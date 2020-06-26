Michigan Consumer Sentiment: June Final Improves From May

The current index level is at the 28th percentile of the 510 monthly data points in this series.

To put Friday's report into the larger historical context since its beginning in 1978, consumer sentiment is 9.5 percent below the average reading (arithmetic mean) and 8.5 percent below the geometric mean.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment's June Final came in at 78.1, up from the May Final.

By Jill Mislinski

The June Final came in at 78.1, up from the May Final. Investing.com had forecast 79.0.

Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin makes the following comments:

Consumer sentiment slipped in the last half of June, although it still recorded its second monthly gain over the April low. While most consumers believe that economic conditions could hardly worsen from the recent shutdown of the national economy, prospective growth in the economy is more closely tied to progress against the coronavirus. The early reopening of the economy has undoubtedly restored jobs and incomes, but it has come at the probable cost of an uptick in the spread of the virus. The Sentiment Index rose by just 0.5 Index-points among Southern residents in June, and by only 3.3 Index-points among Western residents (see the featured chart). In contrast, the Sentiment Index among residents of the Northeast rose by an all-time record of 19.1 Index-points in June, with residents apparently expecting the later and more gradual reopening to produce at worst a negligible increase in infections. The resurgence of the virus will be accompanied by weaker consumer demand among residents of the Southern and Western regions and may even temper the reactions of consumers in the Northeast. As a result, the need for additional fiscal policies to relieve financial hardships has risen. Unfortunately, confidence in government economic policies has fallen in the June survey to its lowest level since Trump entered office. The need for new relief programs is urgent and would best be accomplished before the national elections dominate the debate. [More...]

See the chart below for a long-term perspective on this widely watched indicator. Recessions and real GDP are included to help us evaluate the correlation between the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the broader economy.

To put Friday's report into the larger historical context since its beginning in 1978, consumer sentiment is 9.5 percent below the average reading (arithmetic mean) and 8.5 percent below the geometric mean. The current index level is at the 28th percentile of the 510 monthly data points in this series.

Note that this indicator is somewhat volatile, with a 3.0 point absolute average monthly change. The latest data point saw a 5.8 point increase from the previous month. For a visual sense of the volatility, here is a chart with the monthly data and a three-month moving average.

For the sake of comparison, here is a chart of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index (monthly update here). The Conference Board Index is the more volatile of the two, but the broad pattern and general trends have been remarkably similar to the Michigan Index.

And finally, the prevailing mood of the Michigan survey is also similar to the mood of small business owners, as captured by the NFIB Business Optimism Index (monthly update here).

The next update to this report will be published on July 17.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.