $3 million as of May 31, 2020), and such strong e-commerce momentum, it appears they are taking market share from companies that didn't invest in e-commerce ahead of the pandemic.

Next we talked about how capacity is coming out of the market. Major direct competitors Pier 1 Imports (PIRRQ) filed Chapter 7 and is liquidating, and competitor Tuesday Morning (OTCPK:TUESQ) has filed bankruptcy and is in disarray. At present, Tuesday Morning has publicly stated that 20% of its fleet will close, post bankruptcy.

When I looked at 83% of Kirkland's store base by state, I compared the overlap by state to both Pier 1 and Tuesday Morning. Lo and behold, there was considerable overlap (see chart below).

Source: Author's work from public filings

Now as I don't have all of the data by geographic coordinates -- think longitude and latitude -- and I don't have individual sales data per store for all three companies, I was forced to apply a broad brush approach.

However, I think it is crystal clear, for anyone that sees the forest for the trees, there are lots of market share dollars up for grabs. Theoretically, the bankruptcy filings by Pier 1 and Tuesday means north of $1 billion of market share is up for grabs - more than KIRK's entire FY 2019 sales of $604 million. And many other regional furniture stores have filed bankruptcy.

When I mentioned this point to Woody, he didn't want to be pinned down to a specific number or a percentage. But he said generally speaking, perhaps you can pick up incremental sales if a nearby competitor's store closes (less than 5 miles away). That said, you have to actively seek out those customers and win them over. The market is super competitive and consumers want value for their precious discretionary spending dollars.

Kirkland: Key Takeaways & Other Qualitative Details

Woody described Kirkland's employees as hyper-focused on the customer and their experience. He said we want customers to be welcomed to a warm, friendly, and fun atmosphere. He wants the customers to feel good about their purchase and that Kirkland's team members appreciate them and don't take them for granted. It is a one-item-at-a-time approach.

I asked how employees are compensated and he said salary at the management level, but everyone has a chance to earn a monthly or quarterly bonus based on store level sales and profitability metrics.

He talked about reintroducing a loyalty program as it was a big mistake to have let the old program lapse.

He also talked about offering, for the first time, 12 months of interest free financing to Prime-rated customers via a partnership with Wells Fargo (WFC). He also talked about how the Wall Art segment of the business was doing exceptionally well, noting that as consumers are forced to spend more time at home, they realized a desire to dress up those four walls that they spend so much time looking at everyday.

If we boil it all down, Woody's vision is about:

Offering great design and quality product that looks great for a reasonable price.

He wants his customers to feel like they are getting tremendous style and design at a price point that is within reach.

The home decor and housing related sectors have been en vogue since the outbreak of COVID-19. If you are buying Kirkland's stock here, you are betting whether or not Woody and his team can deliver on the vision described in this piece.

Yes, we have the tailwind of increased demand for home furnishings, decor, and accessories. But I would argue that Woody's vision is so much bolder. Kirland's stands to benefit from lots of brick and mortar capacity coming out of the market. Kirkland's has expanded its swim lane, so they are competing for larger addressable market segments. Perhaps, Steve 'Woody' Woodward will find those profit pools. We shall find out.

