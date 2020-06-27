U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Dun & Bradstreet Returns To Public Market In Shortened 4 IPO Week

Four IPOs are expected to raise $2 billion before the Fourth of July, led by commercial data analytics provider Dun & Bradstreet.

Four IPOs are expected to raise $2 billion before the Fourth of July, led by commercial data analytics provider Dun & Bradstreet (DNB).

Dun & Bradstreet plans to raise $1.3 billion at a market cap of $8 billion. The company was taken private for $6.9 billion including debt in February 2019 by an investor consortium led by Cannae Holdings, Black Knight, and CC Capital, with the goal of remedying "operational and execution issues." Dun & Bradstreet serves many of the largest enterprises in the world, including roughly 90% of the Fortune 500 and 60% of the Global 500 in 2019. While revenue growth accelerated to 17% in the 1Q20, quarterly growth has been lumpy.

Insurtech startup Lemonade (LMND) plans to raise $270 million at a $1.4 billion market cap. The Millennial-focused company provides an online self-serve renters and homeowners insurance platform and has captured a 7% market share in New York in three and a half years. Fast-growing and highly unprofitable, Lemonade is coming to market at a steep discount to its last private round.

DoubleDown Interactive (DDI), a leading developer and publisher of social casino mobile games, plans to raise $198 million at a $896 million market cap. Acquired by Korea's DoubleU Games in 2017, Seattle-based DoubleDown has a strong track record of profitability and industry-leading monetization. However, its focus on profitability weighed on revenue growth in 2019, and it relies on a small percentage of players for all revenue.

Benefits management platform Accolade (ACCD) plans to raise $175 million at a market cap of $1.0 billion. The company provides its healthcare benefits management platform primarily for self-insured employers, targeting an estimated $11+ billion market opportunity. The company has demonstrated strong growth and improving margins, though its customer acquisitions have slowed in the year-to-date period.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners DoubleDown Interactive

Seoul, South Korea $198M

$896M $17 - $19

11,000,000 JP Morgan

BofA Leading developer and publisher of mobile- and web-based social casino games. Dun & Bradstreet

Short Hills, NJ $1,315M

$8,011M $19 - $21

65,750,000 Goldman

BofA Provides commercial data analytics services. Accolade

Plymouth Meeting, PA $175M

$1,044M $19 - $21

8,750,000 Goldman

Morgan Stanley Provides a healthcare benefits management platform for self-insured employers. Lemonade

New York, NY $270M

$1,389M $23 - $26

11,000,000 Goldman

Morgan Stanley Provides online self-serve renters and homeowners insurance.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/25/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 4.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Uber (NYSE:UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 18.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 10.3%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.