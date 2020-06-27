Longer-Term Impact Of COVID-19 On Growth

COVID-19 is forecast to result in additional permanent loss of 3.2 percent within 5 years, 2020-2024.

Globally, GFC resulted in a permanent loss of real income that amounts to a cumulative decline of ca. 17 percent over 17 years (2008-2024).

IMF has stopped doing 5-year forecasts this April, due to uncertainty induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMF published updated forecasts this week, and here is the summary:

Looking at the longer run effects of the pandemic, based on October 2019 (pre-COVID-19 trends), and earlier growth trend before the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) puts COVID-19 pandemic into historical perspective:

The differences between the above trendlines are telling.

Eurozone has been hit even harder. GFC resulted in a permanent loss of real income to the tune of 12.8 percent while COVID-19 is currently set to yield a permanent additional loss of income to the tune of 7.1 percent over less than 1/3rd of the post-GFC trendline duration.

The numbers above are rather 'indicative', in so far as any and all forecasts past 2020 are perilous at the very best. But you get the picture: we are witnessing two consecutive events that result in permanent deviation of economic activity away from the prior trends. And both events are sharp. Even with a 'V-shaped' recovery, we are in trouble, because a V-shaped recovery taking us into mid-2020 means recovering end-of-2019 levels of economic activity, while losing 1.5-2 years of growth momentum (recall, economy was slowing down in H2 2019 on its own, without COVID-19).

As we say... [okay, well, maybe we do not say it often, but...] this picture is f* ugly...

